The Latest: Biden to campaign in Georgia for Senate runoffs

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):

7 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden is heading to Georgia to campaign for the Democratic candidates in the state's two critical U.S. Senate runoffs.

Biden says he'll travel to Atlanta on Tuesday to support Jon Ossoff, the Rev. Raphael Warnock and the Democratic ticket in the Jan. 5 runoffs, which will determine which party controls the Senate at the outset of his presidency.

Ossoff faces Republican Sen. David Perdue. Warnock faces GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Both President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence have campaigned in the state for Loeffler and Perdue, and Pence is scheduled to return Thursday for a rally.

Republicans need one seat for a Senate majority. Democrats need both to make Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote.

Georgia has long been a Republican stronghold but may be on the road to swing state status, particularly after Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992 to carry the state.

___

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN'S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate Katherine Tai to be the top U.S. trade envoy, according to two people familiar with his plans.

Read more:

— Trump virus co-ordinator Birx seeks role in Biden government

— Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings

— Despite Trump’s venting and threats, Biden’s win is sealed

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • COVID-19 vaccine in Canada: Who should avoid it, what the risks are and when you will be immunized

    Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in the country.

  • Plomb dans l’eau au Pavillon Wilbrod-Dufour : Des points d’eau condamnés

    Une lettre adressée aux parents informe d’une concentration plus élevée que la norme de Santé Canada dans certaines buvettes et éviers. Du même coup, l’accès à ces points d’eau ont été condamnés jusqu’à nouvel ordre, le temps que des travaux soient réalisés. « Dans le but d’assurer la sécurité des élèves et du personnel de l’école, nous avons immédiatement condamné les points d’eau qui dépassent le taux acceptable et avons pris les mesures nécessaires pour résoudre la situation rapidement. Les points d’eau seront à nouveau accessibles une fois les travaux nécessaires effectués », affirme le service des communications du Centre de services scolaire du Lac-Saint-Jean dans la lettre envoyée le 3 décembre. Étude Cette décision fait suite à des tests réalisés dans le cadre d’une opération de dépistage de plomb dans l’eau lancée par ministère de l’Éducation et de l’Enseignement supérieur (MEES) en octobre 2019. Des affiches ont également été installées près des lavabos des salles de toilette et des vestiaires pour indiquer que l’eau doit uniquement servir au lavage de mains. Le service des communications soutient que l’équipe-école veillera à ce que cette consigne soit respectée.Julien B. Gauthier, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Lac St-Jean

  • Christmas events in full swing in Temagami

    By Jamie Mountain Local Journalism Initiative Reporter TEMAGAMI – The Christmas season is upon us and Temagami is doing its best to spread holiday cheer. The Parks and Recreation Committee has organized a handful of COVID-friendly events so that families in the community can still celebrate the magic of the season. ELF ON A SHELF In what started on December 1 and will run daily through the month of December, a municipal staff member is dressing up as the “Elf on a Shelf” each weekday. The elf will be pictured throughout Temagami doing various activities and the photos will be posted to the municipality’s Facebook page each day. “The community is loving the Elf on a Shelf,” said recreation and facility manager Kelly Hearn in a telephone interview. “What’s happening there is every day (the community) will write down where the elf was and then on the final day they’ll email in their list of where the elf was and then your name will be entered for a prize for that.” Hearn said that the entertainment is for kids and adults alike that are followers of the Facebook page. There will be a total of 18 Elf on the Shelf photos posted between December 1 and December 24. VIRTUAL BREAKFAST WITH SANTA This weekend kids can enjoy a virtual pancake breakfast with Santa Claus. “This coming Saturday (December 12) we’re delivering pancake mix and syrup, with our fire department being involved in the delivering,” said Hearn. “Then on Sunday morning we’re giving out a sheet on how to sign-on to Zoom and all the kids can be eating their pancakes while watching Santa and his elves cook their pancakes, then have some story times and stuff like that.” Hearn explained that households are asked to contact the municipal office at 705-569-3421 in order to sign-up for the event. MEMORIAL TREE LIGHTING Temagami’s annual memorial tree lighting service also will be taking place this year, although it will look much different due to COVID concerns. The ceremony will take place at the train station Saturday, December 12, beginning at 7 p.m., with the public having the options of viewing the lighting and hearing the names read out in-person or virtually. If attending in-person, Hearn says physical distancing must be practised. “We have Councillor Margaret Youngs who will be reading out the names that people have purchased for the tree and we will be doing that at the train station,” explained Hearn. “We will have speakers and that put out, but it will also be available for people to listen to. Living Temagami (Arts and Culture) is giving us access to their FM station and you’ll be able to listen from your vehicle at the tree lighting.” Hearn added that memorial tree donations will continue to take place at various locations in Temagami and also can be done by contacting the municipal office. LIGHT UP TEMAGAMI The Parks and Recreation Committee also is encouraging residents and businesses in Temagami to light up their homes and buildings with Christmas lights. The decorating contest can be entered by filling out a registration form, which will be used for mapping purposes for the community to be able to drive around and see the houses that have been entered. Hearn said prizes will be handed out by a panel of volunteer judges for the best displays. “You register your house and we’re going to have prizes for the top three decorated houses within the municipality,” he explained. “Every house that is registered will be going in for draws and with the community support, we have over $1,500 – probably closer to $1,900 – of prizes so far.” VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS LOOP The final Christmas event in Temagami this year, Hearn says, will be the Virtual Christmas Loop. It will be a social media event that will include some entertainment, storytelling, and dignitary comments and stories.  Hearn said the loop will run on the municipal Facebook page from December 24 until the end of the day on December 26.Jamie Mountain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker

  • Kayakers In Florida Have Close Encounter With Sandbar Shark

    Check out this incredible shark encounter off the coast of Destin, Florida.

