The Latest: US hits record averages for virus cases, deaths

·13 min read

NEW YORK — Deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average, matching the peak reached last April.

Cases per day have eclipsed 200,000 on average for the first time on record, with the crisis likely to get worse because of the fallout from gatherings at Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.

Nearly every state is reporting surges. A vaccine appears days away from getting approval in the U.S.

Dr. Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization’s chief of emergencies, says: “The epidemic in the U.S. is punishing. It’s widespread. It’s quite frankly shocking to see one to two persons a minute die in the U.S. -- a country with a wonderful, strong health system, amazing technological capacities.”

The coronavirus has caused more than 284,000 confirmed deaths and nearly 15 million confirmed infections in the United States.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

Deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average, matching the peak reached last April. The average cases per day has eclipsed 200,000 for the first time ahead of more holiday gatherings.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration says Pfizer’s vaccine is strongly protective against COVID-19 and appeared safe in the agency’s initial review, setting the stage for possible approval within days in the U.S.

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

MEXICO CITY — Mexico plans to start vaccinations against COVID-19 near the end of December, starting with health workers.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says the vaccines will be “universal and free” and voluntary. He hopes all will be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Officials says starting in February, those over 60 will receive vaccinations, followed by those over 50 in April and over 40 in May. They urged people with risk factors to get vaccinated first.

The armed forces will distribute them to vaccination sites, initially in Mexico City and the northern border state of Coahuila.

Assistant Secretary Hugo López-Gatell says Mexico’s health regulatory agency is expected to approve the vaccine on Dec. 11, a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to do so.

López-Gatell says the pace of vaccination could be accelerated as more vaccines are approved and arrive. This week, Mexico plans to sign a deal to purchase 35 million doses of the CanSino vaccine from China.

Mexico, with a population of 126 million, has reported 1.18 million confirmed cases. Its registered at least 110,074 deaths, the fourth-highest death toll in the world.

___

NEW DELHI — India officials are outlining a plan to immunize an initial 300 million people, saying some COVID-19 vaccines are likely to receive licenses in the next few weeks.

Health officials say three vaccine companies have applied for early approval for emergency use in India. The country plans to rely on its existing immunization programs, which are among the largest in the world, for the COVID-19 vaccines.

But there are challenges. Even before the pandemic, vaccine coverage for children was patchy. Health officials will need to ensure that the emphasis on coronavirus vaccines doesn’t disrupt the existing immunization programs, and more people will need to be trained to administer vaccines.

India has reported 9.7 million confirmed cases, second highest in the world. The country of 1.3 billion people has more than 140,000 confirmed deaths.

___

WASHINGTON — New results on a possible COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca suggest it is safe and about 70% effective. Some experts say that shows it is likely to win approval.

Partial results from tests of the vaccine in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa were published Tuesday by the medical journal Lancet.

But questions remain about how well it may help protect those over 55. That’s a key concern for a vaccine that health officials hope to rely on around the world because of its low cost, availability and ease of use.

Researchers claim the vaccine protected against disease in 62% of those given two full doses and in 90% of those initially given the half dose. However, independent experts have said the second group was too small — 2,741 people — to judge the possible value of that approach and more testing is needed.

___

HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says social distancing measures will be tightened as cases of the coronavirus continue to surge, with a ban on nighttime dining and more businesses ordered to close.

Lam says there will be a ban on dine-in services at restaurants after 6 p.m., and venues such as massage parlours , beauty salons and gyms will be closed temporarily. She did not specify when the measures will take effect.

Hong Kong is grappling with the latest surge of coronavirus infections, with nearly 1,200 new cases in the last two weeks after a three-month lull.

___

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The Gaza Strip’s Hamas authorities are tightening restrictions in the Palestinian enclave to curb a surge in coronavirus infections.

The ruling militant group says it will impose total weekend curfews each Friday and Saturday starting this week. Schools and mosques were shut this week and businesses ordered to close at 6 p.m. The restrictions will ban journalists and news crews from moving during curfews.

A nighttime curfew has been in place since the first cases of local transmissions were confirmed in August. On Tuesday, the central lab resumed testing after a two-day halt due to lack of testing materials. The World Health Organization delivered enough testing kits for eight days, Gaza’s Health Ministry says.

The Palestinian territory has reported nearly 26,000 cases and 155 confirmed deaths.

___

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Pfizer’s vaccine is strongly protective against COVID-19 and appeared safe in the agency’s initial review.

The positive review from FDA scientists sets the stage for a decision allowing the vaccine’s initial use within days. The analysis also offers the world the first detailed look at the evidence behind the shots.

On Thursday, the FDA will convene a panel of outside experts to review the government findings and recommend whether the vaccine appears safe and effective enough for millions of Americans. That public vetting process is key to bolstering confidence in the shots ahead what would be the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history.

The FDA typically follows the committee’s advice, though it’s not required to do so. If the FDA gives the green light, the first recipients would be health care workers and nursing home residents.

___

LANSING, Mich. — Nonpublic schools sued after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration extended a coronavirus order that prevents in-person instruction at Michigan high schools, saying it violates the First Amendment right to practice religion.

The federal lawsuit, filed in Michigan’s Western District late Monday, was brought by a group representing more than 400 nonpublic schools across the state, as well as three Catholic high schools and 11 parents. The state health department on Monday lengthened COVID-19 restrictions by 12 days, through Dec. 20. The order took effect Nov. 18 and applies to public high schools and all colleges and universities.

The plaintiffs include Lansing Catholic High School, Father Gabriel Richard High School in Ann Arbor and Everest Collegiate Academy in Clarkston. They say they can safely provide face-to-face learning and sought an injunction to block enforcement of the order.

___

WASHINGTON —- The leader of Operation Warp Speed says the Trump administration was looking at several different vaccines during the summer when it had the option to lock in additional Pfizer vaccine doses.

Chief science adviser Moncef Slaoui told ABC on Tuesday “no one reasonably would buy more from any one of those vaccines because we didn’t know which one would work and which one would be better than the other.”

The administration is coming under scrutiny for failing to lock in a chance to buy millions of additional Pfizer doses. That decision could delay the delivery of a second batch of U.S. doses until Pfizer fulfills other international contracts.

Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir says the situation with Pfizer doesn’t change the timeline for vaccinating “any American who wants it” by “late spring and early summer.” He tells CBS, “We will be able to vaccinate about 20 million people this month and another 20 million to 25 million in January and another 20 to 25 million in February.”

Those numbers assume FDA authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

___

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel expects the first coronavirus vaccine to become available in the country early next year.

The European Medicines Agency set a meeting to discuss approval for the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine for Dec. 29.

In an Monday interview with Metropol FM, a Berlin radio station aimed at Germany’s Turkish community, Merkel says the vaccine “will probably be available and approved in Europe from the beginning of 2021, according to everything we now know.”

Last month, German officials thought vaccination centres would be ready next week. Britain’s regulator became the first worldwide last week to allow emergency use of the vaccine, and immunization began Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the governor of Germany’s eastern state of Saxony has announced schools and most stores will close starting Monday until Jan. 10 after a spike in coronavirus infections. Official figures show the state has more than twice the number of infections per capita in the past week as the national average.

___

GENEVA — The Swiss national rail operator says nearly all train travel between Italy and Switzerland will be suspended indefinitely starting Thursday due to COVID-19 control measures that have been required by Italian authorities.

Spokeswoman Ottavia Masserini of the Swiss federal railway service says an Italian government decree requires that train operators carry out temperature checks on passengers, who must show they’ve tested negative for the coronavirus and carry a document from their employers authorizing travel.

The railway standstill could affect many cross-border workers, particularly in the health care sector, who travel from Italy to southern Switzerland every day.

Switzerland has recorded high levels of coronavirus transmission but hasn’t enacted strict control measures.

Masserini say train travel between Switzerland and Italy is down by 50 per cent this year amid the pandemic.

