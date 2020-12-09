The Latest: Austin reveres idea of civilian military control

·3 min read

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Lloyd Austin, the retired Army general whom President-elect Joe Biden picked to be secretary of defence , says he reveres the principle of civilian control of the military.

Austin was speaking after Biden introduced him Wednesday as his nominee. Biden urged Congress to waive a legal requirement that a secretary of defence be out of military service at least seven years before taking office. Austin retired four years ago after 41 years in the Army.

Austin says he understands the need for civilian control of the military and sees himself as a civilian, not as a general.

He said that if confirmed by the Senate, he will surround himself in the Pentagon with civilian officials and advisers to ensure accountability.

___

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN'S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

Americans waiting for Republicans in Congress to acknowledge Joe Biden as the president-elect may have to keep waiting until January as GOP leaders stick with President Donald Trump’s litany of legal challenges and unproven claims of fraud.

Read more:

— Former teachers union chief vying for education secretary

— Supreme Court takes on Fannie, Freddie presidential power case

— Biden makes pitch for retired general to be Pentagon chief

— AP sources: Biden picks Fudge for housing, Vilsack for USDA

— New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief

___

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

2:10 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Defence Department says he’s aware of the historical moment that would come with his confirmation.

Retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin said Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware, that a man from his own hometown of Thomasville, Georgia, became the first Black graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Austin, who would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon if confirmed by the Senate, said that man and others, including the Tuskegee Airmen and former Secretary of State Colin Powell, “paved the way for me and countless others” to be part of the U.S. military.

Austin would need a congressional waiver to hold the position since he’s been out of the military less than the seven years required by law.

___

2:05 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden says he is asking Congress for a waiver to allow for the confirmation of retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin as secretary of defence because the moment calls for it.

Biden said Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware, that he “would not be asking for this exemption if I did not believe this moment in our history didn’t call for it. It does call for it.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon and would need to obtain a congressional waiver to serve as defence secretary. Congress intended civilian control of the military when it created the position of secretary of defence in 1947 and prohibited a recently retired military officer from holding the position. Austin retired in 2016.

Biden said there is “no doubt” in his mind that Austin will “ honour , respect and on a day-to-day basis breathe life into the preeminent principle of civilian leadership over military matters in our nation.”

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Drumheller businesses adapt to provincial regulations

    As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the province, the Alberta government announced new public health orders on Tuesday, November 24, asking some Drumheller businesses to adapt once more to additional restrictions to operations.  The regulations change whether businesses can operate by reduced occupancy capacity, by appointment only, or being closed to the public. Additional measures have also been put in place for restaurants, bars, and pubs.  These new regulations have impacted Drumheller’s recreational facilities and Darren Goldthorpe, manager of Recreation, Arts, and Culture said in a press release, “Despite the restrictions, we are very happy we are still able to offer recreation to our community, even if it’s limited. With the new mandatory measures scheduled for Friday (November 27) we want to remind our users safety has always been our number one priority.”  The Badlands Community Facility (BCF) has closed its banquet halls and multipurpose rooms in accordance with the new provincial regulations.   Some functions at Drumheller’s recreational facilities remain open, including some household and individual activities, though times must be pre-booked through the Reservation Portal. Group lessons and classes are prohibited and have been paused or cancelled until Friday, December 18 at the earliest, though one-on-one lessons are still permitted.  Farmers markets and pop-up indoor markets which were not previously approved by Alberta Health Services (AHS) or Alberta Agriculture and Forestry were made to close to the public. While not all farmers markets were affected, some communities made the choice to cancel their events. Vendors impacted by these closures have turned to social media to offer COVID-safe alternatives to sell their wares.  Drumheller Farmers’ Market held their pre-Christmas sale on Saturday, December 5 at the BCF. Masks were mandatory and one-way traffic was in place to help with social distancing. Shoppers and vendors were required to sign in upon entry to adhere to AHS contact tracing regulations. Vendors were also limited to the number of people permitted per table, and only 100 shoppers were allowed at a time.  Service-based businesses can no longer accept walk-in clients and are open by appointment only. These include hair salons, esthetics, tattoos, and hotels, as well as professional services such as lawyers and photographers, and wellness services such as massage and acupuncture.  Most retail stores, including grocery, pharmacies, and clothing stores, and some entertainment venues, including libraries, movie theatres, and museums, are permitted to remain open at 25 per cent occupancy capacity.   Drumheller Public Library is offering online programming, such as virtual community storytime, in lieu of in-person programs. Earlier this summer, the library continued to offer curbside pickup and a pop-up library at the Drumheller Farmers Market while otherwise remaining closed to the public.  The province previously announced restrictions for restaurants, pubs, and bars on Friday, November 13, which included ending liquor sales by 10 p.m. and closing for in-person dining by 11 p.m. At the time these restrictions were anticipated to be lifted within two weeks.  However, additional regulations have since been imposed, and the restrictions to the hours of operation continue.  Under the new provincial orders, only six people from the same immediate household can be seated per table, with no movement between tables. Entertainment such as billiards and darts, as well as VLTs are also prohibited.  Derek Hodgson, owner and operator of Athens Greek Restaurant told the Mail, “We made the decision to close dine-in and only offer curbside takeout before the provincial government updated its guidelines. We made the decision as COVID cases were climbing fast, especially within Drumheller.”Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Drumheller Mail

