Last summer was hottest in 2000 years according to ancient trees

Ancient trees have revealed that last summer in the northern hemisphere broke records for the hottest in 2,000 years.

Tree rings, which record temperature information over time, show just how unprecedented last year's temperatures were.

Researchers say temperatures last June, July and August were nearly 4°C warmer on average than the coldest summer two millennia ago.

To see how drastically the climate has changed, the authors of a new study published in the journal Nature studied ancient tree rings to gauge fluctuations in temperatures over the years.

Climate scientists have repeatedly shown that global temperatures are the highest they have ever been.

Ice cores and deep sea sediments helped them to come to those conclusions. They can give a good indication of the Earth's geological past, but cannot pinpoint individual years or even decades far back in time.

But tree rings can tell us a lot. They not only show the tree's age, but also record detailed information about the state of the climate each year as they grow.

Scientists looked at living specimens and fossils from the European Alps to the Russian Altai mountains. They focused on trees living at altitude, where the impact of summer growth would be most clearly felt.

They used the nine longest temperature-sensitive tree ring chronologies to paint a picture of summer temperatures dating back two millennia for the northern part of the world, outside of the tropics.

Using such a vast dataset allowed researchers to be more confident that their record represents how temperatures have changed, rather than more local disturbances like disease.

The authors combined the long-term tree-ring record with modern temperature data, and found that the summer of 2023 was 2.07°C warmer than the "pre-industrial" period of 1850-1900.

Though researchers say that human activities are responsible for most of the 2023 summer warmth above pre-industrial levels, they also note that temperatures have been amplified by El Niño.

The most recent El Niño episode helped make 2023 the warmest year on record, with warmer temperatures continuing in 2024, with some months already being the warmest on record.