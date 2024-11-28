Last three Americans ‘wrongfully detained’ by China released after years in prison

NEWS WIRES
·2 min read

The last Americans considered to have been “wrongfully detained” by Chinese authorities have been released and will soon be on their way home to reunite with their families, US State Secretary Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday. All three men have spent years behind bars – one of them has been held since 2012 – and their release is part of a swap deal.

China has freed three Americans considered wrongfully detained in a swap with the United States, US officials said Wednesday, meeting a key goal of outgoing President Joe Biden’s administration.

The three Americans—Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung—were the last prisoners in China classified by the State Department as wrongfully detained, although activists and families have raised the cases of other US citizens.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had spoken to all three “as they traveled home to the United States just in time for Thanksgiving,” the American holiday associated with family reunions.

“I told them how glad I was that they were in good health and that they’ll soon be reunited with their loved ones,” he added in a post on X.

A source close to the matter said that the three were being freed in a swap with Beijing for three Chinese nationals in US custody who were not identified.

Swidan was detained in late 2012 on a business trip to China on drug charges. His family and supporters say there was never any evidence he had drugs and that his driver and translator had blamed him.

(AFP)


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Read also:
China revives soft-power diplomacy by sending two pandas to Washington's National Zoo
China's Xi warns against 'protectionism' at APEC summit under Trump cloud
Xi meets Biden, says China ready to work with Trump for ‘smooth transition’ of bilateral ties

Latest Stories

  • Musk accuses Trump whistleblower Vindman of ‘treason,’ says ‘he will pay’

    Elon Musk on Wednesday suggested retired Army Lt. Col Alexander Vindman “committed treason” and “will pay” after the former Trump impeachment witness accused the tech billionaire and close Trump ally of being unwittingly used by Russia. “Vindman is on the payroll of Ukranian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States,” Musk wrote on…

  • Donald Trump's 'Happy Thanksgiving' Message Takes A Very Divisive Turn

    The president-elect fired off his traditional Thanksgiving rant on social media.

  • 'I can't pay my bills,' Rudy Giuliani says in courtroom outburst

    Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by a federal judge on Tuesday after the former New York City mayor interrupted a court hearing, pleading he could not pay his bills because two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million have tied up his assets. Giuliani, once a personal lawyer for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, spoke ahead of a January trial to determine which assets he must surrender to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. The two election workers won the $148 million verdict from a jury in Washington, D.C. after accusing Giuliani of destroying their reputations by lying that they tried to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Trump.

  • Canada didn't live up to its values on immigration in recent years, Carney says

    OTTAWA — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney says Canada didn't live up to its values on immigration over the last few years as it allowed more people into the country than it could absorb.

  • Mexico’s President Forced to Clarify Trump’s Big Border Claim

    President-elect Donald Trump announced a “productive conversation” with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday and declared on Truth Social that America’s border crisis had been solved. Trump claimed Sheinbaun had “agreed to stop migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border.” He also claimed that the two leaders “talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drug

  • Elon Musk publicized the names of government employees he wants to cut. It’s terrifying federal workers

    When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.

  • 'Red Flag': Mary Trump Calls Out Her Cousin's Odd Role In Trump Transition Team

    Donald Trump's niece gave her thoughts on the "civil war" inside the Republican's transition team.

  • Trump Says U.S. Will Impose Massive Tariffs On Mexico, Canada And China From Day 1

    The tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada will apply to "ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," the president-elect wrote.

  • Russian acts of sabotage may lead to NATO invoking Article 5, says German intel chief

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Russia's acts of sabotage against Western targets may eventually prompt NATO to consider invoking the alliance's Article 5 mutual defence clause, the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service said on Wednesday. Speaking at an event of the DGAP think tank in Berlin on Wednesday, Bundesnachrichtendienst chief Bruno Kahl said he expected Moscow to further step up its hybrid warfare. "The extensive use of hybrid measures by Russia increases the risk that NATO will eventually consider invoking its Article 5 mutual defence clause," he noted.

  • Elon Musk's father suggests having babies should be more like breeding horses

    The alliance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk framed the 2024 election and their bond has only deepened since.

  • Trump Finally Signs Transition Docs But Shuns Major Details

    President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team officially signed the necessary docs on Tuesday to commence the transfer of power with the Biden administration after more than a month, according to Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles. However, the team is still refusing to sign at least two major agreements that will allow for the smooth transition of sensitive and classified information. The New York Times reported that the transition team has rejected signing an agreement that would allow the FB

  • CNN Data Reporter Has ‘Goodness Gracious’ Moment Over GOP's House Majority

    “This is crazy, right?” asked Harry Enten, who spotted a "shining light" for Democrats.

  • Trump's 25% per cent tariff would lead to pain on both sides of border, leaders say

    TORONTO — Canadian business leaders say Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods would be a "lose-lose" scenario in which local companies face pressure to lower their costs while their American counterparts pay more.

  • Quick quotes: How Canada is reacting to Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff

    OTTAWA — Here's how notable Canadian politicians and business groups are reacting to U.S. president-elect's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from Canada:

  • Liberals table a GST holiday bill with no mention of $250 rebate cheques

    The Liberal government has introduced a bill that would bring in a promised GST holiday starting next month — but it doesn't include the government's proposal to send $250 rebate cheques to certain Canadians.The omission of the promised rebate from Bill C-78, tabled Wednesday afternoon, appears to be an attempt by the Liberals to salvage the time-sensitive tax break without addressing calls to expand eligibility for the rebate cheques just yet.That omission almost certainly guarantees the bill w

  • Trump team asks NY attorney general to dismiss business fraud case

    President-elect Trump has asked New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) to drop her multimillion-dollar civil fraud case against him, citing a need to “cure” partisan divisions following Trump’s election victory. D. John Sauer, an appellate attorney whom Trump tapped for solicitor general, in Tuesday’s letter framed dropping the case as “necessary for the health of our…

  • Poland Signals Breakthrough in Feud With Ukraine That Put EU Ambitions at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Kyiv has agreed to allow the exhumation of ethnic Poles killed in World War II massacres, clearing the path to resolve a rift between the two countries. Most Read from BloombergIn Traffic-Weary Toronto, a Battle Breaks Out Over Bike LanesIn Italy’s Motor City, Car-Free Options Are GrowingNew York City’s ‘Living Breakwaters’ Brace for Stormier SeasIn Kansas City, a First-Ever Stadium Designed for Women’s Sports Takes the FieldThe breakthrough

  • Team Trump Debates ‘How Much Should We Invade Mexico?’

    In Trump’s government-in-waiting, the only question is how massive the U.S. assault on Mexican drug cartels should be

  • NDP won’t support Liberal $250 rebate plan unless eligibility expanded: Singh

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says while he supports the Liberal plan to give Canadians a GST break during the holidays, he won’t back the $250 rebate proposal unless the government expands eligibility to the most vulnerable.

  • CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Called to Double-Duty as Chief White House Correspondent

    Collins will move to Washington, where she'll juggle roles as reporter and primetime anchor The post CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Called to Double-Duty as Chief White House Correspondent appeared first on TheWrap.