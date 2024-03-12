LATAM passenger recalls flight plunge scare

STORY: Brian Adam Jokat, a Canadian citizen residing in the UK and currently travelling around the world, said he was not hurt when the aircraft dropped but witnessed other passengers hitting the ceiling and flying through the air, adding that he feared for his life.

Jokat added that after the aircraft landed, the pilot told him his instrument panel had gone black for one or two seconds during the drop and then come back on.

Having departed from Sydney with 263 passengers and nine cabin crew members aboard, the flight landed at Auckland airport as scheduled on Monday (March 11) afternoon.