Why The Last of Us season 2 will scar you for life

Warning: contains possible spoilers for The Last of Us season two

We haven’t seen the last of The Last Of Us. It’s over a year since HBO’s emotion-stripping adaptation of the hit video game aired its final episode. But cameras are rolling one a second series, to arrive at some point in 2025, and a new teaser trailer sees Pedro Pascal back as monosyllabic zombie apocalypse survivor, Joel Miller with Bella Ramsey returning as potty-mouthed teenage sidekick Ellie.



With The Last Of Us escaping the so-called video game “curse” and posting Game of Thrones-level ratings, it’s little surprise that HBO quickly green-lit a follow-up season. Still, you wonder if the network – or Pascal – quite appreciate what they’ve signed up for in going back to the apocalyptic well.

Pascal, lest we forget, was explicitly told by the showrunners not to play the video games which are among the most acclaimed across the past decade or so. The logic being that he could come at gruff father figure Joel from a fresh perspective.



However, that also means he may not have been entirely au fait with The Last Of Us Part II – and the many bombshells scattered through as it takes up the story of Joel and Ellie (the latter seemingly the only person on the planet immune to the zombie bite that turns victims into more of the “Infected”). Those who have played the game, though, will know that it is a very different kettle of fungoid zombies from its predecessor. And that faithfully transposing it to screen poses all sorts of challenges.

Tonally, The Last Of Us Part II is even darker than its predecessor – which is saying a lot considering that the original opened with Joel losing his daughter and then time-jumped to a zombie-filled dystopia. Here are some of the obstacles showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann – co-writer of the video games – will have to overcome.



Bella Ramsey, action heroine?

The former Game of Thrones actor was a controversial choice as sweary 14-year-old Ellie. Or so felt a segment of The Last Of Us fanbase, who were outraged because TV Ellie wasn’t a dead-ringer for video-game Ellie (whose image was based on a motion capture of actress Ashley Johnson).



Yet to date, Ramsey has put in a flawless performance as a little girl lost who hides her vulnerability beneath a snarky exterior. The difficulty with a potential second series is that in The Last Of Us Part II, Ellie is now 19 and has had a makeover into a sinewy and remorseless action heroine.

A florid tattoo conceals her Infected “bite”; she has the tensed-up body language and whippet-like build of a person for whom violence is an everyday reality. She also has a love interest in Dina – though their relationship grows more complicated when Dina (Isabela Merced) reveals she is pregnant by her ex.

Bella Ramsey is keen to star in the second series - HBO

Ramsey is a fantastic actress and there is no reason why she cannot transform into Ellie 2.0. The Nottingham-born star has already indicated that she will be up for returning to the part, saying “There’s no limits for me. They can do as many games as they like, as many series as they like, and I’ll be here, flying back out to Canada [where the show is filmed]”.



And, aged 20, she’s already older than Ellie at the start of The Last Of Us Part II. Still, portraying the character we meet in the sequel will require a physical transformation similar to that of Linda Hamilton from Terminator to Terminator 2.0.Or will it? Judging by the new trailer it has been decided not to overplay that physical change – the new Ellie looks a great deal like the old Ellie.

The split narrative

The Last Of Us Part II pulls the rug out from under the player halfway through when the perspective suddenly shifts from Ellie to that of her sworn enemy Abby (Dopesick’s Kaitlyn Dever, who played the daughter of explorer Nathan Drake in another Naughty Dog hit, Uncharted 4). Experienced via the medium of video gaming, it’s an ingenious twist. The Last Of Us Part II is a meditation on vengeance and violence and the deathly spiral into which they lead. And it gets that point across by having the player literally fill the shoes of the person they’ve previously hunted down.