  • Local schools make Advent wreaths virtually

    With the start of Advent on Nov. 29, the staff, students and their families at St. Martin of Tours Catholic School in Whitney and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School in Bancroft, held Advent wreath making workshops over Microsoft Teams the week of Nov. 23 versus in-person group workshops due to COVID-19 restrictions. Advent celebrates the coming of Jesus Christ in the four weeks leading up to Christmas. Tara McEnery, the vice principal at both schools, said the workshops went very well, and that nearly 20 Advent wreaths were made to celebrate the season.  McEnery says that the Advent wreath workshops have been a tradition for several years at Our Lady of Mercy, though they just started doing them at St. Martin of Tours last year. “It’s a really nice gathering, usually the parents come into the school with their children in the evening and usually we have apple cider and cookies, and we get together and I bring all the materials into the gym and we just gather together and make them in a big space. But we couldn’t do that this year,” she says. Meaning “coming” in Latin, Advent is the coming of Jesus Christ into the world, and Christians use the four weeks (four Sundays) preceding Christmas (Christ’s birthday) to prepare for this coming. Christians began using candle-lit wreathes to prepare for Christmas during the Middle Ages. However, the modern Advent wreath was initiated by a Lutheran minister who worked at a children’s mission in Germany in 1839. This wreath gained in popularity among Protestants, and by the end of the 19th century, Catholics in Germany had adopted this custom too. Both Catholics and Protestants brought it over to North America in the 1920s and 1930s.  The Advent wreath is made from various evergreens, symbolizing eternal life. The circle of the wreath signifies the eternity of God, while the four candles represent the four weeks of Advent leading up to Christmas. Each week symbolizes one thousand years, because 4,000 years is the time from Adam and Eve to the birth of Jesus Christ. Three of the candles are purple; these symbolize the prayer, penance and preparatory sacrifices and good works undertaken during this time. Lit on the third Sunday, the fourth candle, the pink one, symbolizes the Sunday of rejoicing, as the faithful have arrived at the halfway point of Advent. The progressive lighting of the candles over the four-week period symbolizes the hope and expectation of Jesus’ upcoming birthday.   Usually the Our Lady of Mercy parish orders the Advent candle sets for the wreaths, according to McEnery, and the schools reimburse them. She says that this year they were also able to get candles from the craft store Michaels.  “This year, we sent home the oasis, the candles, and some embellishments like flowers and purple balls in a bag. We asked people to gather their own cedar to have handy and if they couldn’t get cedar to let us know and we could get it for them. We ended up making nearly 20 wreaths; eight at St. Martin of Tours and 11 at Our Lady of Mercy,” she says.  McEnery says that they made a wreath for the schools, but most of them stayed at home with the kids and their families.  “A lot of families will keep it on the dinner table and then on the Sundays there are prayers they can say when they light the candles. The idea is that they can be together and light the candle waiting for Christmas,” she says.  McEnery says that St. Martin of Tours met over Microsoft Teams on Tuesday, Nov. 24 while Our Lady of Mercy met over Teams on Wednesday, Nov. 25 so that everyone could craft their wreaths together.  “We put together gift bags containing the necessary materials, a couple of blocks of oasis, a set of candles, a tin cake plate, accessories and prayer and information cards, which were sent home with students or through curbside pickup,” she says.   Following the workshop, they asked anyone who was willing to share pictures of themselves or their kids with the school so they could put them up on Twitter, which they did.   McEnery says that the workshops were made possible by the Parent Involvement Grant, which usually funds projects that can bring parents and families into the school.  “It was really hard to do that this year though. We were able to do this virtually and people are still able to be together and participate in something we normally do every year anyway,” she says. “So, we could do it that way, so it was nice.”Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times

  • Un nouvel outil pour soutenir les victimes de violence conjugale sur les lieux de travail

    Trois organismes de la Côte-Nord ont lancé une trousse d’accompagnement pour les entreprises afin de mieux outiller celles-ci vis-à-vis les situations de violence conjugale chez leurs employés. La trousse d’accompagnement, sous forme de site web, est une initiative du comité Politique de travail en violence conjugale réunissant le Centre d’aide aux victimes d’actes criminels (CAVAC) Côte-Nord, le Centre Femmes aux 4 Vents de Sept-Îles et la Maison des Femmes de Baie-Comeau. Les entreprises, syndicats et membres du personnel peuvent consulter les différentes outils présentés sur le site web, conçus par des ressources externes spécialisées en violence conjugale, et mettre en place des pratiques d’intervention. La trousse ne fait pas des employeurs des intervenants à proprement parler, mais leur offre une meilleure compréhension de la violence conjugale dans les milieux de travail et d’instaurer des pratiques d’intervention. La directrice du CAVAC Côte-Nord, Isabelle Fortin, encourage également les employeurs à afficher la politique contre la problématique en milieu de travail sur les lieux pour inciter les employés qui en sont victimes à aller chercher de l’aide. Selon des données du ministère de la Sécurité publique, la Côte-Nord comptait en 2015 le plus haut taux d’infractions contre la personne en contexte conjugal de la province avec 590 cas par 100 000 habitants, contre 269 cas pour la moyenne québécoise. Une enquête de Statistique Canada faite en 2014 exposait que 10 % des femmes autochtones du Québec confiaient avoir vécu de la violence en contexte de couple au cours des cinq années précédentes.Laurence Dami-Houle, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Portageur

