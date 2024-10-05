Last chance to register to vote in Florida before elections. Here’s how to do it

Election season is upon us and so are the deadlines that come with it to participate. People who want to vote in the November election in Florida have until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 to register.

Voters will cast their ballots for the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, as well as various state and local elections and ballot questions.

To register online, visit RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov and fill out the online application.

You will need:

▪ Your Florida driver’s license or Florida identification card issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles

▪ The issue date of your Florida driver’s license or Florida ID card

▪ The last four digits of your Social Security number

If you do not have any of the information above, you may still use the online system to prefill a voter registration application form. However, you will have to print, sign, mail or deliver your voter registration application to your county Supervisor of Elections.

The voter registration application form DS-DE 39 is available to prefill, print and download here.

The deadline to request a mail ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 24.

