‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Slams Trump For Responding To Puerto Rico Backlash With Cuban Song

Glenn Garner
2 min read

Amid the fallout over Donald Trump‘s recent rally, John Oliver is baffled at the former president’s apparent response to backlash from Puerto Ricans.

On Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight, the comedian called attention to Trump’s recent attempt “to stem the damage” from roast comedian Tony Hinchcliffe‘s set at his Madison Square Garden campaign event, in which he called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean.”

Oliver then played a video Trump recently shared of Cuban group Los Tres de la Habana performing ‘The Trump Song’ in 2020. “Oh my god, I will vote. I will vote for Donald Trump,” they sing in the clip.

“He posted that without comment. And if it was meant as an apology to Puerto Ricans, it’s worth noting that is a Cuban band,” noted Oliver.

“Although, I do admit that is a very catchy song, and I do appreciated that the lyrics are, ‘Oh my god, I will vote for Trump,'” he continued. “Which sounds like someone realizing in real time that they’re an absolute dip—.”

Following Trump’s MSG rally, Harris gave an impassioned closing argument on Tuesday in front of the White House, where an estimated 75,000 people were reportedly in attendance.

“These United States of America, we are not a vessel for the schemes of wannabe dictators,” she said. “The United States of America is the greatest idea of humanity ever devised, a nation big enough to encompass all our dreams, strong enough to withstand any fracture or fissure between us, and fearless enough to imagine a future of possibilities.”

The vice president added, “I pledge to seek common ground and common sense solutions to make your life better. I am not looking to score political points. I am looking to make progress… And to people who disagree with me — unlike Donald Trump, I don’t believe people who disagree with me are the enemy. He wants to put them in jail. I will give them a seat at the table.”

After Harris made a last-minute cameo this weekend on Saturday Night Live, FCC equal time complaints prompted NBC to give Trump 90 seconds of free ad time during its Sunday NASCAR coverage.