  • Canada Post promises to improve service in northern and Indigenous communities.

    Canada Post has announced a reconciliation strategy that includes improving service in more remote northern communities. Canada Post President and CEO Doug Ettinger outlined four ‘key pillars” to the strategy saying Canada Post will take a “tailored approach” in consultation with regional leadership to strengthen its network in Indigenous and northern communities. The plan allows for some communities to see new full-service post offices, while others will see existing services improved, depending on their own priorities. “Options include centralized delivery such as parcel lockers and improved access to financial, remittance and government services,” Ettinger said. “Improved service will foster local economic activity and provide greater access to the e-commerce economy.” Rick Laliberte Incident Commander at the Emergency Operations Centre in Beauval said Canada Post has become especially important in the north since the province shuttered the Saskatchewan Transportation Company (STC) in 2017, citing a decline in the number of users and a yearly cost of about $17 million. “Just when we were getting STC freight service up in the north, just when we thought the north was building capacity — well, it got pulled away by our provincial government. But I’m glad to see that the Federal Government is trying to address these grievances. Hats off to Canada Post for making that effort,” Laliberte said. He said as Saskatchewan’s north continues to struggle with outbreaks of coronavirus, and with the holiday season coming, postal service is of critical importance. “In this COVID reality ... it’s an utmost essential service. Especially with Christmas, the way it’s unfolding for us. We’re heavily recommending that people do their shopping online, so it’s delivered to their homes. Since we don’t have FedEx or UPS up here, Canada Post is our main supply,” Laliberte said. Because mail in northern Saskatchewan is processed in Saskatoon, Laliberte said that even mail sent between nearby communities can take a long time to reach its destination, especially if it’s moving between the northeast and northwest. He said there are different mailing routes throughout the north that change periodically. “I put a mail letter into Île-à-la-Crosse this  morning and I was told by Canada Post that it’ll be going to Saskatoon to be cleared and then come back up. There used to be a distribution service here at some point in time, but that policy changed,” Laliberte said.   “If you send mail from La Ronge to the west side, I don’t know if there’s a direct connection now. Another odd one was Sandy Bay and Pelican Narrows on the east side. If you wanted to send something from Sandy Bay to Pelican Narrows, (mail) would have to go to Winnipeg and then Saskatoon first to get to Pelican.” These logistics are compounded in communities such as La Loche in the northwest, where one full-time front-line employee has borne the brunt of increased demand for postal services during the first wave of coronavirus, and again with the holidays coming. La Loche Mayor Georgina Jolibois,  who is a member of the Clearwater Dene First Nation, said she hopes to see more postal workers hired full-time to make up for increased demand and that those who are already employed be provided with a living wage while doing their jobs. “I know that there is a full-time employee and many work part-time or casual hours. I know that it would be very helpful if the hours made it suitable for a person on the wages of Canada Post. The employee works diligently and he’s very good but I know that he gets overworked. He needs the support,” Jolibois said. “I believe all of the staff are Indigenous and I think one thing that they would like to see, based on my discussions with them, is that with the increased workload Canada Post ensures sufficient hours to make a living.” Canada Post also promised to extend its current Canadian suppliers to ensure they engage more with Indigenous communities and work on improving Indigenous recruitment and retention. Canada Post said it will work with law enforcement and in collaboration with community leaders and local Indigenous law enforcement, to reduce the amount of “non-mailable matter,” such as alcohol and illicit drugs, that enter these communities. Mayor Jolibois pointed out that no municipalities in Saskatchewan currently prohibit alcohol, while there are “dry” policies that apply in specific Indigenous communities around the country. She said she is “interested to know” how Canada Post intends to deal with that particular issue. “I’m extremely proud that Canada Post is moving forward with its Indigenous and Northern Reconciliation Strategy,”  Ettinger said. “It commits us to taking concrete action to renew our long-standing relationship with Indigenous and northern communities.”Michael Bramadat-Willcock, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Northern Advocate

