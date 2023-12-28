Last horse butcher’s in Paris on its last legs

Jacques Leban, 80, is the last butcher in Paris - Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Standing behind the counter in a blue-checked shirt and white apron, Jacques Leban wields his cleaver with precision as he serves an ageing customer a choice cut.

A twinkle in his eye, he looks, as one commentator put it, like a timeless Parisian character straight out of the film Amélie.

In fact, Mr Leban is the French capital’s last remaining horse butcher and his establishment is on its last legs.

“You can find horse meat in markets sometimes but I’m the capital’s last horse butcher,” says Mr Leban, a “cheval extra” label behind him beside rows of red wine.

For more than half a century, Mr Leban has served faithful clientele everything from horse entrecôte to cervelas – or sausages – in his shop in Rue Cambronne, western Paris.

A wooden horse’s head lit by pink neon at night makes the shopfront hard to miss.

When he started, the French capital boasted 300 “boucheries chevalines”. Now there is only one and as an 80 year-old, its owner is knackered.

Jacques Leban's boucherie chevaline - the last horse butcher in Paris - Abaca Press / Alamy Stock Photo

“I’ve had it. I’m all on my own. I get treated like an assassin because I sell horse meat,” exclaims Mr Leban, who will soon retire without a successor. The butcher has in recent years endured insults, threats and had fake blood smeared on his shop by animal rights activists.

His lone Parisian rival, Davin, a family business in the 14th arrondissement and capital’s biggest, has just sold up and shipped out. They took their three wooden horse busts with them. The new owner has no regrets about ditching horse meat.

“Horse is over. Mentalities have changed,” he told Le Parisien.

Mr Leban can still remember when horse meat was all the rage. “Forty years ago there were four horse butchers in our neighbourhood alone. Back then, I had four horses delivered every week. Now it’s just one and a bit,” he says.

As for the clientele, “fewer customers are buying horse meat. It’s mainly the elderly,” he confesses.

They are a faithful bunch, with regulars praising his professionalism and the quality of the lean meat with one exclaiming: “All meat and no tendons. The quality of the horse meat is superb and it’s excellent for your health! I often go out of my way to buy it.”

Story continues

Another swore it helped reduce cholesterol and fortified those with anaemia.

He gets a gushing mention in the Gault Millau food guide.

“The animals come from Meaux and are carefully selected and prepared using traditional methods, so they are always reliable. Cervelas, mortadella and horse sausage are all made by a qualified supplier. Jacques Leban is a horse pro and a sure bet.”

Jacques Leban says his customer base is getting old, 'but they are very loyal', he says - Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

But times are changing, according to unequivocal figures from the ministry of agriculture. In 2013, some 20,000 horses were slaughtered for meat in France.

Last year, that figure had dropped to just 3,882. According to Stéphane Lajoie, president of the French National Horse Syndicate, “by 2021, there were only 250 horse butchers in the whole of France”.

In Paris, the abattoirs that used to supply horse butchers have all disappeared.

In a wider trend, over the past 20 years, the capital has lost a third of its butchers of all kinds, according to Apur, the Parisian urban planning agency. Factors include butchers retiring and finding no takers, competition from supermarket butchers, and mad cow disease.

Horse butchers, for their part, have been hit by a string of scandals, including one in which horse meat was notoriously passed off as beef. Controversy over the status of horses as pets has also reared its head, with campaigns notably led by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation.

“There is a growing awareness of the issue of meat, particularly horse meat”, Amandine Paz co-founder of PAZ, the leading animal protection organisation in Paris, told Le Parisien.

Welcoming horse butchers’ imminent demise in the capital, she said that recent films made by the L214 animal rights group “denouncing the slaughtering conditions in horse abattoirs” had taken their toll.

Besides, less meat was good for the planet, she added. “We know that livestock farming emits huge quantities of greenhouse gases,” she told the capital’s daily newspaper.

Horse meat is renowned for its high iron content and leanness - Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

But there has been a political backlash against butcher bashing in France of late.

Early December, a new rural alliance kicked off its campaign for next year’s European election by blasting the “anti-human extremism” of animal rights activists and ecologists.

“If things go on like this, will [fishermen] be able to put an earthworm on their hook?,” asked leader Willy Schraen.

“Will we be able to grill a rib steak? Will we be able to ride a horse, hunt or make a fire in the hearth? I am not so sure. We are here to tell the [French] administration and European technocrats to respect us.”

Communist leader Fabien Roussel recently saw his popularity soar by calling for an end to guilt-tripping the French working classes over what they ate after one Green MP said barbecues were for “machos” and bad for the planet.

“A good wine, a good piece of meat, a good cheese: for me this is French gastronomy,” he declared before last year’s presidential election.

Despite his detractors, Mr Leban is soldiering on for now. But when he does finally hang up his butcher’s apron, one thing’s for sure, like his retired rival, he will be taking his wooden horse bust with him.

“I certainly won’t be leaving it here,” he said.