‘Last call’ at Pivot Brewing. Lexington cidery is closing after 8 years
Pivot Brewing, a Lexington brewery that specialized in making hard cider, announced it plans to cease operations after eight years.
The brewery at 1400 Delaware Ave. had been for sale; owner Kevin Compton said in July he hoped to sell all or part of the operation by the end of the month because he plans to return to environmental work, and his brewer and assistant brewer also were stepping away.
Then, on Wednesday afternoon, Compton announced on social media that Pivot Brewing Company will close Aug. 31.
“To our friends, fans, and familiar faces, thank you for the outpouring of support you have shown us since Pivot Brewing Company first opened our doors back in 2016 in Lexington, and again in 2023 in Louisville. We couldn’t have done it without you,” he said.
It’s unclear what will happen to the brewery. Compton said in the post that the Pivot brand may revive in the future, but for now “last call” at both locations will be Aug. 31.
He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Compton built the brewery from scratch and offered the entire operation in an online auction for a minimum bid of $430,000.