  • Charge laid after Moncton bartender found severely beaten

    A charge has been laid after bartender Jacques Vautour was found beaten in downtown Moncton last month.Abdalah Abu Zeid, 21, faces a charge of aggravated assault.Zeid remains in custody. He made an appearance in court Tuesday afternoon by video conference. Crown prosecutor Clémence Talbot objected to his release. Provincial court Judge Brigitte Volpé adjourned the bail hearing until Wednesday afternoon to allow for an interpreter to be provided for Zeid.The judge issued a publication ban on information presented during the bail hearing.Jacques Vautour, 42, was found on the sidewalk early Nov. 8 about a block away from the Cosmo Dance Nightclub and Navigators Pub off Robinson Court, where he had worked that night as a bartender.The man who found him didn't recognize Vautour as someone he had known for 25 years. Gary Vautour said earlier that his brother Jacques had intervened earlier in the night when staff at the bar entrance stopped some people from entering, and a scuffle broke out. He said his brother spent days in hospital recovering from a broken nose, broken cheek bone, swollen eyes and other facial injuries.Jacques Vautour wasn't in court Tuesday, but Gary Vautour was there and said he's glad to see a charge has been laid. "I'm excited in a way that we can see justice happen," Vautour told CBC News outside the courthouse.  He said his brother is recuperating."It's not necessarily just a physical thing, it's a mental thing," he said. "For him to cope, being a victim, it's something he has to face, and hopefully he can grow from a negative situation."

  • Ontario to provide proof of COVID vaccination, those without it may face restrictions