  • Obama, Patti Smith among PEN America honorees

    NEW YORK — Artists, activists and a former president gathered online for PEN America's annual gala, held virtually this year because of the pandemic.Those honoured by the literary and human rights organization included the Chinese organizer and dissident Xu Zhiyong; Darnella Frazier, the teenager who taped the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police; and Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was a key witness during the impeachment of President Donald Trump.Meryl Streep, Spike Lee, Bono and Emma Thompson were among the celebrities offering tributes to Tuesday night's award winners.Hearst executive vice chairman Frank A. Bennack Jr. was this year's Corporate Honoree. PEN also presented a literary service prize to Patti Smith, who sang the ballad "Build a Peaceable Kingdom," and the Voice of Influence Award to former President Barack Obama, whose memoir “A Promised Land” came out last month. In a taped conversation with the Pulitzer Prize winning historian and former PEN president Ron Chernow, Obama said that the advocacy of PEN and other organizations influenced him as president.“I was consistently raising issues of jailed journalists, jailed dissidents, censorship issues, freedom of the press issues in conversations that I would have,” he said. “There were a number of occasions where, as a consequence of us being aware of the plight of a journalist or a dissident, a human rights activist, that making it onto the agenda of a conversation that I had, that it ended up resulting in somebody’s freedom.”The Associated Press

  • Le syndicat des Métallos fait un don de 2500 $ à Moisson d’Alma

    La section locale 9490 des Métallos a remis un don de 2500 $ à Moisson d’Alma le 3 décembre dernier, un organisme qui offre un soutien alimentaire, par le biais de son Fonds humanitaire. Par le fait même, les membres du syndicat local ont tous reçu un assortiment de produits régionaux à défaut de pouvoir tenir leur traditionnel souper de Noël des syndiqués. « On sait que c’est difficile pour beaucoup de commerçants et de producteurs régionaux. C’est une façon pour nous d’encourager les producteurs de la région, tout en soulignant les fêtes autrement avec nos membres », explique le président du syndicat, Sylvain Maltais. Chaque année pendant la période des Fêtes, le Fonds humanitaire des Métallos effectue des dons de l’ordre de 43 000 $ à une vingtaine d’organismes à travers le Québec. « C’est important plus que jamais de soutenir notre communauté. Plusieurs personnes ont perdu leur travail ou voient leur vie en suspens en raison de la pandémie. On ne sait pas combien de temps ça va durer, mais c’est dur pour beaucoup de familles. On invite d’ailleurs tous nos membres à faire des dons aux organismes de la région. L’entraide est plus que jamais essentielle », a conclu Sylvain Maltais.Julien B. Gauthier, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Lac St-Jean

  • Le Groupe LAR acquiert les anciens bureaux de Desjardins à Métabetchouan

    Le Groupe LAR a récemment procédé à l’acquisition des anciens bureaux de la Fédération des caisses Desjardins situés à Métabetchouan–Lac-à-la-Croix. L’entreprise voit ainsi sa superficie plus que doubler. Cette acquisition s’est faite dans le but d’augmenter les espaces administratifs. Ainsi, toutes les activités en lien avec les ventes, l’administration, les estimations, l’ingénierie, la gestion de projets, la gestion documentaire et l’approvisionnement s’y feront. L’acquisition du bâtiment situé au 50, rue des Roses, permet ainsi de faciliter la distanciation sociale, mais ouvre également la porte à plusieurs autres projets qui nécessiteront l’embauche de personnel. Le nouvel espace offrira une centaine de bureaux supplémentaires au Groupe LAR. Ce déménagement des effectifs donne ainsi plus d’espace au personnel de l’usine et des départements liés à la production, à la santé et sécurité et à l’assurance qualité, qui demeureront dans le siège social actuel, situé au 1760, route 169, à Métabetchouan–Lac-à-la-Croix. Le projet d’acquisition de l’édifice représente des investissements de 1,5 M$. Le directeur général de l’entreprise, Evans Thibault, envisage d’y mettre en place un système informatique à la fine pointe de la technologie. Le Groupe LAR devrait occuper les espaces dès le premier trimestre 2021 après des rénovations.Julien B. Gauthier, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Lac St-Jean