“That’s what I love about The Last of Us universe,” Halley Gross, co-writer of The Last Of Us Part II, told the LA Times. “There’s no wholly good or evil character in the game. Even look at David [the creepy preacher from game one], the most arguably villainous character in the first game. He’s taking care of his community. Is he taking care of his community in a way that I agree with? Absolutely not. But he’s caring for something outside of himself. Does that make him redeemable? No. But it makes him dimensional.”

Kaitlyn Dever, who plays Abby in the new series - Getty

How would that work on TV? The new teaser offers a few clues. We see a troubled looking Joel seemingly being grilled by a new character played by Catherine O’Hara.” “Did you hurt her,” she asks over an image of that tattoo Ellie has had etched over her infected scar. “No….” hisses Joel. “Then what?,” is the response. “What did you do?”

Who is this mysterious woman – and why is she interrogating Joel? This is assuming that O’Hara is speaking to Pascal in the first place.

However, there is a theory that HBO has spliced two different scenes – and that O’Hara is the leader of the Seraphites, the hyper-conservative cult that has occupied a chunk of Seattle, to which Abby and her crew flee (we see some Seraphites in the trailer). Yet we must also take into account that O’Hara has spoken about how much fun it was to act opposite Pascal and Ramsey. It is still all up in the air.

Joel’s future

If you don’t know what happens next then this is your last spoiler warning. Because, as players of The Last of Us Part II will recall only too well, the devastating twist is that Joel dies, horribly, early in the story. He’s tracked down by Abby, the daughter of the Firefly doctor that he slaughtered in The Last Of Us. And she doesn’t hold back. In an excruciating scene, Abby and her crew hold down Ellie and force her to bear witness as Abby beats Joel to death with a golf club. It’s the pixellated equivalent of Game of Thrones bumping off Ned Stark. Watching it in a playback, Johnson was reduced to tears – and we see Ramsay likewise emotionally pulverised in the teaser.

“Nobody is safe just because they’ve been the protagonist or what their identity is,” is how Druckmann defended the decision when the game landed. “Everything is in service of the higher themes of the story. Sometimes that leads to a dark place. Sometimes that leads to choices that we know are going to upset some fans. But you have to let that go.”



In the game, Joel’s encounter with a nine-iron arrives as a short sharp shock. Would Pascal be prepared to return to an HBO show… for one episode? He’s an in-demand actor with better things to do than sell viewers a dummy.

The world is unfolding for Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie - HBO

Even if he did come back, how would the network preserve the secret of his impending kicking of the bucket? Remove his likeness from the poster and alarm bells would surely clang. Would they have to amend the credits so that his silhouette no longer appears alongside Ellie’s? And what about the potential backlash by those who were only tuning in for Pascal, aka the “Internet’s Dad”? On the other hand, Pascal has joined the Marvel Universe as Reed Richards, leader of the Fantastic Four – so might not have time for future Last of Us seasons anyway.



The backlash to Joel’s death in the game was loud – and rumbles on to this day. Hence the huge divergence between critic and fan ratings of The Last of US Part II, which has a 93 per cent “critic score” on Metacritic but a 5.8 user rating. It is perhaps the most divisive video game of the past 10 years.

How long is one season?

If you know what you’re about you can play through The Last of Us in about 15 hours. The sequel is far longer, requiring 24 hours at a minimum to negotiate. Mazin has acknowledged that the story might have to be divided into two further series. “Probably the amount of remaining story would take us more than a season to tell”.

The story of Ellie and Joel has captured viewers - HBO

But if The Last of Us Part II is stretched out where is the natural break-off point for the end of season two? Should they stop at Joel’s death then the writers will have to pad out the early part of the script – potentially to the point where it would bear little resemblance to the game. And yet it’s hard to imagine they would divide the narrative down the middle as in the game, with the first half all Ellie, the second focusing largely on Abby. What bizarre viewing it would make.