    TORONTO — Ontario residents who choose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine could face certain restrictions, the province's health minister said Tuesday, noting that the government will provide proof of immunization to those who get the shot. Christine Elliott said the province will not make the vaccine mandatory, but some activities – such as travel and access to communal spaces like cinemas – could eventually be restricted for those who opt not to get immunized.The province will provide residents who have received the vaccination with a document to prove it, she said."That's going to be really important for people to have for travel purposes, perhaps for work purposes, for going to theatres or cinemas, or any other places where people will be in closer physical contact when we get through the worst of the pandemic," Elliott said. "That will be essential for people to have."Elliott's comments come as Ontario prepares to receive its initial doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks. The province has said it plans to offer the vaccine first to vulnerable seniors, their caregivers and health-care workers.It will also be prioritizing the rollout of the vaccine in regions with the highest rates of COVID-19 infection.Retired Gen. Rick Hiller, who is leading Ontario's vaccine task force, said the province will receive 2.4 million doses – allowing it to vaccinate 1.2 million people – during the first three months of 2021.NDP deputy leader Sara Singh said the government has not clearly communicated how the vaccine rollout will take place, including how it will provide documentation to prove vaccination."For Ontarians there are a lot of unanswered questions," she said.Meanwhile, the province's fiscal watchdog said Tuesday that Premier Doug Ford's government had $12 billion in unspent reserve funds by the end of September.The Financial Accountability Officer said those funds were earmarked for three reserves, including two related to pandemic spending. The amount was  $2.7 billion more than his office said the government had unspent in reserves by Aug 26. Ford said the provincial budget, released last month, shows that 80 per cent of the reserve funds have been allocated. He defended hanging on to the remaining $2.6 billion in the funds as "prudent" fiscal management by his Progressive Conservative government."That's the difference between ourselves and the NDP and the Liberals," Ford said. "We actually have some money in contingency."The budget also says that money that remains unspent in reserves by the end of the fiscal year will be used to reduce the deficit and provincial debt.The government has been criticized by opposition politicians for sitting on billions in reserve funds, which they say it has been slow to spend during the pandemic.Liberal House Leader John Fraser said the government should have been spending those funds cutting class sizes or bolstering public health resources during the pandemic."The services and the things that people need aren't all there. We need to address those priorities right now," he said.Green party Leader Mike Schreiner said people will look at the financial accountability officer's report and wonder why the government sat on the funds when it should have been supporting small businesses or hiring more workers in long-term care."The FAO report confirms the premier dropped the ball over the summer," he said. "He did not have Ontario prepared for the second wave and failed to make the investments need to contain the virus."Ontario reported 1,676 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 10 new deaths due to the virus.The government said there are 588 new cases in Toronto, 349 in Peel Region, and 141 in York Region.In the province's southwest, Windsor-Essex' medical officer of health warned that his community is seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm the local health-care system.Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the area, which was placed in the red "control" zone at the end of November, now has case rates similar to regions in lockdown."As much as I want to share more happy news with you and to tell you that the risk of COVID-19 in our community is low, I can’t," he said in a statement Tuesday. "The risk of acquiring COVID-19 in our community is increasing at a rapid rate.”Across the province, 794 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 219 in intensive care.With the number of hospitalizations growing, a group of five health-care organizations released an appeal Tuesday to residents. The association representing Ontario's hospitals, as well as professional associations representing nurses, physicians and respiratory therapists asked people to celebrate the holidays according to public health rules."Celebrating at a distance is the best way to support health-care professionals, and it is a small price to pay compared to the grief of those who could face far greater losses if we fail to do our part," the groups said in the statement.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there. The court in a brief order rejected a request by U.S. congressman Mike Kelly, a Trump ally, and other Pennsylvania Republicans who filed a lawsuit after the Nov. 3 election arguing that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal under state law. Pennsylvania was one of the pivotal states in the election, with Biden, a Democrat, defeating Trump after the Republican president won the state in 2016.