  • Poles voice fears of 'Polexit' as govt defies EU over budget

    WARSAW, Poland — As the Polish government plays a game of chicken with the European Union over its next long-term budget, some Poles are voicing fears that a drawn-out conflict could put their country on a path toward an eventual departure from the bloc, or “Polexit.”Poland's conservative government, led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski's Law and Justice party, denies that it has ever wanted to leave the 27-member bloc, and popular support for EU membership runs extremely high.But critics fear the combative tone of Polish leaders — who have recently compared the EU to the Soviet Union and used terms like "political enslavement" to describe Poland's predicament in the standoff — could create momentum, which if unstopped, could accidently bring the nation to the exit door.The fears are rooted in a threat by the Polish and Hungarian governments to block the EU’s 1.82 trillion-euro ($2.21 trillion) budget for the next seven years, including a coronavirus recovery package. The veto threat comes after other EU members voted to introduce a new rule that would allow the bloc to cut funding to EU nations that violate the rule of law.Both countries, under their nationalist right-wing governments, have eroded judicial and media independence, creating concerns about democratic backsliding.That issue will be debated at a summit of EU leaders on Thursday and Friday.Similar concerns about a “Huxit” are mirrored to a lesser extent in Hungary, where the government has often portrayed the EU in Brussels as a foreign, despotic power that aims to bend Hungary to its will — especially on immigration.In November, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban echoed Polish parallels between the EU and Soviet Union, saying the EU budget’s rule of law conditions resembled the “ideological blackmail” practiced by the USSR.But both Poland and Hungary are so dependent on EU funding — and their populations so favourable toward the freedom it gives their workers to cross borders — that it seems unlikely they would ever truly take the self-defeating step of leaving.Still, Polish critics have been urging the government to chose a more conciliatory path, arguing that if Poland ever finds itself outside the EU, its difficult geographic position in central Europe would leave it vulnerable like Ukraine and Belarus, exposed to the Kremlin's considerable influence.“Due to its position, Poland cannot be neutral,” Senate Speaker Tomasz Grodzki of the opposition Civic Platform party said in a nationally televised address on Nov. 27 in which he appealed to the government to drop its tough position. “Either it is in the family of Western civilization or among the authoritarian dictatorships of the East."The ruling party countered that Grodzki has no authority to conduct foreign policy and that his position is harmful because it contradicts the government's official negotiating position. Both Polish and Hungarian governments argue they are actually the ones upholding rules set out in the EU treaty, which does not contain a mechanism to link funding to rule of law.As the governments in Poland and Hungary dig into their stance, other EU countries have begun considering options that would allow the bloc's 25 other nations to launch the coronavirus recovery plan without them.The fears of a hypothetical Polexit are fueled by Brexit, Britain's messy divorce from the EU, which is seen as accidental. It was set in motion when former British Prime Minister David Cameron called for a referendum, actually intending to keep the EU in, but lost the vote.Those who see Polexit as extremely unlikely point to the very different national perceptions of EU membership.For the British, EU membership mainly brought access to a larger market, and with that came regulations and costs deemed burdensome by many.But for Poles, joining the EU in 2004 — five years after joining NATO — ushered them fully into the Western fold after decades of Soviet-imposed authoritarian rule. It also opened up enormous opportunities for Polish workers to earn higher wages abroad.“Our emotional attachment is stronger than in the UK,” said Piotr Buras, director of the Warsaw office of the European Council on Foreign Relations.If the Polish government would ever decide to leave the EU for ideological and political reasons, it would essentially mark the rejection of the Western democratic model of society and politics, he said.“I cannot imagine Poland outside of the European Union remaining a democratic and liberal country,” Buras said. But he also argued that "Poles would never tolerate a government that would basically decide to leave the European Union in order to stay in power.”Warsaw stands to lose billions of euros if it is bypassed in the coronavirus recovery fund. Also at risk are study abroad plans by Polish students for the next academic year as part of the popular Erasmus exchange program.Poland's three living former presidents, noting their own long efforts to build a democratic nation, asked the government in a joint appeal this week “to stop blackmailing other European Union countries.""This is harmful to Poland and its place in a united Europe,” Lech Walesa, Aleksander Kwasniewski and Bronislaw Komorowski wrote.On the eve of the EU summit, Warsaw city hall ordered EU flags, along with national and city flags, to be displayed in many places. Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said the aim was to pressure the government to compromise, and show the rest of Europe that the Polish government’s position “is not the position of the whole of Poland.”Grodzki, the Senate speaker, had a warning for the nationalist government.“If you cause Poland to lose gigantic money for further development and reconstruction, if you also lead us out of our European home, history and the people will not forgive you,” he said.___Justin Spike contributed from Budapest.Vanessa Gera, The Associated Press

  • Fans, Ono, bandmates mark 40 years since John Lennon's death

    NEW YORK — Fans remembered John Lennon with flowers, candles and songs Tuesday, the 40th anniversary of the former Beatle's death after being shot outside his New York City apartment building. In Central Park's Strawberry Fields section, which is steps from where he was shot and is dedicated to Lennon, photos of the icon ringed the inlaid “Imagine" mosaic, along with a magazine, a small tree and other memorabilia, as musicians played nearby. It was Dec. 8, 1980, when the world-famous musician was with his wife, Yoko Ono, and was shot by Mark David Chapman outside the Dakota apartments on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Chapman remains in prison. At the time, The Associated Press reported, “Lennon and his wife were walking through the Dakota’s big, arched entryway about 10:50 p.m. when a man approached them and fired five shots from a .38-calibre pistol. Lennon yelled ‘I’m shot' and staggered up a few steps into the building and collapsed." The anniversary was marked on social media by Ono, as well as by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two surviving members of the quartet that made up the Beatles. George Harrison died in 2001. “The death of a loved one is a hollowing experience. After 40 years, Sean, Julian and I still miss him," Ono said, referring to Lennon's two sons. She also highlighted the toll of gun violence, posting an image of Lennon's bloody eyeglasses and listing the number of people she said have been killed by guns in the U.S. since his death. McCartney and Starr both made posts with images of them in their younger days with Lennon. The Associated Press

