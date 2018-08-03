There is little doubt that Watkins Glen – which NASCAR visits this weekend – is America’s most famous road circuit. Yet the reach of the upstate New York track is far wider than being one of only two NASCAR road course stop-offs.



Perhaps it is most commonly associated, in Europe at least, with being a former Formula 1 perennialm given it hosted the United States Grand Prix from 1961 to 1980. In addition, Watkins Glen is a fixture in endurance racing and a sometime IndyCar host, and has provided the scene for plenty more categories besides.



Thanks to the LAT Archive, AutoClassics looks at some memorable moments of Watkins Glen’s past in F1 and beyond.



@slideshow{"id": "16", "title": "LAT Archive: Memorable moments at Watkins Glen"}@slideshow





*Images courtesy of LAT Archive