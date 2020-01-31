Last Year's Super Bowl Winner Rob Gronkowski Is Delivering for Uber Eats in Miami

One year ago, New England Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski was preparing for what would become a record-setting Super Bowl win. It also would turn out to be his last NFL game ever.

Now, one year later, the NFL legend is prepping for this weekend’s game in quite a different way: throwing the Gronk Beach Party in Miami, eating donuts, and, yes, delivering food for Uber Eats.

Gronk Beach takes place this Saturday and features a lineup including Diplo, Flo Rida, Kaskade, Rick Ross, Carnage, and 3LAU. To celebrate the event, the athlete partnered with Uber Eats and his favorite Miami spot The Salty Donut for a contest in which customers were entered to win VIP tickets to the music festival, a signed Gronkowski football, and of course, a box of donuts.

On Wednesday night, Gronkowski, 30, hand-delivered the prizes to the three Miami winners, and PEOPLE went along for the ride.

With girlfriend Camille Kostek by his side, Gronkowski chatted with PEOPLE about his upcoming party and what it’s like to be watching the Super Bowl rather than playing in it.

RELATED: Tom Brady Calls Rob Gronkowski’s New Post-Patriots Gig a ‘Great Opportunity’ for the Retired Star

“It feels good to be on the other side of it. It’s definitely a different atmosphere and a different ball game.The party is going to be a lot of fun. We have six huge performers, and it’s just going to be fantastic, a lot of fun,” he said excitedly, adding, “Having your own party, just running around having a good time and just going out. Losing your mind for a little bit. Dancing, coming in with positive vibes. Just having a positive party.”

RELATED: Tom Brady Pays Tribute to Rob Gronkowski After Patriots Teammate Announces Retirement

At each Uber Eats delivery, Gronkowski naturally asked for a five-star rating, even calling himself the “#1 delivery guy,” and enthusiastically described his signature donut — a whipped Piña Colada donut made from 24 hour brioche and topped with salted coconut streusel and a pineapple flower.

On one stop, as he presented the prize, the football star even asked the thrilled winner if he could have one of the donuts back. He said the treat is his favorite indulgence, “These donuts, The Salty Donut. I never really ate donuts, but these are different. The one I just ate — the piña colada, the special one they made for my party — it is unbelievable!”

Story continues