___

LONDON — A 90-year-old retired British shop clerk has received the first shot in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program, signalling the start of a global immunization effort intended to offer a route out of a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million.

The U.K. is the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program after regulators authorized the use of the shot developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. United States and European Union authorities may approve the vaccine in the coming days.

Britain’s program is likely to provide lessons for other countries as they prepare for the unprecedented task of vaccinating billions of people. Britain has received 800,000 doses of the vaccine. The first shots will go to people over 80 and nursing home staff.

___

RABAT, Morocco — Morocco is rolling out an ambitious COVID-19 vaccination plan, aiming to vaccinate 80% of its adult starting this month.

Morocco, which is battling a resurgence in virus infections, will start with 10 million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine. The first injections could come within days, a Health Ministry official told The Associated Press.

Medical experts and health officials are going on TV to encourage skeptical Moroccans to get immunized. While the U.S. and Europe race to approve and inject Western-made vaccines, other governments around the world are looking to vaccines from China and Russia.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s eastern state of Saxony has become the country’s hotspot for coronavirus infections, with the number of newly confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants reaching almost 320 in a week.

According to figures published by Germany’s disease control centre Tuesday the nationwide rate is currently less than half that in Saxony, at about 147.

The Saxony-based daily Freie Presse reported that the state government is considering tightening pandemic restrictions from Monday.

Germany reported 14,054 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours Tuesday, taking the total since the start of the outbreak to almost 1.2 million. The number of COVID-related deaths in the country rose by 423 to 19,342.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Prince Christian, the 15-year-old grandson of Queen Margrethe who one day will become the monarch in one of the world’s oldest monarchies, has tested positive, the royal palace said Monday.

Christian, the son of Crown Prince Frederik who is heir to the throne, and Australian-born Crown Princess Mary, is in isolation at the downtown Amalienborg Palace, home of Denmark’s royals.

As a consequence, his parents and his three siblings will stay in isolation at the palace for the time being. The royal household says the prince who is second in line to the Danish throne, “has not been in contact with other members of the royal family very recently.” That includes his 80-year-old grandmother.

On Sunday, Christian’s parents were briefed about a local outbreak at his school and the young prince was tested.

___

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia is extending its ban on international cruise ships and on Australians leaving the country except under exceptional circumstances for another three months until March.

The extension announced Tuesday means the human biosecurity emergency declaration will last for at least a year despite COVID-19 cases declining in the isolated nation.

Australia has imposed some of the most severe border restrictions in the world since the pandemic began, requiring most of its citizens and permanent residents to apply for a permit and prove exceptional circumstances if they need to leave the country.

Australia is a nation of 26 million people. Latest government figures showed on Monday there were only 1,618 active COVID-19 cases, with 30 of those infected in hospitals.

Thousands of Australians have missed out on funerals, weddings and the births of relatives because of the travel ban which is designed to prevent travellers from bringing with virus home.

___

BEIJING — Health authorities in Chengdu identified three more cases of coronavirus, bringing the southwestern Chinese city’s total to five in the latest outbreak.

The Sichuan provincial health commission said Monday that one of the patients was the 20-year-old granddaughter of a couple whose infections were announced on Sunday. The other two were women aged 68 and 71 described as farmers who lived in the same Chengdu district, Ludu, as the two original cases.

As of Monday morning, more than 24,000 test results had been returned, with just four positives. The commission did not further account for the fourth positive case.

China generally does not include people who test positive but have no symptoms in its totals.

___

___

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Safe harbour law locks Congress into accepting Biden's win

    WASHINGTON — Happy Safe Harbor Day, America. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met a deadline in federal law that essentially means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Joe Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can lock in its electoral votes by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by a congressionally imposed deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. But Congress also set another deadline, six days before electors meet, to insulate state results from being challenged in Congress. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to President Donald Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state law procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe-harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in George W. Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • Fifth death in two days due to COVID-19 reported Monday

    Following fourth deaths reported on Sunday another death related to COVID-19 was reported on Monday.  The person was from the Regina zone and in their 60s. The number of deaths in the province has now grown to 60. There was also 274 new cases reported by the province on Monday. The North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, reported 28 new cases. The current seven-day average is 264, or 21.8 cases per 100,000 population. North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 257 active cases, the same number as reported Friday. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 233 active cases and North Central 3 has 57 active cases. The North Central zone is third in the Active Case Breakdown with 547 active cases.  Of the 10,412 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,763 are considered active. Of the 143 people in hospital in the province, 117 are receiving in patient care including 12 in the North Central. Of the 26 in intensive care six are in the North Central. The recovered number now sits at 5,589 after 59 more recoveries were reported. The total numbers of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,412 of those 2,136 cases are from the north area (762 north west, 1027 north central and 347 north east). Yesterday, 3,004 COVID-19 tests were processed. As of today there have been 367,396 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.    Regina leads in new cases reported on Monday   In other zones there were 80 cases in Regina, 72 in Saskatoon, 26 in the North West, 21 in the Far North West, 12 in the South East, eight in the South West, seven in the Central East, six in the North East, four in the South Central and a single case in the Far North Central.  Three new cases have pending residence information. One case with pending residence information has been assigned to the Saskatoon zone.  As well, one case with pending residence information has been deemed a non-Saskatchewan resident and removed from the case counts. Of the 143 people in hospital elsewhere in the province; 48 are in Saskatoon, 24 are in Regina, nine in the North West, two in the South West and one individual in North East and South Central, are receiving in patient care.  Elsewhere in the province in intensive care there are 11 in Saskatoon, eight in the Regina zone and one in the South West zone. The Saskatoon zone leads the Active Case breakdown with 1,538 cases. In second place is Regina with 1,131 active cases. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,730. Of those, 3,138 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 2,020 cases are from the Regina area, 1,306 cases are from the south area (510 south west, 453 south central and 343 south east), 1,082 cases are from the far north area (680 far north west, 84 far north central and 318 far north east) and 697 cases are from the central area (297 central west and 400 central east). There are now 33 cases with pending residence information There are currently 324 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances. Of the 10,412 cases in the province: 504 cases are related to travel, 4,300 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 2,400 have no known exposures and 3,208 are under investigation by local public health. The age breakdown shows 2,191 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 3,651 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 2,596 are in the 40-59-age range, 1,400 are in the 60-79-age range and 408 are in the 80-plus-age range. Five cases have a pending age confirmation. The gender breakdown shows 50 per cent of the cases being females and 50 per cent being males.Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

  • New B.C. government makes big commitments to fish and habitat conservation

    The B.C. NDP is sending strong signals fisheries management and habitat conservation will play a bigger role in government decisions.  Fishing groups and conservation advocates pushing for a new, dedicated provincial ministry to fisheries to tackle a myriad of issues, notably the worst salmon returns on record, expressed some disappointment when Premier John Horgan unveiled his new cabinet last week without the announcement of a new ministry, but not without praising the government for some positive steps forward.  Chief among them is the newly named ministry of agriculture, food and fisheries (formally just agriculture), a symbolic but important action that comes with the creation of a parliamentary secretary for fisheries and aquaculture, Fin Donnelly. The former federal Member of Parliament has a track record for introducing bills and forming non-partisan alliances aimed at protecting ocean health.  “He’s a very capable person for the new role in B.C.,” Aaron Hill, executive director of the Watershed Watch Salmon Society said. “The important thing is the ministry be given the latitude and resources they need to do their job. Wild salmon management in this province has been hampered for a long time because of the siloing between ministries. The creation of a new ministry probably wouldn’t solve that, but a parliamentary secretary role could be great, as long as Donnelly makes a point of breaking through.”  That is especially crucial for fulfilling the mandate of working closely with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on new mandates to step up protection of fish habitat through a new biodiversity strategy and the creation of a a Watershed Security Strategy.  Donnelly also has a mandate to support the new Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resources, Nathan Cullen, to develop a new provincial coastal strategy that better protects marine habitat while growing coastal economies.  Lastly, the ministry has also been asked to maintain its work with the federal government to develop new strategies to revitalize B.C.’s wild salmon populations, but also push to double the five-year, $143-million Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund, split 30 per cent and 70 per cent by the provincial and federal governments respectively. Quinn Bender, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Rupert Northern View