  • Program to give residency to 'guardian angel' asylum-seekers to open next week

    OTTAWA — Some asylum-seekers who toiled on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis earlier this year will be able to apply for permanent residency in Canada beginning Dec. 14. The federal government announced the program for the "guardian angels" working in health care back in August and has spent the last several months hammering out the details.Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino unveiled more specifics Wednesday, saying there will be two streams — one for those who live in Quebec and one for those outside the province."Canadians are appreciative of asylum-seekers and the work they are doing during the pandemic," Mendicino said in a statement."Thanks to this special measure, we are recognizing their significant contribution by providing them with a more secure future in Canada."For both programs, asylum-seekers who have been working in a specific list of health-care related professions and who had already claimed asylum before last March 13 will be able to apply for permanent residency. But eligibility criteria for the program are also being expanded to include spouses or common-law partners of refugee claimants who died after contracting COVID-19. The government will now also count internship experience done through a post-secondary or vocational training program as part of the 120 hours of work needed to qualify for the program. Those hours had to have been worked between March 13 and August 14, but on top of that, those eligible have to also accrue a total of six months of working experience in the related jobs by Aug. 31, 2021.That's also the last day to apply for the program. It's not clear how many people will qualify or apply. Before the border closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of people had been arriving in Canada and requesting asylum each month, and while they awaited decisions on their claims some had found work in health care.A large number of one particular cohort of refugee claimants — those who have crossed into Canada from the U.S. — have settled in Quebec, and it is from that province that public pressure began for a special immigration program for those whose jobs put them in harm's way during the early days of the pandemic.But designing a program for the so-called "guardian angels" was tricky, as Quebec retains a degree of control over who is allowed to immigrate to the province and had to agree to the criteria. Quebec's minister of immigration, Nadine Girault, said the program is aimed at recognizing the exceptional contributions made by asylum-seekers working with seniors and people who were sick during the first wave of the pandemic. "This program, which is a product of the collaboration between the government of Quebec and the federal government, will allow for these people to be selected and granted permanent residence, so they can continue their essential contribution to health care and integrate fully into Quebec society,” she said in a statement Wednesday.But the decision to currently limit eligibility for permanent residency only to those asylum-seekers providing direct patient care in hospitals and long-term care homes has been met with criticism. Many advocates have noted that asylum-seekers work in other professions deemed essential during the pandemic and argue they should be recognized as well.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

  • On-air personalities join campaign against CBC's paid content division Tandem

    TORONTO — CBC personalities Carol Off, Mark Kelley, Nahlah Ayed and Jeannie Lee are among a growing number of staff urging the public broadcaster to drop efforts to sell more branded content.The marquee hosts and reporters have joined about 500 current and former employees including Peter Mansbridge and Alison Smith who warn that a new marketing division called Tandem will erode the integrity of CBC journalism.An open letter to the general public warns that producing paid content — advertising that looks like news — is "insidious." The group of mostly journalists accuse the CBC of using its resources "to help advertisers trick Canadians." Another letter from 35 broadcast executives, producers and reporters asks Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault to order the CRTC to investigate Tandem.  CBC management have insisted that editorial and advertising content would remain separate, and stressed a critical need to generate revenue amid big financial pressures.  Last week, managers released guidelines they promised would "further strengthen and clarify the boundaries."The guidelines limit branded content to digital platforms and prevent CBC/Radio-Canada journalists or hosts from being involved in the creation or presentation of branded content.Some of the broadcaster's biggest names pushed back Wednesday with a social media campaign and website – www.stoppaidcontentoncbc.ca – that explains why they are concerned about Tandem.     "In an era of 'fake news,' where misinformation is already rife, it undermines trust. That is dangerous," says the letter, available on the website and signed by CBC stars including Gillian Deacon of CBC Radio One's "Here & Now," and Kelley's "Fifth Estate" colleagues Gillian Findlay and Bob McKeown."What's worse, it uses your tax dollars to do it."  In a video conference with employees last week, CBC executives stressed there will be clear delineation and labelling between advertising and news.  In the Q-and-A obtained by The Canadian Press, CBC president and CEO Catherine Tait said revenues "have taken a major hit" and she's not "comfortable putting hundreds of jobs at risk."Last month, more than 70 former CBC employees sent a letter to Canada's broadcast regulator asking it to investigate Tandem, saying the unit "blurs the lines between advertising and news."This week, the group took their campaign to the Canadian public with a press release Wednesday that directly addressed listeners and viewers."Canadians have a right to a national public broadcaster that puts their news and information needs ahead of the desires of corporate clients," Hana Gartner, former host of "The Fifth Estate," said in the releaseBy Cassandra Szklarski with files from Victoria Ahearn This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • AP's song of the year: Keedron Bryant's 'I Just Wanna Live'

    NEW YORK — The top 10 songs of the year by Associated Press Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu (a playlist of the songs can be found here ):1\. Keedron Bryant, “I Just Wanna Live": During times of turmoil and unrest, people respond differently. Some protest. Some cry. And some sing. Following the gruesome death of George Floyd, Johnnetta Bryant turned to God and asked for a pray — and the lyrics to “I Just Wanna Live" were born. She asked her son, then 12-year-old Keedron Bryant, to sing the song and the rest is for the history books. Keedron Bryant's powerful performance about being a young Black man in today's world went viral, with everyone from Barack Obama to LeBron James praising the future superstar and his family for their strength and positive message. The song not only helped Keedron Bryant land a record deal, it helped heal the world at a time when music is a language that unites us all.2\. Chloe x Halle, “Do It": To the window, to the walls, 'till the sweat drops down my... Chloe x Halle took us to the clubs — aka the living room — during a pandemic year when we desperately needed an epic dance tune to help us get through the day.3\. Mickey Guyton, “Black Like Me": Digging deep to write personal lyrics about her upbringing — and being that rare Black singer on the country music scene — Mickey Guyton birthed a beautiful, touching song that is bound to become a country music classic.4\. Kelly Rowland, “Coffee": A smooth, sexy number from a R&B goddess.5\. Charlie Wilson featuring Smokey Robinson, “All of My Love": Uncle Charlie plus Uncle Smokey equals musical bliss. The soul icons joined forces for one of the year's best collaborations that will surely put a smile on your face.6\. Roddy Ricch, “The Box”: Insert fire emoji here.7\. Dua Lipa, “Don't Start Now": With this addictive pop gem and updated dance moves, Dua Lipa is well on her way to world domination.8\. Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, “I Hope”: Breakthrough country singer Gabby Barrett already had a hit with the original version of “I Hope," but then Charlie Puth slide into her DMs and asked to add his vocals to the song and update the beat. The result is an undeniable pop smash.9\. Pop Smoke featuring DaBaby and Lil Baby, “For the Night": Late rapper Pop Smoke clearly had a knack for hip-hop melodies, which explains why most of his songs have exploded on TikTok. “For the Night" is a monster hit that also featured other acts leading the new class of rap.10\. BLACKPINK featuring Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream": K-pop all-stars BLACKPINK came out swinging with this trap-pop bop that was as sweet and irresistible as ice cream.Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press

