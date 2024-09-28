‘The Last Showgirl’ Wins Special Jury Prize At San Sebastián Film Festival

Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl took home the Special Jury Prize at the 2024 San Sebastián Film Festival, held in Spain’s Basque Country from Sept. 20 through 28.

“For the high quality of its acting, packed with truth and nuances, which with great subtlety and restraint, brings us closer to the feelings of a group of people who must confront a disappearing profession, a world that is coming to an end,” the jury’s verdict read, per the fete’s press release.

About a veteran Las Vegas showgirl who must switch up her life’s routine following the unexpected closure of her three-decade-long show, the drama features a star-studded cast in Pamela Anderson, Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song, Billie Lourd, Dave Bautista and Jamie Lee Curtis. As Deadline exclusively reported yesterday, The Last Showgirl was just acquired by Roadside Attractions for its North American release.

The Golden Shell for Best Film was awarded to Albert Serra’s Tardes de soledad (Afternoons of Solitude).

Scroll further to see the complete list of honorees at the 72nd edition of the fest:

Golden Shell for Best Film

Tardes de soledad — Albert Serra

Special Jury Prize

The Last Showgirl — Gia Coppola

Silver Shell for Best Director (ex aequo — in a tie)

Laura Carreira — On Falling

Pedro Martín-Calero — El Llanto (The Wailing)

Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance

Patricia López Arnaiz — Los Destellos (Glimmers)

Silver Shell for Best Supporting Performance

Pierre Lotin — Quand vient l’automne (When Fall is Coming)

Jury Prize for Best Screenplay

François Ozon, Philippe Piazzo — Quand vient l’automne (When Fall is Coming)

Jury Prize for Best Cinematography

Piao Songri — Bound in Heaven

Kutxabank New Directors Award

Piet Baumgartner — Bagger Drama

Antón Álvarez — La guitarra flamenca de Yerai Cortés (special mention)

Horizontes Award

Luis Ortega — El Jockey (Kill the Jockey)

Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award

Dea Kulumbegashvili — Aprili (April)

Jessica Sarah Rinland — Monólogo colectivo (Collective Monologue) (special mention)

Nest the Mediapro Studio Award

José Luis Jiménez Gómez — El reinado de Antoine (The Reign of Antoine)

Culinary Zinema Award

Paco Plaza — Mugaritz. Sin pan ni postre

Eusko Label Awards

Borja De Agüero — Las guardianas (First Award)

Jon Martija Leunda — KM 0 (Second Award)

Loterías Awards

Mikel González Beorlegui — Antón (First Award)

Carlos Fernández de Vigo, Lorena Ares — Cafunè (Second Award)

Irizar Basque Film Award

Carmen Chaplin — Chaplin | Spirit of The Tramp

Pello Gutiérrez Peñalba — Erreplika (special mention)

City of Donostia / San Sebastián Audience Award

En fanfare (The Marching Band) — Emmanuel Courcol

City of Donostia / San Sebastián Audience Award for Best European Film

Daney anjir maabed (The Seed of the Sacred Fig) — Mohammad Rasoulof

Dama Youth Award

Michael Tyburski — Turn Me On

WIP LATAM Industry Award

Daniel Hendler — Un cabo suelto (A Loose End)

Egeda Platino Industria Award for the Best WIP LATAM

Nayra Ilic — Cuerpo Celeste

WIP Europa Industry Award

Sarah Miro Fischer — Blaue Flecken (Blue Marks) (working title)

WIP Europa Award

Sarah Miro Fischer — Blaue Flecken (Blue Marks) (working title)

XIII Europe-Latin America Co-production Forum Best Project Award

Francisco Lezama — Los Dos Paisajes (The Two Landscapes)

DALE! Award (Development Latin America-Europe)

Francisco Lezama — Los Dos Paisajes (The Two Landscapes)

Artekino International Prize

Mariana Saffon — Mar de leva

Sideral Award

Maria Elorza Deias — Caro Bastiano (Dear Bastiano)

Casa Wabi-ESCINE Award

Mikele Landa Eiguren — Senda

ZINEMALDIA STARTUP CHALLENGE AWARD

Best European Project

Sonic Alchemist — Lithuania

Best Spanish Project

Dubme

Current Anima (special mention)

Best Entrepreneurial Project

Kaspar K1 — Denmark

XX LAU HAIZETARA DOCUMENTARY CO-PRODUCTION FORUM AWARDS

Music Library Award

La noche de la infancia — Xixi Sofía Ye Chen

Dogwoof Award

Barrabás — Daniel Martínez-Quintanilla

EPE-IBAIA-ELKARGI Award

Barrabás — Daniel Martínez-Quintanilla

RTVE — Another Look Award

Payal Kapadia — All We Imagine as Light

Laura Carreira — On Falling (special mention)

Cooperación Española Award

Astrid Rondero, Fernanda Valadez — Sujo

Euskadi Basque Country 2030 Agenda Award

Icíar Bollaín — Soy Nevenka (I Am Nevenka)

Dunia Ayaso Award

Celia Rico Clavellino — Los pequeños amores (Little Loves)

HONORARY AWARDS

Donostia Awards

Cate Blanchett, Pedro Almodóvar

Zinemira Award

Elena Irureta

Fipresci Award

Huo Xin — Bound in Heaven

Feroz Zinemaldia 2024 Award

Tardes de soledad — Albert Serra

Euskal Gidoigileen Elkartea Award

Víctor Erice, Michel Gaztambide — Cerrar los ojos (Close Your Eyes)

Sebastiane 2024 Award

Lola Arias — Reas

Lurra — Greenpeace Award

Chris Sanders — The Wild Robot

Signis Award

Pilar Palomero — Los Destellos (Glimmers)

ATENEO GUIPUZCOANO AWARD

Tardes de soledad — Albert Serra