Now to solve a problem like Abby

Abby is one of the most divisive characters in gaming. In the early part of The Last of Us Part II, we see her through Ellie’s eyes as the monster who took Joel from her. But further along, we learn to empathise and understand that she is as much a victim as Joel and Ellie. And that when she beat Joel to death she was repaying the violence that he inflicted on her family. Dever has been great in all her roles - but she has her work cut out playing Abby, a hugely flawed individual with whom we, as players, eventually come to empathise.

Let’s do the time jump... again

The Last Of Us takes full advantage of the video-game medium by jumping back and forth across the timeline. The schism that Joel created with Ellie when he lied about the Fireflies and the potential for a cure was unpacked in a series of flashbacks. The game looped back to when Joel was alive – in between fights with Clickers and Bloaters we saw him reach a point where he could share with Ellie the truth that he’d killed the Fireflies and that a vaccine had been possible. But that’s going to be tricky to pull off on TV – especially if audiences are still reeling from the catharsis of Joel’s death. Too many time leaps could leave viewers out of whack.

The importance of Lev

Later in the game, Abby encounters those aforementioned cult-like Seraphites and 13-year-old trans character Lev. Lev shaved his head – marking him as a man within the Seraphite community – and was cast out for this “sin”.



Lev created history as the first trans character in a blockbuster video-game. But there has been controversy too, with some members of the trans community unhappy with how a sensitive issue was handled. The flashpoint is a sequence in which Lev is “dead-named” by the Seraphites. One blogger wrote: “It is, for example, extremely distressing for cisgender writers to have a trans character where we have to go through multiple levels in a meandering subplot where that character is repeatedly deadnamed and it is revealed that he was meant to ‘become a wife to an elder.’ Fellow cis writers: do not deadname your trans characters. Just don’t do it. We don’t need to.”



It’s a fraught subject – will HBO want to wade in, knowing the potential for a backlash? Conversely, can you imagine the reaction if they write Lev out of the story? It feels significant, then, that there is nothing of Lev in the new trailer – and no casting details have been announced for Lev and Lev’s older sister Yara.

Pedro, guitar hero?

One of the ways Joel and Ellie communicate with one another across the game is through music. Joel plays Future Days by Pearl Jam early in the story – though that won’t be possible in the HBO version because, in the altered timeline of the show, the song never came out. But we know Bella Ramsey knows her way around guitar – she has her own YouTube channel where she plays cover versions. And so she will presumably be up for heart-rending versions of A-Ha’s Take On Me and New Order’s True Faith (both of which have already featured, in different forms, in series one).

More from Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker?

The original Joel and Ellie from the video games both had significant parts in The Last of Us season one. Johnson played Ellie’s mother in the grisly cold open to the finale (which explained the source of Ellie’s cordyceps immunity). And Baker had fun as the inept henchman of creepy preacher David.

Ashley Johnson plays Ellie's mother Anna - HBO

Baker, who has also fronted the official HBO Last Of Us podcast, says he’s up for more. Assuming Johnson is equally willing to come back, you wonder how Druckmann and Mazin will use them. One actor from the video games is confirmed as returning however – Oscar-nominee Jeffrey Wright reprises the role of Isaac, the leader of Abby’s Washington Liberation Front (the “wolves” in Seattle).

More of the Infected?

One complaint about season one of The Last Of US is that the zombie-like Infected were largely relegated to the background. The showrunners have vowed to correct course in part two and the latest trailer ends with a satisfying shot shot of a “clicker” – an Infected whose mutation has robbed them of their sight, forcing them to hunt by echo-location. What fans will really want to know about, however, is The Rat King – a mega-Infected with whom Abby tangles in the basement of a hospital in Seattle. Please, please, can we have this nightmare fuel in series two?

The Most Depressing Finale Ever

The Last of Us Part II finishes with Ellie sparing Abby and then surveying the empty husk that her life has become as she devoted everything to hunting down Joel’s killer. It’s a haunting conclusion that lingers long after you’ve switched off your Playstation. How will such a downer play on prime-time TV

The Last of Us season 2 is due to air in 2025

