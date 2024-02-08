Last resident of housing estate being demolished still refuses to move - despite £40k offer

The 'last man standing' on a housing estate being demolished is still refusing to move after two years - after the council upped its offer to £40K. Nick Wisniewski, 67, is the sole resident of flats in Gowkthrapple, Wishaw, Scotland, which once held over 200 people across 128 blocks. Authorities want to demolish the whole estate and everyone else has moved out - but Nick isn't budging. He bought the home 22 years ago through the Right to Buy scheme and had planned to stay permanently to avoid paying rent or a mortgage after retiring.