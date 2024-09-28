‘The Last Showgirl’ Wins Special Jury Prize At San Sebastián Film Festival
Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl took home the Special Jury Prize at the 2024 San Sebastián Film Festival, held in Spain’s Basque Country from Sept. 20 through 28.
“For the high quality of its acting, packed with truth and nuances, which with great subtlety and restraint, brings us closer to the feelings of a group of people who must confront a disappearing profession, a world that is coming to an end,” the jury’s verdict read, per the fete’s press release.
About a veteran Las Vegas showgirl who must switch up her life’s routine following the unexpected closure of her three-decade-long show, the drama features a star-studded cast in Pamela Anderson, Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song, Billie Lourd, Dave Bautista and Jamie Lee Curtis. As Deadline exclusively reported yesterday, The Last Showgirl was just acquired by Roadside Attractions for its North American release.
The Golden Shell for Best Film was awarded to Albert Serra’s Tardes de soledad (Afternoons of Solitude).
Scroll further to see the complete list of honorees at the 72nd edition of the fest:
Golden Shell for Best Film
Tardes de soledad — Albert Serra
Special Jury Prize
The Last Showgirl — Gia Coppola
Silver Shell for Best Director (ex aequo — in a tie)
Laura Carreira — On Falling
Pedro Martín-Calero — El Llanto (The Wailing)
Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance
Patricia López Arnaiz — Los Destellos (Glimmers)
Silver Shell for Best Supporting Performance
Pierre Lotin — Quand vient l’automne (When Fall is Coming)
Jury Prize for Best Screenplay
François Ozon, Philippe Piazzo — Quand vient l’automne (When Fall is Coming)
Jury Prize for Best Cinematography
Piao Songri — Bound in Heaven
Kutxabank New Directors Award
Piet Baumgartner — Bagger Drama
Antón Álvarez — La guitarra flamenca de Yerai Cortés (special mention)
Horizontes Award
Luis Ortega — El Jockey (Kill the Jockey)
Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award
Dea Kulumbegashvili — Aprili (April)
Jessica Sarah Rinland — Monólogo colectivo (Collective Monologue) (special mention)
Nest the Mediapro Studio Award
José Luis Jiménez Gómez — El reinado de Antoine (The Reign of Antoine)
Culinary Zinema Award
Paco Plaza — Mugaritz. Sin pan ni postre
Eusko Label Awards
Borja De Agüero — Las guardianas (First Award)
Jon Martija Leunda — KM 0 (Second Award)
Loterías Awards
Mikel González Beorlegui — Antón (First Award)
Carlos Fernández de Vigo, Lorena Ares — Cafunè (Second Award)
Irizar Basque Film Award
Carmen Chaplin — Chaplin | Spirit of The Tramp
Pello Gutiérrez Peñalba — Erreplika (special mention)
City of Donostia / San Sebastián Audience Award
En fanfare (The Marching Band) — Emmanuel Courcol
City of Donostia / San Sebastián Audience Award for Best European Film
Daney anjir maabed (The Seed of the Sacred Fig) — Mohammad Rasoulof
Dama Youth Award
Michael Tyburski — Turn Me On
WIP LATAM Industry Award
Daniel Hendler — Un cabo suelto (A Loose End)
Egeda Platino Industria Award for the Best WIP LATAM
Nayra Ilic — Cuerpo Celeste
WIP Europa Industry Award
Sarah Miro Fischer — Blaue Flecken (Blue Marks) (working title)
WIP Europa Award
Sarah Miro Fischer — Blaue Flecken (Blue Marks) (working title)
XIII Europe-Latin America Co-production Forum Best Project Award
Francisco Lezama — Los Dos Paisajes (The Two Landscapes)
DALE! Award (Development Latin America-Europe)
Francisco Lezama — Los Dos Paisajes (The Two Landscapes)
Artekino International Prize
Mariana Saffon — Mar de leva
Sideral Award
Maria Elorza Deias — Caro Bastiano (Dear Bastiano)
Casa Wabi-ESCINE Award
Mikele Landa Eiguren — Senda
ZINEMALDIA STARTUP CHALLENGE AWARD
Best European Project
Sonic Alchemist — Lithuania
Best Spanish Project
Dubme
Current Anima (special mention)
Best Entrepreneurial Project
Kaspar K1 — Denmark
XX LAU HAIZETARA DOCUMENTARY CO-PRODUCTION FORUM AWARDS
Music Library Award
La noche de la infancia — Xixi Sofía Ye Chen
Dogwoof Award
Barrabás — Daniel Martínez-Quintanilla
EPE-IBAIA-ELKARGI Award
Barrabás — Daniel Martínez-Quintanilla
RTVE — Another Look Award
Payal Kapadia — All We Imagine as Light
Laura Carreira — On Falling (special mention)
Cooperación Española Award
Astrid Rondero, Fernanda Valadez — Sujo
Euskadi Basque Country 2030 Agenda Award
Icíar Bollaín — Soy Nevenka (I Am Nevenka)
Dunia Ayaso Award
Celia Rico Clavellino — Los pequeños amores (Little Loves)
HONORARY AWARDS
Donostia Awards
Cate Blanchett, Pedro Almodóvar
Zinemira Award
Elena Irureta
Fipresci Award
Huo Xin — Bound in Heaven
Feroz Zinemaldia 2024 Award
Tardes de soledad — Albert Serra
Euskal Gidoigileen Elkartea Award
Víctor Erice, Michel Gaztambide — Cerrar los ojos (Close Your Eyes)
Sebastiane 2024 Award
Lola Arias — Reas
Lurra — Greenpeace Award
Chris Sanders — The Wild Robot
Signis Award
Pilar Palomero — Los Destellos (Glimmers)
ATENEO GUIPUZCOANO AWARD
Tardes de soledad — Albert Serra
