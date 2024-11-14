Lashana Lynch Loves the Roles That Made Her Question Herself



Welcome to Look Back At It, a column where some of the most iconic Black actresses in Hollywood reminisce and reflect on the roles that made them stars. In this installment, Lashana Lynch breaks down her career—from Captain Marvel and The Woman King to her new series The Day of the Jackal, which premieres on Peacock today.

Lashana Lynch likes to feel the fear and do it anyway. On screen, she’s liable to do her own stunts (like in The Woman King, the historical action drama about African female warriors) or courageously take on roles of real-life people (like the time she portrayed Rita Marley in the biopic Bob Marley: One Love.) “Gosh, you’ve really taken me down memory lane,” Lynch says as we make our way through her career highlights—which also includes the blockbusters Captain Marvel and No Time to Die.

“You hear a lot of creatives talk about there being a fear of approaching a role or a project that makes them question if they can do it,” she explains. “There’s a little grain of fear, but I think it’s a good and powerful fear. Once you’ve committed yourself and pushed through it anyway, there’s glory on the other end. You’ll experience things that are gonna really bring you to a new space in yourself as a human being. So I love the roles that made me question myself. And I love that I did them anyway. I can now look back on them and say, ‘Ah, I’m so glad I did that.’ Hopefully I’ll be able to continue doing that for the next 100 years.”

Below, Lynch shares her favorite memories behind some of her most iconic roles.

Maria in Captain Marvel (2019)

“Captain Marvel was the first big thing I did in the U.S. I had packed up all my things, left my apartment in London, and came to L.A. My second audition was on a Friday and I got the part that same day; the following week was table reads and costume fittings. And it changed my life.”

Nomi in No Time to Die (2021)

“Nomi was incredibly powerful. She knew her own strength, which is something I always use as a through line for all of my characters, if possible. There are a few things you wanna tick off your checklist in this industry and starring in a Bond film is not one that I imagined. It was a proud moment.”

Izogie in The Woman King (2022)

“This one was quite a visceral experience. I didn’t ever feel like I was acting. I felt like there were a bunch of ancestors telling us what to do the whole time. It was an out-of-body experience. I remember the shoot days, but I don’t remember a lot of my acting choices. That came from somewhere else. This brought a different level of connectivity that I’m really excited I was able to reach for the sake of these women that we’re representing. And long may it continue in my career to be able to tap into something bigger and wider than yourself in order to represent those who deserve it. And working with Gina [Prince-Bythewood, the director] was amazing. I’ve been a fan of her since Love & Basketball.”

Miss Honey in Matilda: The Musical (2022)

“The child actors on set made me feel like I was giving them a Miss Honey every day at work, which was lovely. They definitely wanted me to be their teacher after we wrapped. It was a beautiful experience. And I got to tap into a different level of vulnerability that we don’t get to see a lot of Black women represent. It was nice to not be fierce and strong [in a film] for the first time.”

Rita in Bob Marley: One Love (2024)

“There’s not enough that I can say about this project that will truly encapsulate how I feel. I felt such gratitude and pride when I read the script, knowing that they were telling the story about such an icon that comes from my culture. I didn’t know that I’d be able to speak in my parents’ original accent and language. I didn’t know that my career and my upbringing would align so closely. I really got to explore and celebrate the kinds of Jamaican women that I know—from my mom to my grandparents. Rita Marley is an absolute icon. This was an education for the world. A lot of people just know Bob Marley, so it was wonderful to be able to tell her story and give her the applause that she deserves.”

Bianca in The Day of the Jackal (2024)

“This is my first co-executive producer role. You really need a lot of athleticism to act and produce at the same time. But a lot of what I found most fruitful was being in post [production] discussing the effects, music, and just aesthetics in general. After playing Rita Marley, it was really important to celebrate Afro wigs since Bianca also has locs. And it was wonderful to work with someone like Eddie [Redmayne] who has been an incredible collaborator. We both have the same level of intensity and control. With every project, I strive to remain authentically myself and speak from my soul. Being authentically you in different spaces, when every single job is like the first day of school, is a challenge. But I’m journeying through that quite nicely, I think.”