  • Migrants in US on temporary status get 9-month extension

    WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Wednesday that it will allow migrants from six countries to extend their legal U.S. residency under a temporary status for nine months while courts consider its effort to end the program. President Donald Trump has long sought to terminate the program, which allows migrants from countries devastated by war or natural disaster to legally live in the U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has promised “an immediate review” of it once he's in office and has said he'll pursue legislation for longtime residents to remain in the U.S. and seek citizenship. The Department of Homeland Security announced the extension in a notice in the Federal Register. The extension applies to more than 300,000 people from countries including El Salvador and Haiti who are in the United States on what’s formally known as Temporary Protected Status. The program, in place since the 1990s, has been repeatedly extended for some countries. DHS said the program is being extended until a court finalizes an order allowing the administration to end the program for four countries that are part of a legal challenge. The extension also applies to Honduras, Nicaragua, Nepal and Sudan. In September, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a preliminary injunction that blocked the government from ending TPS, for people from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti and Sudan. DHS said, however, that the appellate court has not issued its directive to the district court to make that ruling effective so the injunction remains in place. The migrants' status is extended through Oct. 4, 2021, from the current expiration date of Jan. 4, 2021. More than 400,000 people from 10 countries have the protected status, including some 250,000 from El Salvador, according to the Congressional Research Service. El Salvador first got TPS in 2001 after earthquakes displaced much of the population. Many TPS holders now have spouses and children who are U.S. citizens. Honduras has about 80,000 TPS beneficiaries, followed by Haiti with 55,000, Nepal with nearly 15,000, Nicaragua with about 4,500 and Sudan with fewer than 1,000. The Associated Press

  • Longueuil:Sylvie Parent sollicitera un second mandat à la mairie en 2021

    La mairesse de Longueuil, Sylvie Parent sollicitera un second mandat lors des élections de novembre 2021. Elle l’a confirmé la semaine. Madame parent a indiqué qu’elle percevait une satisfaction de la population quant à sa gestion des affaires municipales depuis maintenant plus de trois ans. « Les indications me disent que les citoyens sont satisfaits du travail que je fais alors oui je serai là en 2021 ». Madame Parent est la chef du Parti Action Longueuil qui compte quatre élus au Conseil municipal. Avec la récente fusion des partis Options Longueuil et Longueuil citoyens, il faut évidemment s’attendre à une candidature à la mairie de ce côté alors que le groupe des indépendants (ils sont six) n’a pas encore indiqué quelle position ils occuperont sur l’échiquier politique lors de élections de novembre 2021. Pour sa part, la présidente de l’arrondissement de Saint-Hubert, Nathalie Boisclair (actuellement indépendante), a clairement indiqué, il y a deux semaines, qu’elle serait candidate à son poste de conseillère d’arrondissement.  La rumeur a circulé durant plusieurs mois à l’effet qu’elle lorgnait la mairie de Longueuil mais il semble bien que ce ne soit plus le cas. Dans les autres villes, Doreen Assad sollicitera un second mandat à la mairie de Borssard avec une équipe qui comptera de nombreux nouveaux candidats. A Boucherville, le maire Martel a confirmé son intention de sollititer un quatrième mandat alors qu'à Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville l'actuel maire Martin Murray a signifié depuis plus d'un an qu'il ne serat pas de la prochaine élection municipale. Enfin, à Saint-Lambert, ou règne un climat de tension et de discorde au Conseil municipal et ou tous les élus sont des indépendants, le maire Pierre Brodeur a indiqué, lors d’une récente entrevue, qu’il était trop tôt pour annoncer quoi que ce soit dans son cas. Il souhaite cependant que des candidats de valeur se manifestent. Il a récemment contacté l’ancien maire Sean Finn une personne qu’il aimerait voir revenir en politique active, dit-il. Une indication, s’il en est une, de sa vision de l’avenir…François Laramée, Initiative de journalisme local, La Relève

  • Privacy commissioner launches investigation into body camera use in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