  • No direction for strategic plan

    Council had its first look at the updated strategic plan during the standing committee meeting of Oct. 27, but did not provide direction to move ahead with the document. Council first voted down a motion to bring the plan back to another standing committee meeting for further discussion, which would have allowed council to provide feedback to administration in the meantime. “I think the biggest concern for citizens I’m interfacing with is of course the corporate plan, knowing the specific deliverables over the next couple of months,” said Coun. Ryan Maguhn. Maguhn felt that during the planning session, councillors spoke about the need for deliverables within the plan, but this was not reflected in the updated plan presented to council. He questioned how the budget could be crafted without knowing the deliverables. Deliverables would help administration and council in knowing what action items are coming and when, which in turn would allow more clarity in approving the budget, he added. The updated strategic plan was created through discussion and council direction provided during the strategic planning session on Oct. 3.  According to the updated plan, Council was tasked with describing the overall future vision of their community during their planning session, referred to as Community Vision Planning. Once the Community Vision Plan is in place, Administration would develop a corporate action plan including measurable actions to advance the priorities and goals of the strategic plan. Administration expected this corporate plan to be developed alongside budget 2021 and brought to council in early 2021 for approval. “With a strategic and corporate plan in place, communicating updates on progress will be more frequent and straight forward,” said Olsen. Olsen noted that an update was expected on the strategic plan deliverables prior to budget discussions, which would include some priorities but no individual actions as the corporate plan would have. Coun. Dewly Nelson stated that he hoped the strategic plan would have been less visionary and include clear directions instead. In contrast, Coun. Tyler Waugh stated that the strategic plan is supposed to be a broad vision, and that priorities will be laid out in the budget. Olsen added that previous strategic plans mixed the broad objectives and actions in the same document, which made it difficult to measure progress and present to council. Now, the corporate plan will include the actions based on the goals in the strategic plan. “I think it will make communication on progress a lot easier and a lot more timely and as well it will give council and the community that list of actions for the year that administration will be bringing forward. It helps with agenda planning, and performance management for different areas and individuals as well,” Olsen said. Council also spoke about diversifying revenue streams during the planning session, but grants were not mentioned in the updated plan, Mayor Marcel Michaels pointed out. He also voiced his concern over the fact that the strategic plan includes 43 broad objectives, which he felt were too many and needed focus. Council spent eight hours with a facilitator during the planning session to discuss the strategic plan, Nelson said. He felt there was no need to spend more meeting time on this plan and instead Council should focus on the upcoming budget conversations. Council then voted down a direction to bring the document to the next regular council meeting for decision. Olsen noted that it is important to determine a strategic direction prior to creating the corporate plan in order to create focused deliverables. “I’m of the mindset that if I don’t fully support the strategic plan the way it is, I'd rather go through the budget process and focus on the next year and look at the corporate plan and [strategic plan] after that,” Michaels said.  Nelson echoed Michaels and said council didn’t feel true ownership of this updated strategic plan. Changes need to be made for real success, he added. The strategic plan includes information on processes, best practice, core values, municipal challenges and opportunities, as well as six priority focus areas.  The priority focus areas include economic growth, capital planning, attainable housing, good government, service delivery, and financial stability. Under each area, a goal statement and objectives are included.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • 'No lawyer is good for me:' Accused in Alberta doctor slaying to represent himself

    RED DEER, Alta. — A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta has pleaded not guilty and insisting on representing himself at trial. Deng Mabiour, 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the summer slaying of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer.  Mabiour spoke by phone during a brief court appearance Monday. He repeated earlier assertions that he doesn't want a lawyer, doesn't trust the Canadian legal system and intends to represent himself. Justice John Hopkins warned Mabiour about the perils of self-representation. "You are facing a serious charge of first-degree murder. ... If convicted the maximum sentence is life in prison. If you wish to represent yourself, you have every right to do so. If you represent yourself, you will be at a disadvantage unless you have had extensive legal training," Hopkins said. "It is much more likely that a trained lawyer will be able to advance your defence fully and effectively. My opinion, sir, is it would be in your best interests if you were represented by a lawyer." Mabiour said he still intends to act as his own lawyer at trial. The Crown said a trial would last about four weeks. "A lawyer cannot do anything about my case. No lawyer is good for me in Canada. I'm a Black man," Mabiour told the judge. "There is no lawyer good for me to defend me." Prosecutor Dominique Mathurin said the Crown is prepared to proceed to trial and Mabiour has made his position clear. "We've had many discussions around Mr. Mabiour finding counsel and that seems to be his decision at this point," she said. The judge said it's "premature" to set a trial date and ordered the case set over until Feb. 1. "I expect this is something that we should have a fairly extensive pretrial conference on," Hopkins said. Mabiour also pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer. The court previously ordered a psychiatric exam and was found fit to stand trial. Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was attacked with a weapon while working at the clinic on Aug. 10. He died later in hospital.  One witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and saw a man with a hammer and a machete.  RCMP have said the crime was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic, although they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds.  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.  Follow @BillGraveland on Twitter Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

  • Lawmakers who met with Giuliani scramble after COVID news

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was “doing very well" after being hospitalized with the coronavirus as lawmakers in battleground states that Giuliani visited last week scrambled to make sure they did not contract the virus.The 76-year-old former New York mayor, hospitalized in Washington, had travelled extensively to battleground states to press Trump's quixotic effort to get legislators to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden and subvert the November vote. On numerous occasions, Giuliani met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask, including hearings last week with state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.Fallout from Giuliani's diagnosis continued Monday as the Michigan House announced it had cancelled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday. Giuliani spoke for hours last week before a Republican-led committee in Lansing investigating alleged election irregularities.Michigan's move came after the Arizona legislature announced Sunday that it would close for a week out of an abundance of caution “for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19.”“Multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent COVID-19 tests before returning to session, out of an abundance of caution,” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican who met with Giuliani before the hearing, said in a statement. “The CDC guidelines would not consider them close contacts with anyone, even if Mayor Giuliani had been positive, but they want to go above and beyond in the interest of public safety. With the recent spike in COVID cases nationwide, this makes sense.”The health department in Ingham County, where Lansing is located, said several people who attended the Michigan committee meeting with Giuliani on Wednesday must quarantine at least through Saturday. Health officer Linda Vail said she consulted with the state health department, which agrees that “it is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.”In Georgia, state Sen. William Ligon Jr., chairman of the subcommittee Giuliani testified before, urged those who had come in close contact with Giuliani “to take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.” Giuliani on Thursday attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol, where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing. The Georgia legislature is not currently in session.Trump, who announced Giuliani's positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, told reporters he spoke with Giuliani on Monday. Giuliani was exhibiting symptoms when he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly.“Rudy’s doing very well," Trump said Monday. “I just spoke to him. No temperature.”At Wednesday's 4-1/2-hour hearing in Lansing, Giuliani did not wear a mask; nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. He asked one of his witnesses, a Detroit election worker, if she would be comfortable removing her mask, but legislators said they could hear her.Giuliani travelled last Monday to Phoenix, where he met with Republican legislators for an hourslong hearing in which he was maskless. The Arizona Republican Party tweeted a photo of Giuliani and several state GOP lawmakers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and maskless.The Trump campaign said in a statement that Giuliani tested negative twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Unidentified Trump team members who had close contact with Giuliani are in self-isolation.“The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” according to the statement. “No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines.”Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended Thursday's hearing, expressed outrage after learning of Giuliani's diagnosis.“Little did I know that most credible death threat that I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer,” Jordan tweeted. “Giuliani — maskless, in packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.”The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development. The president's wife, Melania Trump, and teenage son, Barron Trump, also contracted the virus.The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the Republican president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 282,000 people in the U.S. alone.Those infected also include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.—-Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in Wilmington, Del., Zeke Miller in Washington, and Ben Nadler in Atlanta contributed reporting.Aamer Madhani And David Eggert, The Associated Press

  • Growing calls to address anti-Black racism at University of Windsor

    A group of academics at University of Windsor declared Monday a day of ‘mourning’ because of what they say is a problem with racism at the institution. The university is investigating threats against Black students, but its created a climate for some of bias, discrimination and fear.