  • Despite setbacks, Kejimkujik Park saw good visitation numbers

    Despite numerous bumps in the road this past summer, visitors made their way to Kejimkujik National Park in “remarkable” numbers, according to a park official. “It’s really interesting to see, because we had our campground closed, we had COVID-19 and at Kejimkujik Seaside we had some black bear activity for about a month-and-a-half that affected the stats,” said Sophie Borcoman, visitor experience manager for the park. “Given all of those factors, our numbers are still quite remarkable. We didn’t really see any dips in our back-country numbers, which is very good.” Keji Seaside’s drop was notable, however. The park saw 5,000 visitors, down from about 11,000 last year. At the main campground, there were about 23,000 visitors, about 41,000 fewer than last year. Mainland Kejimkujik has been undergoing a major refurbishment since January, which saw the replacement of all 10 washrooms. All the buildings are being made wheelchair accessible and gender neutral, including the showers - a first for Parks Canada. As well, new wastewater management and water treatment facilities were built. To complete the work, all of Jeremy’s Bay campground and its 360 campsites were closed, as were the facilities at Jim Charles Point, which includes rustic cabins and 0Tentik shelters. Back country camping was still available. Parks Canada is investing $3 billion to rehabilitate the infrastructure assets at national parks, historic sites, and national marine conservation areas across the country. “There has been no investment in our infrastructure since the park opened more than 50 years,” said Keji’s Borcoman. “The idea of these new facilities is looking at a long life span, low maintenance and they are environmentally-friendly.” Construction began in January, and although COVID-19 threw a wrench in some of the plans the contractors did a good job of working around the delays, according to Borcoman. “The pandemic certainly presented some delays with material acquisition, but our contractor has been able to re-schedule and actually advance other parts of the project while they were waiting for materials to arrive,” she said. “So things are on track to be up and ready for the opening of our campground during the May long weekend.” Parks Canada recently announced that its reservation system, which normally opens in January, will now not open until April 23. “That’s really going to give visitors a great opportunity to make more informed decisions about their vacation plans for the summer of 2021, and it will certainly allow us to have additional time to monitor what is going on with the pandemic,” said Borcoman. In addition, all of the new buildings will have the ability to be heated and have the water running through the winter, which will allow the park to broaden its seasons. “We’re looking at the future potential for winter offerings. We will be working on a business case for that in the next few months. Hopefully, it will be something we can offer our visitors in the near future,” said Borcoman.Kevin McBain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, LighthouseNOW Progress Bulletin

  • No cooling of community spirit in Greenfield

    Greenfield, Queens County, is renowned for its strong community spirit – whether it’s stepping up to make a community project a reality or lending a helping hand to those that need it. Most recently, several volunteers have come together to refurbish the community outdoor rink located behind the recreation centre. And a local businessman in the area is stockpiling wood for those in need. Kevin Freeman, president of the Greenfield Recreation Association, said the rink was a tremendous volunteer effort. “We had lots of volunteers come out. There is plenty of new blood in our community that helped out, lots of retired people that have moved in that are willing, and we still have a core group that comes out whenever a project is on the go,” he said. Freeman estimated about 400 volunteer hours have been put into the project over four work sessions. A rink was built about 15 years ago, but over the past few years the liner started to break up and the boards deteriorated enough so that they wouldn’t hold enough water to have ice. The first time the volunteers got together, the task was to clear out the stumps, branches, the old liner and the boards. They then brought in some crusher dust to level the ground and form a new base. Finally, new boards and a liner were fitted to make the rink, which is 96 feet long and 38 feet wide. According to Freeman, much of the work and material was donated or able to purchased at a reduced price, thanks to the support of Freeman Lumber, Buck’s Home Hardware, Greenfield Fire Department, Tony Mailman Excavation and Kev Can-Do. The next step will be to get the lights up and working, and some cold weather from Mother Nature to make it all complete. Community wood pile Freeman, who has the company Kev Can-Do, is also behind a growing community wood pile. He started it after hurricane winds had knocked down more than 30 trees in the area. “I gathered them up, cut them up, and split it and said if anyone needs wood, they can use it.” The idea of the emergency pile just grew from there. “Anyone that has a tree they want to get rid of they will call me up and we will split it up. I usually have a lot of help,” said Freeman. “There is also a local company, Mayfair, that if they are working in the area and they have some wood, they will bring it here and dump it off, then we get a crew together to split it up.” According to Freeman, he could be working on this project alone 24/7 because of the volume of calls he receives from people that have fallen trees or trees they would like to get rid of. He noted, however, he’s only interested in softwood since he doesn’t want to take business away from people selling hardwood. “This was meant just to start a pile for people that may need some extra wood during the winter,” said Freeman. “I also get calls from organizations, such as the inter-church people. They usually keep tabs on things like this and they let us know if people are in need and we can either deliver it or they can come and pick some up. This is not only for the people in our community but across the county as well,” said Freeman.Kevin McBain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, LighthouseNOW Progress Bulletin

  • Health officials report five new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick Tuesday