    The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC) for Newfoundland and Labrador announced late last week it would launch an investigation into the usage of body cameras by enforcement officers in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.  The central Labrador town approved a policy for body camera use earlier this year for both the municipal enforcement officer and the animal control officer. Privacy and Information Commissioner Michael Harvey told SaltWire Network he has had concerns about the policy since he heard about it from the media in March, and, while his office has had informal discussions about the policy with the town, he felt it was necessary to launch a formal investigation. “We’ve been back and forth with the town since March and sometimes it would be productive, but then we wouldn’t hear from them for a while and find out about developments in the media,” he said. Harvey said his office sent a letter to the town in March, but didn’t hear from them for some time, and sent them recommendations in October and thought they had an understanding about changing the policy, but it remains in effect, unchanged. There were also questions brought up by councillors in the most recent Happy Valley-Goose Bay council meeting, on Nov. 26, about the OIPC recommendations and whether the town is required to follow them.  Harvey said this investigation process will help provide a clearer legal framework for the discussions between his office and the town, and what the authority of his office is vis-a-vis the town. Since body cameras are cheap and easy to find, it’s important that municipalities are compliant with the privacy act when using them, he said. While Happy Valley-Goose Bay is the first municipality in the province to use them, Harvey said he would expect to see other municipalities interested in the future. In Toronto, he said, body cameras are being piloted now only after extensive consultation with his counterpart in Ontario, the provincial human rights commission, and a public consultation process. Harvey said he also wanted to be clear that his office launching an investigation doesn’t mean the town did anything wrong.  Happy Valley-Goose Bay Deputy Mayor Bert Pomeroy said the town welcomes the investigation by the OIPC and they feel it will only strengthen the policy. “It’s important that the body-camera policy is the best it can be, and we want it to be the best it can be so that other municipalities in the province can emulate what we’ve done. This is breaking new ground for municipalities for the province, and the policy that should be in place should be the best policy that can be put together and involve the privacy commissioner’s office to make sure it’s right.” When asked about concerns by Harvey about intermittent communication between the town and his office, Pomeroy said as soon as council became aware of the issue, they contacted the OIPC to see what they could do.  “Obviously, lines of communication are not what they could have been, and we aim to fix that as well,” he said. “It’s important we do this and do it right and have open lines of communication with the privacy commissioner’s office and others if necessary.” Pomeroy said the cameras are not currently in use by the officers and have not been since they found out about the concerns of the commissioner a few weeks ago. Evan Careen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram

  • N.S. reports six new cases of COVID-19, prepares for first doses of approved vaccine

    Nova Scotia has 71 known active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including six new cases in the central zone. The province reported the latest cases in a news release, which says four are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, with the individual self-isolating. One of the six new cases is still under Public Health investigation.Nova Scotia Health laboratories completed 1,954 tests on Tuesday. The province had previously been reporting the number of rapid tests daily, but said Wednesday it would be reporting those figures weekly starting this Friday.The active case count of 71 marks a decrease, down from 78 on Tuesday."I'm pleased to see that the number of cases linked to social gatherings has gone down significantly," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang in the news release."This is an indication that restrictions are working. We need to continue to follow all the public health measures to ensure that this trend continues as we work to flatten the curve."Premier Stephen McNeil said in the news release that Nova Scotians should "remain vigilant and continue to follow all the public health measures and restrictions, including limiting social contacts and travel."On Tuesday, Strang said two cases had been identified at a large poultry facility in the Annapolis Valley, which was closing to test other staff. McNeil said Wednesday that rapid testing had begun at that facility and no other cases had yet been identified.Vaccine advancementsAt a media availability Wednesday, McNeil said Health Canada's approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine was cause for optimism, and the province was continuing to prepare for distribution.Nova Scotia is expecting one batch of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this month, with regular weekly allotments starting in January.The newly approved vaccine has to be transported and stored between -80 C and -70 C, and right now the only freezer in the province that can accommodate those temperatures is in Halifax. As such, the first doses will have to be administered in the central zone. McNeil said anyone tapped for priority access who is outside the Halifax area will be brought in to receive their dose.The first people in Nova Scotia to receive the vaccine will be frontline health-care workers, as Strang announced Tuesday. A national committee on vaccines recommends that health-care workers at risk of COVID-19 exposure, long-term care staff and residents, and people over the age of 80 should be the priority candidates for vaccination.McNeil said Nova Scotia chose to target frontline health-care workers first because they are the ones most likely to transmit to long-term care residents and the elderly."We will be providing it to residents in long-term care, but quite frankly the residents who have gotten COVID is because someone else has brought it in," said McNeil Wednesday.Clinical trials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine show it to be 95 per cent effective in preventing people from getting ill, but it's not yet clear how much it curbs transmission."We wanted to make sure that we protect [health-care workers] so that they could continue to care for and look after those of us who may require health care outside of COVID," McNeil said.Cases in the Atlantic provincesNewfoundland and Labrador announced Monday it would be at least a month before it rejoins the Atlantic bubble. Anyone arriving in that province from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick or Prince Edward Island has to self-isolate for 14 days. P.E.I. announced Thursday that its travel restrictions within the region would stay in place until at least Dec. 21. The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are: * Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Wednesday and has 20 active cases. * New Brunswick reported one new case Wednesday and has 74 active cases. Three people are hospitalized and in intensive care.  * P.E.I. reported no new cases Wednesday and has 14 active cases. The province introduced sweeping restrictions Monday, with all gyms, libraries, bingo halls and casinos closed for at least two weeks and restaurants closed to indoor dining.Walk-in testing available for ages 16 and upWalk-in COVID testing is available for people aged 16 and up with no symptoms at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth from Thursday through Sunday.Those in the age range are welcome if they have no symptoms, have not been at an exposure site identified by Public Health, or are not a close contact of a person with COVID-19.The testing method will be the standard swab, not the rapid test.Asymptomatic people can access rapid testing on Wednesday and Thursday at the Lebrun Centre in Bedford from 1:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Rapid testing is for people aged 16 and up, and should only be sought out by those who have not recently travelled, have not visited a potential exposure location and have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.SymptomsAnyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811: * Fever. * Cough or worsening of a previous cough.Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811: * Sore throat. * Headache. * Shortness of breath. * Runny nose.MORE TOP STORIES