  • Council approves limited accessible transportation

    Temporary limited accessible transportation services will be made available while the Town works on an agreement with an external party for the delivery of these services to be reestablished and executed. Coun. Ryan Maguhn commended the Town and the Evergreens Foundation for working together to find solutions to improve the service delivery of accessible transportation, during the standing committee meeting of Oct. 27. “Essentially what we were talking about was reducing the cost to the town, enhancing the service through a partner organization where this is their speciality, [which is] serving the citizens who would have these transportation needs, at a reduced cost to the taxpayer. To me, that was a win-win-win, but certain decisions were made and unfortunately we had to pull back from that,” Maguhn said. He added this is not a service he is willing to sacrifice in any way, and that council will make sure this option is available to citizens. Mayor Marcel Michaels reiterated that there is no appetite to eliminate accessible transportation services.  This temporary solution will cover the service for the remainder of 2020 or until an agreement with an external party can be re-established. The current 2020 funding will provide a temporary limited service level for a total of $8,333 over the next three months. That includes $5,930 in transportation driver wages and benefits, and $2,403 in vehicle maintenance and gas. This model would provide a maximum of 16.5 hours of service per week, likely based on three 5.5 hour shifts per week.  A weekly schedule would be set to guarantee efficient use of funds and to ensure trips are scheduled effectively.  No additional staff will be hired as current part time and casual positions would assume this role. The intent of this is to allow time for administration to pursue the re-establishment of an agreement with an external party, without significantly and negatively impacting service users. Temporary limited services would continue into 2021 using the same model on a limited basis until a new agreement is presented and commenced. As outlined in the Agreement between the Town of Hinton and the Evergreens Foundation, the Town allocated $25,000 in 2021 and 2022 to the Foundation for use towards their accessible transportation program each year. Accessible transportation services will be offered within the $25,000 budget to provide minimal services. In 2021, $1,257 would be covered monthly for transportation driver wages and benefits and $801 for monthly vehicle maintenance and gas payments.  Limited services in 2021 include a maximum of 10 hours of service per week, likely based on two five-hour shifts per week. During the regular council meeting of Nov. 3, Coun. JoAnn Race questioned why only 10 hours of service per week would be provided in 2021.  Olsen explained that the Town looked at what services and programs most individuals were using the bus to get. Based on the number of programs that aren’t open due to the pandemic, 10 hours is all the Town can plan for currently. If things change or demand increases, administration will come back with an update, and will come back regardless before the end of the first quarter in 2021. The update will include service demand trends, as well as any progress related to reestablishing an agreement with an external party.  Administration anticipates that if no external party agreement can be re-established by June 30, 2021, a Direction Report will be presented to the Standing Committee with options and a recommendation for next steps. The accessible transportation agreement between the Evergreens Foundation and the Town of Hinton came to an end as a result of a formal process that identified issues with the transfer of services. Unifor Local 855, the union that represents many Town employees, initiated the formal process on Sept. 15 and filed a Labour Board Complaint under Section 46 and 47 of the labour relations code. This relates to the transfer of a business and operations being carried out under common control or through more than one organization. The process of transferring the service was initially completed on Aug. 24, following notification steps to the community and stakeholders.  Alongside the agreement that Evergreens would take over the transportation service in Hinton, Council eliminated the Town-provided Freedom Express service during a regular council meeting on Aug. 18.  These decisions resulted from a process within the Town’s FCSS department to find Council-directed cost reductions, identify internal efficiencies, and ensure services meet community needs.  With the direction to reduce the budget and the overall FCSS review, a cost-reducing restructure was developed, including the transfer of Freedom Express Services to an external agency, restructure the Core FCSS Team from four to three positions, and development of the Hinton Family Resource Centre. Customers of the accessible transportation service are encouraged to contact Caryn Bouchard, FCSS Manager at 780-865-6031 if transportation is required.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Kwakiutl First Nation angry at logging in Douglas Treaty land

    Kwakiutl First Nation’s Chief and Council are calling on the government to stop Western Forest Products (WFP) from logging on Douglas Treaty land, a two-mile-thick strip of shoreline between Port McNeill and Port Hardy. In the last three weeks, Kwakiutl members have noticed growing sections of clearcuts, in plain sight from Highway 19, well within the Douglas Treaty boundary. The activity is in violation of a demand given to WFP by Kwakiutl leadership, mandating a ban on logging on Douglas Treaty land, to which the nation claims title. The order does not align with WFP’s Tree Farm Licence 6 issued by the province, that entitles it to log various blocks throughout the North Island. TFL 6 covers approximately 50 per cent of Kwakiutl Traditional Territory, an area much larger than the Douglas Treaty strip. It also has sections of private land which were removed from TFL 6 admid legal controversy in 2007. The two cut blocks in question are beside Highway 19. The one directly south of the Port Hardy Airport is part of TFL 6, and the second just past the Cluxewe Resort is Western-owned private land. Kwakiutl First Nation’s Chief and Council have reached out to the provincial government and are consulting their legal team. Elected Chief Ross Hunt Jr. said their main concern is about the 54 village sites within the Douglas Treaty boundary. The treaty, signed in 1851, says “… our village sites and enclosed fields are to be kept for our own use, for the use of our children and for those who may follow after us and the land shall be properly surveyed hereafter.” The lands were never surveyed, and the Kwakiutl are still trying to get time and resources to understand their relationship to those sites. Among the recently felled timber are culturally modified cedar trees from which bark had recently been stripped. Old culturally modified trees are often used as proof of occupation by First Nations. The B.C. Heritage Act protects these trees if they were modified before 1846, the year the 49th parallel roughly established a border between the U.S. and what would later become B.C. These trees were recently stripped, and so are not protected under the act. “[The Douglas Treaty land] was always meant to be a greenbelt, and our old growth was supposed to be protected,” Hunt Jr. said. “Our ancestors are referenced as the cedar people, so the cedar trees actually were our members, ancestors to us. Some families are descendant from that,” he said. “When people question me about that, I ask them, well, if you believe that man can walk on water and was reborn, why is it so hard to believe that we are decendents from the environment around us?” Hunt Jr. says the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has been lax in efforts to prioritize reconciliation with the Kwakiutl, instead giving perfunctory opportunities to consult and sometimes notifying them of policy and licences after the fact. The ministry has not yet responded to requests for comment. WFP told the Gazette it is aware of the Kwakiutl claim that the Douglas Treaty has not been fulfilled, but said it’s a matter for government-to-government discussion. While WFP shares information with Kwakiutl as part of the licensing process, ultimately the ministry decides whether or not to issue permits. The most recent licence renewal for TFL 6 was signed in August 2019, but Hunt Jr. says Kwakiutl wasn’t notified of the renewed licence until March 2020 after it was ratified. Kwakiutl had been trying to negotiate for a certain parcel of land in Port McNeill, a village site and a log sort area used by WFP. Hunt Jr. wanted this negotiation to be part of the process with renegotiating the licence, but instead says North Island ministry staff signed off on the referral to renew the agreement for another 25 years. Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.caZoë Ducklow, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Island Gazette