    FREDERICTON — Public health officials in New Brunswick are reporting five new cases of COVID-19 today.   Four of the cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases and are self-isolating. They involve a person in their 30s in the Saint John zone, two people under 19 in the Fredericton area and a person in their 40s in the Fredericton area.    The fifth case, involving a person in their 70s in the Fredericton zone, is related to international travel and the person is self-isolating. Meanwhile, provincial health officials say the province expects to receive up to 1,950 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine around Dec. 14 as part of the first of two anticipated shipments this month. The province said in an emailed statement it is working to identify the priority groups that will receive the vaccine in the first phase, based on recommendations from the federal government. There have been seven COVID-19 deaths in New Brunswick, and the number of active cases is 82. Three patients are hospitalized in intensive care. Late Monday a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Fredericton High School. At this time, no student-to-student transmission has been determined in any school in the province. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.  The Canadian Press

  • Mentorship matching for Grey-Bruce entrepreneurs

    Entrepreneurs in Grey and Bruce can apply for a mentor for the next six months in a pilot program.  It’s called Catapult Grey Bruce, and aims to provide those building their businesses with support from experienced business people.  Grey County and the Grey County Business Enterprise Centre (BEC) are involved in the program.  Participants will receive up to ten hours of mentorship in the free program. Entrepreneurs will be matched based on their mentorship preferences and what their goals are.  For applications go to the Catapult Grey Bruce website. There is no formal application deadline but entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply in December to get the most from the six-month pilot.   You can also get in touch through email info@ catapultgreybruce.com or by calling Jennifer Christie at 226-647-1442 to learn more. M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald

  • Future value of Trans Mountain pipeline rests on Liberals' climate plans, PBO says

    OTTAWA — The federal government could end up losing money on the Trans Mountain pipeline if it further tightens its climate policy and ends up decreasing demand for Canadian oil, the parliamentary budget officer says.The federal government bought the pipeline, and the unfinished work to increase its capacity by twinning it, in August 2018 for $4.4 billion.The Liberals haven't been able to find a buyer for the pipeline from Alberta to the West Coast. They are instead paying for its expansion, which the most recent estimate says will cost $12.6 billion.The increased capacity wouldn't come on line until the end of 2022.The budget officer said the pipeline remains profitable based on expected cash flows, estimating the government could make $600 million above its purchase price.But Yves Giroux warned in his report Tuesday that everything could change based on circumstances both beyond and within the government's control, including changes to climate policy that would reduce demand for the petroleum products the pipeline moves.Giroux also provided a scenario for the Liberals' promise to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, estimating that doing so could lead to a $1.5-billion loss on Trans Mountain by turning off the taps in the same year.And that estimate led environmental groups to argue the government should spend less on the pipeline and more on tackling climate change."This pipeline is only profitable in a worst-case climate scenario, where the world takes no new action on climate change," said Keith Stewart with Greenpeace Canada. "That is not a future that we should be betting over $12 billion of public money on."The report Tuesday was an update on the PBO's report from early 2019 that pegged the cost of the pipeline and planned expansion project at between $3.6 billion and $4.6 billion, meaning the government might have overpaid for the project two years ago.The Liberals have argued the costs were worth it to save a project that looked doomed when Kinder Morgan and its investors got cold feet in the face of legal opposition and political uncertainty."TMX is a good project that has created more than 7,000 jobs for Canadians," Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan told the House of Commons Tuesday."There is a very strong business case for the project and construction will continue."Despite a series of legal wins for the pipeline's construction, and government money going into it, a sale hasn't happened.It's unlikely the Liberals will ever find a buyer because the PBO report adds to arguments that Trans Mountain isn't economically viable, said NDP finance critic Peter Julian.He called on the Liberals to shift spending from the pipeline to climate change projects like green energy infrastructure. "It was a mistake for Mr. Trudeau in 24 hours to come up with ($4.4 billion) and throw that at the company," he said during a virtual press conference."It would be a bigger mistake to … keep pouring money — taxpayers' money — into this project, even though it is almost in all the scenarios that are realistic, it is going to be a money-loser."Giroux's report last year estimated the government would lose upwards of $2.5 billion if the expansion didn't go ahead.In his report Tuesday, Giroux estimated that a one-year delay in getting the expansion online would translate into a $400 million loss. A 10 per cent drop in construction costs would put the profit margin at $1 billion, or $200 million if costs rise.In a statement, Giroux said the precarity of the outlook lay with federal policy."The profitability of the assets is highly contingent on the climate policy stance of the federal government and on the future utilization rate of the pipeline," he said.Amara Possian, Canada campaign director for 350.org (named for a "safe" level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere) said the PBO report makes clear the government now faces a clear choice."Acting on climate change and Trans Mountain don't mix and we all need to be asking the prime minister what's more important: saving this pipeline or tackling the climate crisis?"This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Jordan Press, The Canadian Press

