Last run for fundraiser with incurable cancer

Chris Johnson first ran the Great North Run after being told his cancer was incurable [Chris Johnson ]

A man who has raised more than £40,000 for a children's charity since being diagnosed with incurable cancer says Sunday's Great North Run will be his last race.

Chris Johnson, from Sunderland, was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST) in 2019 at the age of 40.

Dad to Luke, Molly and Nancy, he was told the following year it had spread and he had between two and five years to live.

Mr Johnson said: "I can't really run anymore, but I'll just get round somehow and I'll know I'll get plenty of support."

Chris Johnson was first diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and had surgery in 2022 [BBC]

"It all began after lockdown when I changed my medication and for the first time had a bit more energy and started running," Mr Johnson said.

He then took part in his first Great North Run as part of his training for the 2021 London Marathon.

"After that, I just kept going and I've climbed Ben Nevis twice, I've done the Three Peaks Challenge and I've walked Hadrian's Wall"

All the events have raised money for the charity Children with Cancer UK.

"I know what it is like going through cancer as a man in my 40s so I can't imagine what it must be like as a child," Mr Johnson said.

Fundraising events have included climbing Scarfell Pike, Ben Nevis and walking Hadrians Wall [Chris Johnson ]

He says his cancer is now "pretty stable", but the side effects from the medication take a toll.

"The main one is fatigue. My energy levels are just at zero so I can't run any more and I get sore feet, cramps and diarrhoea, which isn't ideal for a runner.

"But I'm just doing what I can to make the most of every moment I have and to help others if I can along the way."

Follow BBC North East on X, Facebook, Nextdoor and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More stories from BBC North East and Cumbria

Related internet links