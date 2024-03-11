Latam Airlines: Passengers injured after 'technical' issue mid-air

Latam Airlines jet takes off

Several people were injured on a Latam Airlines flight after a "technical event" caused a "strong movement".

The aircraft "just froze" after a "quick little drop", one passenger told the New Zealand Herald.

Seven passengers and three crew members were taken to hospital after landing in Auckland, the airline said, adding that their injuries were not serious.

But emergency services said 12 people were taken to hospital, and one patient was in a serious condition.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was travelling from Sydney to Auckland when the incident happened.

Reports said multiple passengers felt the aircraft drop suddenly mid-flight. This threw some people out of their seats, causing them to hit their heads on the plane's ceiling.

"Latam deeply regrets any inconvenience and discomfort this situation may have caused its passengers, and reiterates its commitment to safety as a priority within the framework of its operational standards," the airline said in a statement.

Emergency response teams have been deployed to the airport. They said they had "assessed and treated approximately" 50 patients so far.