‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Teaser Showcases New Characters & Confirms April Premiere

Spring is coming, and with it, the long-awaited sophomore season of The Last of Us.

Cofirming an April premiere on Max, the latest teaser for Season 2 debuted Monday at the CES tech conference in Las Vegas, giving another glimpse at some of the video game characters joining the show, including Abby (played by Kaitlyn Dever), Dina (Isabela Merced) and Isaac Dixon (Jeffrey Wright).

“It doesn’t matter if you have a code like me,” says Abby in a voiceover. “There are just some things everyone agrees are just wrong.”

The one-minute teaser starts with Abby walking down a dark hallway as a siren blares, holding her gun and looking over her shoulder. It ends with Bella Ramsey‘s Ellie walking down what appears to be the same hallways, pointing a gun.

Abby also appears in one clip, crying as she kneels over a grave. In the video game, Abby is a soldier who ends up at odds with Ellie as she seeks vengeance for a loved one.

Ellie and Dina are shown slow-dancing before running from a swarm of infected. Dina is a free spirit and Ellie’s love interest.

Isaac Dixon, a militia leader, is shown lit by a campfire. Pedro Pascal‘s return as Joel Miller is also teased as he sheds a tear.

Season 2 newcomers also include Catherine O’Hara, Danny Ramirez, Tati Gabrielle, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer and Spencer Lord.