  • QHC North Hastings spending more this year due to COVID-19

    Kim Bishop, the chair of the North Hastings Fund Development Committee, gave Faraday Township council a presentation on the status of Quinte Health Care North Hastings at their council meeting on Dec. 2. After thanking council for its continued funding support each year, Bishop told council about the expenditures that QHC North Hastings had made in 2020 which included some unforeseen financial outlays related to dealing with COVID-19 and its effects.  Bishop thanked council for their commitment to healthcare in North Hastings and said that they are the municipality in the region that gets it. Faraday Township gives $20,000 in funding to them every year, according to Dawn Switzer, the clerk and treasurer for Faraday Township.  Several years ago, Faraday Township passed $100,000 in donations, and consequently the ultrasound room was named in their honour.  “COVID-19 was an unprecedented time for all of us. Some extra costs this year, so we did go ahead and purchase a few things, mostly things that needed to be put in place in case things got worse here and the hospital was inundated with COVID-19 patients,” she says.  Bishop says that fortunately they are doing pretty well, and that the hospital has not been overwhelmed and the system seems to be able to handle everything. She detailed the changes in the hospital, which she says has included lots of barriers and lots of plastic.  “The physio department is currently doing COVID-19 assessments. At one point they were doing 35 to 40 swabs a day, which is quite a lot. Now, however, it’s kind of tapered off so that’s a good thing,” she says.  Bishop said that they had committed $85,000 to equipment in 2020, and that they had allotted another $30,000 to the dialysis unit, replacing six chairs in that unit. She said they were currently doing two shifts a day, but that their appointment schedule was full and that there was a waiting list. Consequently, they are looking at adding a third shift to accommodate the increased demand from kidney dialysis patients.  Bishop revealed that QHC North Hastings had decided back in March 2020 when COVID-19 started to become serious, that they would not do a lot of public fundraising because they felt that the community at large had a lot of pressure on it and with employment uncertainty and a sense of general uncertainty overall.  “So, we decided we’d be okay and more silently do what we could do to cover our mandate which we’re doing. We have great partners, including Faraday Township, so we’re not going to be lacking in any essential equipment,” she says.  QHC North Hastings as a whole is spending an extra million dollars a month on top of what they had expected due to COVID-19 “That’s a minimum of $12 million over budget this year on COVID-19 costs, so that’s a huge cost. We will be expected to cover some of those costs but have gotten some generous donations in order to do that,” she says.  Deputy Mayor Marg Nicholson asked Bishop if they had the ability to use ventilators here or if patients would need to be transferred down to the COVID-19 centre in Belleville.  Bishop replied that they had been able to buy two laryngoscopes to intubate people so that they could go on a ventilator if necessary.  “So, we can put a couple of people on a ventilator if it comes up and then transfer them down to Belleville to the COVID-19 centre,” she says.  Bishop then went over some statistics. She said that there had been 14,417 emergency room visits in 2019, which worked out to about 40 visits per day, “a busy emergency department” according to Bishop.  She said that the hospital was running lots of clinics, like blood transfusions, and that worked out to about 10 per day. There were about 25 x-rays and ultrasounds done each day. She mentioned that there were 299 patient visits each staying about 8.3 days, with 58 staff at the hospital, so she reiterated again how busy a spot it was. Bishop said they were expecting one more doctor in the community in 2021, which would take some of the pressure off the doctors that are already here. Nicholson asked if the hospital had noticed an increase in out of town patients due to COVID-19. Bishop replied that she wasn’t sure, as she wasn’t physically present at the hospital with the pandemic going on, and hadn’t asked. But she said she would find out. Nicholson thanked her and said she was just interested to know as the town seems a lot busier at this point in the year than it did last year.  Bishop then went on to inform the council that costs in healthcare are going up, technology is getting better, things are going more digital and that technology is becoming obsolete much faster than before.  “So, the next 10 to 15 years are going to be very expensive. It’s going to be tougher,” she says.  The hospital auxiliary’s No-Frills roundup fundraiser, which has raised nearly $150,000 since it began, and the Tim Horton’s cookie sales were also mentioned. Bishop said the cookie sales were unprecedented, as Tim Horton’s sold over 15,000 cookies, about double what they normally do. All proceeds from the cookie sales at the two local Tim Horton’s went to the hospital auxiliary.   Nicholson asked if the hospital auxiliary café was still closed, which it was, according to Bishop. Apparently, they could open, but the volunteers are older so they’ve elected to keep it shut down, as it has been since March.  She mentioned that the store was busy however, which was good news.  Nicholson thanked Bishop for coming and for her hard work.  “You put a lot of hours into it, do a lot of meetings and you do a good job,” she says, which was a sentiment that was echoed by all of the council.  Bishop, in return, thinks that the council and support staff at Faraday Township are a great bunch of people, and said so in a Facebook message from Dec. 3. “They are a great example of municipal leadership in health care.”Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times

  • Winter travel advisory ends as snow clears in the GTA, chance of showers

    Wednesday's snowfall will give way to a chance of showers in the Greater Toronto Area as temperatures rise, Environment Canada says.The weather agency issued a winter weather travel advisory for large swaths of southern Ontario early morning, noting that precipitation will become lighter or mix with showers, offering some improvement to travel conditions mid to late morning.Anywhere from two to four centimetres of snow were initially expected to accumulate, with more falling in some areas at higher elevations.Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 4 C.