How last-minute Colorado voters can cast their ballot before Election Day
Are you a procrastinating voter? If so, fear not. There's still time to cast your ballot for it to be counted in the 2024 election.
Last minute polling out of Iowa appears to have rattled Donald Trump, who was initially projected to win the deep-red Hawkeye State. The GOP presidential nominee slammed unfavorable numbers for his campaign released Saturday and accused the pollster Ann Selzer, who is regarded as being highly accurate with last-minute polling in Iowa, of being a “Trump hater.” “No President has done more for FARMERS, and the Great State of Iowa, than Donald J. Trump. In fact, it’s not even close! All polls, exce
Election prediction markets tilted heavily towards Vice President Kamala Harris overnight after a bombshell poll released Saturday showed her ahead of former President Donald Trump in Iowa. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll found the Democratic nominee three points up on her GOP opponent, 47% to 44%, among likely voters. The survey was conducted by the highly regarded pollster Ann Selzer, who has a long track record of producing results that uncannily mirror final election tallies.
Elon Musk’s mom Musk stunned Fox News host Neil Cavuto when she appeared to suggest that she would visit polling stations in New York to recast several votes in the coming election. The Canadian-born dietitian used her appearance on the conservative news channel to hit out at voting systems in New York, where you don’t need to provide ID to vote—but you do need to be registered. Cavuto quoted her “Dark MAGA” X post from last month criticizing voter counting across different states.
Dana Bash ran out of patience while pressing Republican Sen. Tim Scott about Donald Trump and his pals' recent hints that this election may already be subject to voter fraud. The CNN host demanded to know whether Trump would honor the results of the election in the event of defeat, but the South Carolina senator neatly sidestepped the repeated questioning. “One of Donald Trump‘s allies, Steve Bannon, who was released from prison this week, told the New York Times that Trump should simply declare
The Indiana Jones actor took the opportunity to speak out despite ‘never really wanting to talk’ about politics
The former White House intern urged her followers to get out and vote as America goes to the polls
The former president falsely claimed his rallies "do not have any seats that are empty"
Shortly before former President Donald Trump's unlikely return to the Democratic stronghold of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday -- just five days ahead of Election Day, Albuquerque's Democratic Mayor Tim Keller sent a special welcome message for the former president. Thursday was Trump's first visit to Albuquerque in five years, after officials say he left an unpaid bill of $211,176 in public safety costs from his 2019 rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, which is a part of the Albuquerque metropolitan area.
The GOP presidential nominee delivered the comments in Wisconsin just one day after making violent remarks about former Rep. Liz Cheney.
Donald Trump has long had a penchant for nicknaming his political adversaries, coining the phrases Sleepy Joe, Crooked Hillary, and Ron DeSanctimonious. But one Trump moniker for President Joe Biden allegedly went beyond the former president’s typical antagonism. The Republican presidential nominee, who has repeatedly referred to Biden as Sleepy Joe, Slow Joe, and Crooked Joe, wanted to add “Retarded Joe Biden” to his nickname arsenal, a new report by The Atlantic claims. “The guy’s a retard. He
Hugh Hewitt removed his earpiece and stormed off a Post live show amid a discussion about Donald Trump's rhetoric.
Harris appeared alongside Maya Rudolph, who plays the vice president on "Saturday Night Live," in the show's last episode before Election Day.
‘Is that how your mother and father raised you? I don’t think so’ Keaton said in a clip on Instagram
Donald Trump pointed and laughed, telling the crowd, "This place is amazing."
Che and "Update" co-host Colin Jost mocked the GOP nominee over his wild act with a microphone stand at a campaign rally.
Are some voters reluctant to back a biracial woman? Sure. But for others, her gender and race are a plus. And there’s a bigger factor. | Opinion
Bill Maher personally addressed undecided voters on Friday night, giving them one clear reason why they should lend their vote to Kamala Harris. In a defiant monologue on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, the host talked about everything from the economy, SpaceX and Christmas. But ultimately, Maher begged undecided voters to go for the Democrats next week to avoid “the rule of a mad king.”
In the two years since Donald Trump launched his third bid for the White House, the former president has laid out many of the things he would do on his first day if he is back in office. Here's a look at what Trump has said he would do on Day 1 if he wins a second term. When asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity if he was promising that he "would never abuse power as retribution against anybody," Trump responded, "Except for Day 1."
NEW YORK (AP) — Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in the final days before the presidential election, playing herself as the mirror-image double of Maya Rudolph’s version of her in the show's cold open.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum tried on Sunday to complain about President Joe Biden‘s use of the word “garbage” when talking about Donald Trump’s supporters—until he was reminded that Trump has been wielding the insult at Democrats for months. Burgum told Meet the Press that comedian Tony Hinchcliffe‘s widely panned remark that Puerto Rico was a “floating pile of garbage” did not reflect Trump‘s views on the U.S. territory. He then tried to flip the remark around on Democrats, saying Biden‘s sub