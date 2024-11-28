Last three Americans ‘wrongfully detained’ by China released after years in prison

The last Americans considered to have been “wrongfully detained” by Chinese authorities have been released and will soon be on their way home to reunite with their families, US State Secretary Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday. All three men have spent years behind bars – one of them has been held since 2012 – and their release is part of a swap deal.

China has freed three Americans considered wrongfully detained in a swap with the United States, US officials said Wednesday, meeting a key goal of outgoing President Joe Biden’s administration.

The three Americans—Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung—were the last prisoners in China classified by the State Department as wrongfully detained, although activists and families have raised the cases of other US citizens.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had spoken to all three “as they traveled home to the United States just in time for Thanksgiving,” the American holiday associated with family reunions.

“I told them how glad I was that they were in good health and that they’ll soon be reunited with their loved ones,” he added in a post on X.

A source close to the matter said that the three were being freed in a swap with Beijing for three Chinese nationals in US custody who were not identified.

Swidan was detained in late 2012 on a business trip to China on drug charges. His family and supporters say there was never any evidence he had drugs and that his driver and translator had blamed him.

