‘Last Chance U’ Coach Resigns After German Player Reports ‘Hitler’ Text Exchange

Jason Brown, the head football coach of the Independence Community College Raiders who was profiled on Season 3 of Netflix’s “Last Chance U,” has resigned after a German player reported a text-message exchange in which Brown referred to himself as “your new Hitler figure.”According to the Montgomery County Chronicle, Brown texted redshirt freshman player Alexandros Alexiou, who is from Germany, the following: “410pm on field u German f—. u have 17 points toward your 25 points … u got an extra point for not hanging the lion poster as instructed I’m your new Hitler figure out your life.”In his resignation letter, Brown slammed the Montgomery County Chronicle and said it “would be nearly impossible” for him to remain at the school, which is located in Independence, Kansas.Also Read: 'Last Chance U' Head Coach Happily Elaborates on His Beloved Beach House and Cadillacs“Given what has most recently been allowed to transpire, it is clear, that it will be nearly impossible to stay here. More plainly, the Montgomery County Chronicle has greatly diminished my ability to successfully do my job, and has set this football program back significantly, and the cumulative effect all of these detrimental factors I believe clearly constitute a constructive discharge of my employment,” Brown said.Below is Brown’s resignation letter.To all my fans, supporters, both past and present players, and coaches, please read the following letter that I have posted and please respect my decision. Much love to you all, W.I.N. FOREVER! Once a Pirate always a Pirate! DREAMU pic.twitter.com/M88TcQKvDQ— Coach Brown (@INDYHEADCOACH1) February 25, 2019“Last Chance U” was renewed by Netflix for a fourth season last summer, and the plan was to go back and film Independence’s 2018 season, meaning that Brown would again be a key figure in Season 4 of the Netflix show. When reached, Netflix had no comment on Brown’s resignation, or a Season 4 premiere date.Read original story ‘Last Chance U’ Coach Resigns After German Player Reports ‘Hitler’ Text Exchange At TheWrap