  • Federal assessment on Vista continues despite review application

    The federal impact assessment process of the proposed Vista Coal Underground Mine and the Vista Coal Mine Phase II Expansion Projects is going ahead while the judicial review application is waiting to be heard in federal court. Karen Fish, communications advisor for the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, stated that on Oct. 16, the Federal Court established a timeline for the next steps in the review application.  “As such, if Coalspur Mines (Operations) Ltd. wishes to proceed with the projects, it must submit an initial project description to the Agency, thereby commencing the planning phase under the Impact Assessment Act,” Fish stated in an email to The Voice. Coalspur Mines LTD, the company that operates the Vista coal mine located just 10 kilometres east of Hinton, applied to the federal court for a judicial review of the Vista mine designation for a federal assessment. Gerald Soroka, Member of Parliament for Yellowhead stated on Oct. 16 that a date and place had not yet been set by the judicial administrator for the judicial review application by Coalspur to be heard.  “At this rate it seems that the government is trying to use their “death by delay” strategy to kill the project like they have so many other Natural Resource projects,” Soroka stated. A case management conference regarding this application on Oct. 19 was cancelled. Instead, the applicant was ordered by the federal case management judge to serve its affidavits and documentary exhibits, and file proof of service by Oct. 30. In turn, the respondents were ordered to serve their affidavits and documentary exhibits, and file proof of service by Dec. 7. All parties will complete cross-examinations of affidavits by Jan. 15, 2021. The applicant will then serve and file the applicant's record by Feb. 4, 2021 and the respondent will serve and file their respective respondent’s records by March 22, 2021. By April 1, 2021 the applicant will serve and file a requisition for herding and this order is made without cost, according to the court order from Oct. 16. This means the request for a hearing must be filed by April 1, 2021. The review application came after Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, Jonathan Wilkinson, designated the Vista mine for the federal impact assessment, reversing an earlier decision. The notice of application stated that the designation is an unlawful, incorrect, unreasonable, and unconstitutional exercise of ministerial discretion. Under the federal Impact Assessment Act, Minister Wilkinson has the discretionary authority to designate projects to require a Federal assessment even if they don’t exceed legislatively prescribed thresholds within the regulations to determine if an assessment is required. The regulatatory thresholds include coal mine expansions that would result in an increase in the area of mining operations of 50 per cent or more and a total coal production capacity of 5,000 tonnes per day or more after the expansion, according to the impact assessment agency’s analysis report. The combined area of mining operations for the Vista mine Projects would be just below the 50 per cent threshold, but well above the total coal production capacity threshold of 5,000 tonnes per day. The Impact Assessment Agency and the Minister agreed in December 2019 that a discretionary designation order was not appropriate for the proposed Phase II expansion of the Vista mine. At the time, the minister stated that the potential risks to the environment and Indigenous rights would be dealt with appropriately by the provincial approval process. With the addition of an underground mine project within Phase I, the minister said that the two Vista mine projects combined may result in adverse effects of greater magnitude than previously considered. MP Soroka rose in the House of Commons in September to ask the government when the Vista mine would receive approval to expand operations. “When will the government finally admit that it does not want any form of natural extraction in Canada?” Soroka questioned. In response, Peter Schiefke, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, denied that statement and said there has been continued support for energy sector workers.  “Just during this pandemic, we invested over $1.7B to help clean up abandoned oil wells. We have invested $750M to support the efforts in the oil sector to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. We have put in place measures to support the workers, and we will continue to do that,” Schiefke said. Wilkinson designated the Vista Underground Test Mine Project and the Vista Coal Mine Phase II Expansion Project as reviewable under the federal impact assessment process on July 30. He did not explain how areas of federal jurisdiction would be impacted, why the projects are considered together, and how the underground mine project would cause Phase II to be a designated project, stated Coalspur’s Notice of Application for review. The Impact Assessment Agency re-confirmed on July 30 that the combined proposed expansions did not meet the 50 per cent threshold. Various Canadian environmental, Indigenous, health, civil society, and faith groups, were behind a letter sent out this spring that called out the Canadian government for hypocrisy following its failure to designate the expansion plans for an environmental assessment. The designation could delay the construction and expansion of this mine by six to nine years, stated an executive with the company that owns Coalspur Mine Ltd in a meeting with the Hinton Rotary in August. Vista Coal Mine is an open-pit surface coal mine for the extraction and export of thermal coal.  Construction of Phase II was initially proposed to start in January 2022, while construction for the underground mine was proposed to start in 2020. Over $700M has been invested into the mine to date with the understanding that expansion would be reviewed under the Alberta environmental review process. An application for the underground mine was filed with the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) in 2019 and resubmitted on Feb. 5, 2020. Respondents listed on the notice of application for the judicial review included the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the attorney general of Canada, Louis Bull Tribe, Keepers of the water council, keepers of the athabasca watershed society, the west athabasca watershed bioregional society, and Stoney Nakoda Nations.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Raptors' GM Webster still believes season can be a success despite 3 COVID-19 cases

    The Toronto Raptors are feeling the impact of COVID-19, and the season hasn't even started yet.Three members of the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus a week after the Raptors convened in Tampa, Fla., for training camp, and five days before they're scheduled to tip off the pre-season.Raptors general manager Bobby Webster wouldn't disclose who received the positive results, whether or not they were players, or if they were suffering symptoms of the coronavirus.But when asked if part if him wonders if it's all worth it, whether playing this season amid a global pandemic is a good idea, Webster said he believes it is."Our season is here months after other professional sports have started . . . we’ve always said sports are an outlet, sports are a distraction, and I like to believe we’re providing entertainment, we’re providing things for the greater good of the public," Webster said on a Zoom video call. "We feel comfortable there’s not further (spread), but it’s not to say a week from now or two weeks from now or in the middle of the season when we’re on the road in Brooklyn that we’re not going to have this again. And so we’ll continue to confront those challenges. But I do think from a professional manner, basketball is our livelihood, it’s the livelihood of these players, coaches, and a number of staff, so we think following the protocols we can get through this."The Raptors' positive results came during the NBA-mandated testing period prior to training camp. The league announced last week that 48 players — about nine per cent — had tested positive in pre-camp testing. On Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers shut down their practice facility due to three positive cases within their organization.A day earlier, Raptors coach Nick Nurse had talked about how potentially devastating COVID-19 could be to the team and the season."My role is to just constantly be on (players) and be a reminder constantly of our actions and our behaviour, and how impactful it is not only themselves, their families, our team, the organization, there's lots on the line if you're not doing the best you can with the COVID-19 protocols," Nurse said.Nurse had told reporters Sunday that all 20 players in camp had participated in the team's first group practice.Asked whether or not Nurse did indeed have a full complement of healthy players at practice, Webster wouldn't say, citing privacy issues. The Raptors said the three individuals are self-isolating away from the rest of the team. Webster said the Raptors were permitted to practise Monday because there's been no evidence of further spread,. The NBA was among the major global sports leagues to shutter on March 11, after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive. Other global leagues and events follow suit like a row of dominoes. The NBA successfully finished the season over the summer, but it was within a protective "bubble" at Walt Disney World, perhaps the safest spot in the U.S. amid the raging pandemic.The Raptors had hoped to play this season at home at Scotiabank Arena, but didn't get clearance due to Canada's travel restrictions and rising cases here.The Raptors chose Tampa and Amalie Arena, despite Florida being a COVID-19 hotspot. The Sunshine State had 8,436 new cases Monday, and last week surpassed the one-million total case mark. Positive cases in the NBA come as little surprise. The NFL has had dozens of cases, along with NCAA football and basketball."It's an enormous challenge, right? It's a logistical challenge, it's a health challenge, it's a human challenge that we're all going through," Webster said. "It's constantly on our mind, at the same time we're trying to prepare for an NBA season, as I'm sure most of us are seeing around the sports landscape, this was bound to happen."The NBA has produced a 150-page document outlining the numerous health and safety protocols to follow if teams are to get through this bizarre season. "They're extensive . . . but there's the real world, so you have questions, is this allowed? Is this not allowed? How do I dine outdoors safely? So it's tough. It's the endless amount of questions we all have and sometimes they seem a bit counterintuitive, or sometimes they seem maybe contradictory," Webster said. "So, it's erring on the super-conservative side limiting your exposure."Webster said the players, who are temporarily living in a Tampa hotel, have been careful about potential exposure, mostly eating meals in their rooms and distancing while travelling. The only place they're not physically distanced is during practice.Fred VanVleet doesn't believe any of the Raptors would be reckless about health protocols, but said it's on the players to hold each other accountable. The players accepted the strict protocols and daily testing, he said, as part of the new normal. "The NBA is definitely trying to cover all its bases and make sure it’s a safe environment for us. I don’t have great expectations about that, I think it’s going to be tough to do but this is what it is and we’ve got to try to the best we can,” VanVleet said.Health experts have questioned the return of sports, particularly since the longterm impacts of COVID-19 are still relatively unknown.“If we just put this off by the months that we need to be able to get things back in our communities to where we need, get transmission back under control, to me, that is more worthwhile,” Jason Kindrachuk, a virologist with the University of Manitoba, told The Canadian Press. Others believe the return to some semblance of normal life, including sports, is important for mental and physical health. “In North America, team professional sports is so much a part of the day-to-day lives of many that it has to exist in some way,” said Dr. Brian Conway, head of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre. “So I think if we were to turn around at this stage, given what’s been done, and shut it down, there would be a very big push back that would affect health.”The Raptors are scheduled to play their first pre-season game Saturday at Charlotte and open the 2020-21 season Dec. 23 against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.This report from The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Budget 2021: dépenses en hausse de 7 %

    Malgré le gel du compte de taxes annoncé plus tôt cet automne, le budget municipal montre une hausse de 54,4 M$ des dépenses en 2021, dont plus de la moitié (55 %) est consacré à l’ajout de services. Voilà ce qu’a déclaré d’emblée le maire Marc Demers lors du dépôt du budget en visioconférence, le 7 décembre. «En 2021, la Ville de Laval fonctionnera avec un budget de 932 millions [de dollars]. Ça comprend une augmentation des dépenses de 6,9 % par rapport à l’an dernier», a-t-il résumé, précisant que le 8e budget de son administration priorisait l’amélioration des services aux citoyens, la relance économique et la protection de l’environnement. Le budget 2021 comprend la création du Bureau du citoyen dont l’objectif est d’assurer une gestion intégrée des relations avec les Lavallois. Le budget qui y est dévolu se chiffre à 2,5 M$ pour les deux prochaines années, a indiqué le directeur général de la Municipalité, Jacques A. Ulysse. Cette nouvelle entité administrative chapeautera notamment l’équipe de la centrale téléphonique 311, la porte d’entrée pour toutes requêtes citoyennes, a ajouté le maire. L’amélioration des services municipaux passerait également par la création du Bureau de la résilience municipale, la mise en service de l’écocentre Dagenais ainsi que l’optimisation des opérations déneigement et la poursuite des projets pilote visant à éliminer le stationnement alternatif l’automne prochain. Pour ces deux dernières mesures, la Ville injecte une enveloppe additionnelle conjointe de 2,6 M$. Pour soutenir la relance en cette période pandémique, la Ville bonifie de plus de 25 % le budget dédié au Service de développement économique, lequel passe de 8,1 à 10,2 M$. Plus des trois quarts (78 %) de cette hausse sont consacrés à des programmes et partenariats offerts en aide aux entreprises lavalloises, soit un montant de 1,7 M$ précise la Ville. En plus de gérer un plan de relance évalué à 20 M$, ce Service municipal travaillera à l’élaboration d’un nouveau plan d’attractivité internationale. Au chapitre des «projets structurants», le budget 2021 prévoit, entre autres, une somme de 2,2 M$ dans le développement du Carré Laval en vue d’y accueillir éventuellement une zone d’innovation et un quartier carboneutre. «En situation de crise, c’est le devoir des différents paliers de gouvernement de stimuler l’économie et non pas de se mettre en mode austérité qui pourrait avoir des conséquences à long terme sur l’ensemble du territoire», a fait valoir le maire pour justifier l’ajout de 127 employés équivalent temps plein, ce qui portera les effectifs municipaux à 4151 employés au cours du prochain exercice financier. À cet égard, il a cité en exemple le programme triennal d’immobilisation (PTI 2021-2023) qui totalise 1,4 milliard de dollars en investissement, dont 382 M$ en 2021. En matière d’environnement, l’administration Demers se dote d’un Bureau de la résilience municipale dont le mandat sera de mieux gérer les risques liés aux aléas climatiques, tels les cocktails météo impliquant des épisodes de gel et dégel en quelques heures, en hiver, et les pandémies donne-t-on en exemple. Par ailleurs, le budget 2021 réserve 1,2 M$ pour la poursuite de l’implantation des bacs noirs à la faveur d’une «collecte optimale» des ordures, une somme de 700 000 $ pour la mise en service du premier écocentre permanent, qui ouvrira ses portes sur le site Dagenais l’automne prochain, et 300 000 $ pour des interventions de déminéralisation et de plantation pour combattre les îlots de chaleur. Au chapitre des transports collectifs, la contribution municipale s’élèvera l’an prochain à 87 M$, ce qui représente une augmentation de 2,2 M$ par rapport à 2020. Quant au programme triennal d’immobilisations (PTI), il est projeté d’investir d’ici les 3 prochaines années la somme de 38,2 M$ dans l’acquisition de milieux naturels (21 M$), la plantation d’arbres (11,5 M$) et l’achat de terrains pour y aménager des espaces verts (5,7 M$).Stéphane St-Amour, Initiative de journalisme local, Courrier Laval

  • Prince Edward Island's aggressive approach to curbing COVID-19 spread applauded

    CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island's aggressive approach to curbing the community spread of COVID-19 drew praise from infectious disease experts Monday.The province has declared a two-week "circuit-breaker" lockdown after seven new cases of the virus were reported over the weekend. Under the new measures — which took effect Monday as four new cases were announced — restaurant dining rooms, fitness facilities, bingo halls and libraries must close, organized gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people and stores must limit capacity to 50 per cent.Though the new case numbers in P.E.I. seem low in comparison with other provinces, Dr. Allison McGeer, an infectious disease physician at Sinai Health in Toronto, said there is an advantage to acting decisively early on."It saves you from an ongoing outbreak," she said. "Even though it seems like going overboard and a lot of work, if it's done well, there are tremendous benefits."Susan Kirkland, a professor in the department of community health and epidemiology at Dalhousie University in Halifax, said communities don't get a second chance for an aggressive start."Once COVID gets out of control, as it has in many other provinces, you can't back up. If you take a very hard, very aggressive approach early on, you have the potential to get back to zero," Kirkland said."Every other province, except those in the Atlantic region, has lost this opportunity," she added.Kirkland noted that COVID-19 numbers in Nova Scotia have begun to fall after that province recently announced new measures, including pop-up clinics and rapid testing.P.E.I.'s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Heather Morrison, said the four cases announced Monday involve close contacts of cases announced on the weekend."The circuit-breaker measures that came into effect this morning are important in helping to break the chain of transmission and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the province," Morrison told a briefing in Charlottetown. "If we do not act now, it may take us longer to recover, and we will have more devastating impacts for individuals, families, communities and our Island society as a whole," she said.All Islanders between the ages of 20 and 29 are being asked to get tested for COVID-19, even if they have no symptoms. Morrison said there has been an increase in cases in that age group across the country, and she felt it was important to take action when she saw similar growth in cases on the Island.As part of the new restrictions, visitors are not allowed in hospitals, long-term care or other Health PEI facilities, except under compassionate circumstances. And high schools on the Island have moved to online learning.Provincial health officials opened a testing clinic Monday in Stratford, and the hours of operation are being extended for similar clinics in Charlottetown, Summerside and Montague due to increased demand.There are currently 14 active cases on the Island, and there have been 84 cases in the province since the pandemic began. Nobody on the Island had died from the disease.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press

  • Masks become mandatory in Hinton’s public spaces

    A temporary mandatory mask and face coverings bylaw went into effect on Saturday, Nov. 21, for all indoor public spaces within the Town of Hinton, such as stores, businesses, and government buildings. This bylaw was passed by council during a special meeting of council on Nov. 20.  Council made an amendment to the bylaw to exempt kids aged five and under from wearing masks. Coun. Ryan Maguhn suggested raising that age of exemption to be in line with the rules within Alberta’s education system, where kids below grade four are exempt. “I think one of the reasons in schools that the age is set at nine, is that there needs to be some assurance that the child is old enough to handle taking on and off their masks independently. Whereas, outside of school, the child is generally going to be with their cohort group and they will have a cohort or family member who can help them with their mask,” said Coun. Albert Ostashek. He stated two wasn’t unreasonable considering that they would likely be with a parent or guardian who can help them put on their masks in public spaces. Mayor Marcel Michaels noted that kids aged four and up at St. Gregory Catholic School have been wearing masks without any issues, providing a successful trial from within the community. Coun. Dewly Nelson stated that council will have regular opportunities to amend this bylaw as they learn what is working and what is not. The bylaw will be reviewed every first and third Tuesday of each month by council and currently will only be enacted by the CAO when there are ten or more confirmed active cases of COVID-19. Other exemptions to the bylaw include people who are unable to remove a mask without assistance, anyone eating or drinking in a designated area or ceremony, during exercise, for any medical reason, or someone who is hearing impaired, among others. It also doesn’t apply to schools, hospitals, childcare, or areas accessed by public place employees. Todd Martens, protective services manager of Hinton, stated that peace officers will ask individuals about their medical condition if they refuse to wear a mask for that reason, which they may or may not respond to. Officers have the authority to deal with individuals who refuse in several ways, but it won’t be an automatic ticket, he added. “We’re going to give the benefit of the doubt to the person that said they have that medical condition. If you do have a medical condition, we encourage all people to ask their doctor for a note and to quickly show that to our peace officers. Some doctors are gladly willing to write that for people who truly have a medical condition, for others it will be case by case,” Martens said. Coun. Trevor Haas added that most doctor’s notes won’t state what the person’s condition is, which is not something the individual is required to disclose. Failure to wear a face covering where required comes with a minimum penalty of $100 and interference with a person in the exercise or performance of the person’s powers pursuant to this bylaw will come with a minimum penalty of $250. Maguhn  pointed out a few concerns he came across while speaking with citizens about the bylaw, one being the misconception of bylaws not getting repealed. He explained that repealing a bylaw is a normal order of business for a municipality and that the Town does, can, and will repeal any bylaw as necessary. Another concern surrounded the legalities of a mandatory mask bylaw. The Town also referenced approved bylaws from other municipalities and how they fit within all necessary legal frameworks, he stated. “We also, as a municipality, consulted our own legal representation to make sure that everything fits within the accordance of all legal structures, provincial, federal, municipal,” Maguhn said.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Upper Skeena Rec Centre receives large anonymous donation

    The Upper Skeena Recreation Centre in New Hazelton has received $500,000 from an anonymous donor. “Health and unity are vitally important to the people of the Upper Skeena, and we are deeply grateful for this amazingly generous gift,” said Peter Newbery, Upper Skeena Recreation Centre advisory chair, in a media release. “It not only supports the operation of our recreation centre at a critical time, but more than that it stimulates our own local commitment to support this essential facility.” The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine (RDKS) said in a media release that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the operations of the facility and the donation is greatly appreciated. The Upper Skeena Recreation Centre opened Sept. 2019. It is owned by the RDKS and operated by the local and Gitxsan governments.Ben Bogstie, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Interior News

  • Admin changes will contribute to budget decrease

    Several personnel and structure changes within the Town of Hinton administration are meant to streamline operations and provide efficiencies to its services. The changes include three personnel changes, structure changes to development services, the move of the strategic services department, as well as the move of the health and safety department. “I don’t have budget numbers available at this time as budget is ongoing. Overall human resources believes that all position changes, including promotions or other changes, will contribute to a decrease in the Town’s overall budget,” stated Josh Yaworski, communications coordinator. The changes are based on CAO Emily Olsen’s review and understanding of the current strengths and needs of the organization. “My staff and I understand that change comes with considered risk, but can create great things if given time,” Olsen said. Personnel changes include Heather Waye moving into a permanent role as Strategic Services Manager, after serving as interim since early 2020. As well, Todd Martens is adding health and safety under his purview, and will be retitled as protective services director and fire chief. Over the last several years, he managed Fire Rescue Services, Bylaw Services, automated traffic enforcement (ATE), as well as the RCMP administrative staff, working closely with the RCMP and Hinton Victim Services.  Lastly, Peter Vana will be retiring from his position as Development Services Director at the end of this month and his position will remain vacant. He held this position for a year, and contracted in this area in 2019. Vana will continue to support the development services team on ongoing initiatives.  Keeping this position vacant once Vana retires is included in the structure changes to development services, which manages land and building development, building permits, subdivision planning and other land matters in Hinton. As the Engineering and Development Services Manager role will not be filled prior to Vana's retirement, Development Services will report temporarily to the CAO. Instead of hiring another director in his place, the Town will broaden the role to include a municipal engineer. The Town has been in a recruitment process for a municipal engineer since early 2020, and this position was included in the 2020 budget. The new position will be an Engineering and Development Services Manager. CAO Olsen is also engaged in pursuing regional collaboration and levels of support available within the Town where the desired capacity or specific skill set are difficult to achieve without hiring additional staff.  One particular opportunity identified is working with the Town of Drayton Valley, who have absorbed a planning commission, to use their staff to liaise with the Town of Hinton.  Strategic Services has been moved under the Corporate Services division, under the leadership of Carla Fox. Strategic Services communicates tactics, plans and develops content, includes legislative, legal and insurance services, and has a hand in corporate and strategic planning. Corporate Services will support and facilitate the diverse range of expertise and strategic support the service area offers. This change allows for a tuning towards more strategic and streamlined delivery of services to its customers and the development of a coordinated corporate plan to support Council’s strategic direction, stated the Town announcement. The last change includes Health and Safety moving to Protective Services due to the similarities of expertise. The department will report to deputy fire chief and operation and training, Bryan Hall. The announcement stated that this change is an opportunity for the safety focused and externally oriented protective services department to add an internally focused service unit. “I am committed to providing strong and consistent leadership to the Town and believe that the changes that I am bringing forward will help streamline operations, provide further efficiencies, bring out the best in our employees and work to provide an enhanced service value that the Town requires,” Olsen said. Olsen asked for understanding and support from residents as they work on these changes and see what is possible.  Two 2021 budget meetings have been scheduled on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 from 4 pm until 8 pm and on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 am until 4 pm. An agenda will be going out no later than the morning of Nov. 18 with the timeline and all materials and presentations required for information, according to Carla Fox, director of corporate services.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • No social gatherings allowed, says Kenney

    Enhanced public health measures have been implemented across Alberta as a result of the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases. Measures were announced on Nov. 24 by Premiere Jason Kenney, who stated that the mandatory restrictions will be in place for three weeks at which point they will be reviewed. “I certainly did not go into public service, nor did anyone sitting around our cabinet table, in order to impose restrictions on how people live their lives. But we believe these are the minimum restrictions needed right now to safeguard our healthcare system, while avoiding widespread damage to people’s livelihoods,” Kenney stated. He noted that social gatherings are the key reason why COVID-19 continues to spread. Indoor close contacts must be limited to people in the same household, and people who live alone can have up to the same two non-household contacts for the duration of the restriction. Mandatory restriction across Alberta include no indoor social gatherings in any setting, a maximum of 10 people at outdoor gatherings as well as weddings and funeral services, no receptions permitted, no festivals or events, at-home learning for grades 7-12 between Nov. 30 and Jan. 11, at-home learning for grades K-6 between Dec. 18 and Jan. 11, and working from home where possible. Diploma exams are optional for the rest of the school year and students and families can choose to write an exam or receive an exemption for the January, April, June and August 2021 exams. “Rising cases in our workplaces and homes driven disproportionately by social gatherings means that we are seeing rising cases in schools as well. There is limited transmission within the schools but more community transmission affecting the schools and their ability to operate,” Kenney said. While the province only made masks mandatory in the Calgary and Edmonton zones, Hinton has its own mandatory mask bylaw for all public spaces for those aged five and up. Hinton is currently included in the enhanced area where places of worship are only allowed at ⅓ of normal attendance, as well as restricted access to some businesses and services starting Nov. 27. Businesses and services closed include banquet halls, conference centres, trade shows, auditoria and concert venues, non-approved or licensed markets, community centres, children’s play places or indoor playgrounds, and all levels of sport. Restaurants, bars, pubs and lounges are allowed to remain open until 11 pm with a maximum of six people from the same immediate household at a table, only allowing people who live alone to meet with two non-household contacts, and not allowing other services like billiards, games, or darts. Most retail businesses, such as grocery stores and clothing stores, may remain open with capacity limited to 25 per cent of their Alberta Fire Code occupancy. Several entertainment services have the same restrictions, including movie theatres, museums, and libraries. Businesses normally open by appointment only will not be allowed to offer walk in services. Violating the public health order may come at a cost of a $1,000 fine, and individuals can be prosecuted for up to $100,000 for a first offense. “We will enforce these rules against social gatherings and those who break these rules will be subject to fines,” Kenney said. He added that the province will look for ways to allow peace officers to fine those breaking the rules. Measures are put in place now in order for the province to review before Christmas, and measures can be adjusted in the meantime based on the results, Kenney said. “Just 11 days ago, I told Albertans that we were at a dangerous juncture. We resisted calls for a lockdown of our society because of the profound damage it would cause especially for the poor and vulnerable who are most affected by policies like that,” Kenney noted. Instead, previous targeted measures focused on places where the data clearly showed COVID-19 was spreading, but the virus continues to spread and is picking up speed. The virus continues to set records for daily confirmed cases and as of Nov. 24 there have been 492 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta. Continuing care outbreaks have quadrupled since Oct. 1, putting the most vulnerable at risk. Kenney stated that Alberta has 8,400 acute care beds, which the province is working to increase. As of Nov. 24, 348 Albertans were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 66 were in intensive care. Hinton has ten confirmed active cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 24, and Yellowhead County has 14.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Trump adviser broke law with Biden criticism, watchdog says

    WASHINGTON — A federal watchdog agency on Monday reported that one of President Donald Trump’s economic advisers repeatedly violated the law during the campaign season with his criticisms of Joe Biden, now the president-elect.The Hatch Act prevents federal employees from engaging in political work while performing their official duties. The agency charged with enforcing the act said that Peter Navarro, director of the White House Office for Trade and Manufacturing Policy, used his position to influence the 2020 presidential election through his statements in television interviews and on social media.“His comments were directed at undermining Mr. Biden’s presidential candidacy and persuading voters not to support him in the 2020 election,” the Office of Special Counsel report stated.White House lawyers have asserted Navarro did not violate the Hatch Act because factual or policy statements do not constitute advocacy for or against a candidate, the report stated. They argued, for example, that Navarro’s statement about Biden “kowtowing to the Chinese” was acceptable for him to make in his official capacity.But the Office of Special Counsel found that argument lacking. It said federal employees violate the law when they make statements intended to encourage others to vote for or against a candidate for political office or when they promote or disparage a candidate’s campaign.“Dr. Navarro violated the Hatch Act because he engaged in that very activity,” the report said.The report said it’s up to the president to determine the “appropriate disciplinary action,” showing the limits of the law. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a private advocacy group, said that it submitted multiple complaints about Navarro to the Office of Special Counsel and that “the referral for action demonstrate the severity of Navarro’s misconduct.”“In an administration full of people illegally using their government positions to influence an election, Navarro has been one of the worst,” said the group’s executive director, Noah Bookbinder.Kevin Freking, The Associated Press

  • Alberta to receive 3,900 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week

    Alberta will receive a shipment of 3,900 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week. Two Alberta government officials told CBC News on Monday that federal officials have told their provincial counterparts to prepare for those initial doses in the coming days. The news comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday morning that several hundred thousand doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would be available in Canada before the end of the year — shots the provincial officials said will be earmarked for long-term care home residents and the staffers working there. They added that the Alberta government's goal is to complete the first round of immunizations on a large swath of those high-risk groups by the end of the holidays. The vaccine is under review but has not yet been approved by Health Canada.  The Pfizer vaccine requires two rounds of immunizations, meaning this shipment would vaccinate just under 2,000 people. Alberta had previously been told only about 1,000 doses of the vaccine would be available by the end of the year. Based on the planned per capita distribution of the vaccines, Alberta is earmarked for almost 29,000 doses of the ones announced Monday by the prime minister.  Those tens of thousands of doses will likely be rolled out over the coming weeks. The officials told CBC News no details had been shared yet about when the next deliveries could arrive, but they are expected shortly.  This first shipment is also a way to test the distribution chain and iron out any kinks in anticipation of those additional doses on the way. The provinces were not given advance notice of the prime minister's news, but have subsequently spent the day coordinating on the vaccines.  First vaccine sites to be in Calgary, Edmonton Alberta hit another grim milestone on Monday with 20,067 active cases of COVID-19, and reported 16 more deaths, including four on the same day in the same Edmonton care centre. As of Monday, Calgary had 7,472 active cases and Edmonton had risen to 9,190. Across the province a total of 609 people were being treated in hospitals for the illness, including 108 in ICU beds. The province reported 1,735 new cases, down more than 100 from the day before.  Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said Monday afternoon that one vaccine receiving site would be in Calgary and one in Edmonton. For now, eligible recipients would have to come to the sites for to be vaccinated. Paul Wynnyk, who is overseeing the province's vaccine distribution strategy, said the necessary logistics are in place — the team is just waiting on shipments.  "We're ready to roll from that point on," he said.  Trudeau expects 249,000 vaccine doses by year-end During Monday's announcement, Trudeau said up to 249,000 doses of the two-dose vaccine would be on hand in Canada by year's end to launch a mass inoculation campaign, which is expected to take many months to complete. The first doses will arrive as some provinces — notably Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec  — grapple with a sharp increase in COVID-19 caseloads and deaths. Trudeau said these doses will be delivered by the company directly to 14 distribution centres now equipped with the necessary cold storage. This particular vaccine must be stored at –80 C — which will make the logistics of distribution "incredibly complex," Trudeau said. The vaccines will be distributed to jurisdictions on a per-capita basis, meaning each province will receive vaccine doses in numbers proportionate to their share of the population. The vaccine will not be sent to the territories for the time being, as they now lack the capacity to safely store the Pfizer product. WATCH: Trudeau says first vaccines expected to arrive next week

  • Eight people test positive for COVID-19 at B.C. mink farm, outbreak declared

    BURNABY, B.C. — A health authority has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a mink farm after eight people at the operation in British Columbia's Fraser Valley tested positive for the disease.Fraser Health says in a statement it is screening people connected to the unnamed farm.It says people who test positive for COVID-19 or those who are close contacts of employees or farm operators are self-isolating.Fraser Health says officials from the health authority and WorkSafeBC are at the site to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.Fraser Health says the B.C. Health Act has placed the mink farm under orders to restrict the transport of animals, goods and products.In October, Canada's mink breeders announced they were increasing safety measures on their farms to avoid the devastating COVID-19 outbreaks that have plagued their European and American counterparts.Infections on mink farms in Europe and the United States have shown the animals are susceptible to COVID-19. Canada's breeders are already suffering from a drop in fur prices and losses from the Chinese market.Breeders in Denmark euthanized 15 million minks over concerns about a mutated version of the virus that has spread among the animals. Mink farmers in Spain have culled almost 100,000. In the U.S., nearly 10,000 minks across Utah died of COVID-19 as the virus spread rapidly across farms in the state.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.The Canadian Press