  • Survey forecasts stagnant hiring climate in Calgary in 1st quarter of 2021

    A survey of employers released Tuesday suggests the hiring climate in Calgary will be stagnant for the first three months of the new year.The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey found that while 15 per cent of employers in the Calgary area plan to hire for the next quarter, 15 per cent expect to make cutbacks.The remaining 70 per cent of respondents said they'll maintain their current staffing levels."With the uncertainty surrounding the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a moderate hiring outlook for employers in the first quarter of 2021 can be seen as a positive development," said Darlene Minatel, a manager with ManpowerGroup Canada, in a release."With nine of the 10 industry sectors expecting to add workers in the upcoming quarter, there will be opportunities for job seekers."She said all four regions of the country have positive employment outlooks for the first quarter of 2021, but it's still challenging for job seekers in Western Canada with a flat employment outlook of just one per cent.That represents a two percentage point decrease when compared with the group's previous quarterly outlook. "It is also a one percentage point increase from the outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a subdued hiring pace for the upcoming months," said Randy Upright, CEO of Manpower's Alberta Region.Looking at Canada as a whole, the survey found what it calls modest net employment outlook of three per cent, with 12 per cent of employers forecasting an increase in payrolls, nine per cent expecting a decrease and 74 per cent expecting no change.Hiring prospects declined by three percentage points in comparison with this time one year ago.The survey was conducted by interviewing a representative sample of 1,287 employers in Canada. All survey participants were asked, "How do you anticipate total employment at your location to change in the three months to the end of March 2021 as compared to the current quarter?"

  • New Brunswick woman remains stranded a week after storm washed out bridge to home

    SUSSEX, N.B. — A New Brunswick woman finds herself still stranded a week after flooding washed out a bridge to her home.  Mary Ann Coleman of Waterford, N.B., in the southeast of the province, says she knew there was a problem when the Trout Creek, which runs in front of her property, spilled its banks."Water was inundating areas that had never had water before," she said in an interview Tuesday. The storm that featured strong winds and heavy rain, dumped as much as 180 millimetres of rain on parts of the province, and the creek in front of her property is now about 15 metres across.Coleman, 64, said she has lived on the property for 40 years with very few issues in the past.  She said debris in the creek dammed a Department of Transportation culvert that was installed in 2019, and the rising waters washed away her bridge on the night of Dec. 1  "The last I saw of my bridge was when it was submerged under a foot of water," she said. "It let go."  Coleman said friends have helped get supplies to her and her cat, Mo, using a dinghy attached to a rope. But she's disappointed she hasn't been able to get assistance from provincial emergency measures or transportation officials.She feels the Transportation Department has a responsibility because of the design of the new culvert system.  "There are always trees coming down in high water. That culvert design, in a high water situation, has a high potential of becoming a dam," she said.Transportation Minister Jill Green said Coleman has begun a claim against the department, and as a result she can't offer much comment.  "She's doing what she's supposed to be doing. She's filing a claim," Green said in an interview Tuesday. "We'll do an investigation and we'll work with her people to find out the cause, and what contribution is needed to correct the issue if we are indeed at fault," the minister said.Department officials would also not provide details on the size or design of the previous culvert or the new ones installed last year, citing the fact a claim had been started.Coleman said she did manage to get off her property for a brief time Saturday with the use of the dinghy, but it has since proven unsafe because of the current in the creek.She is paying to have a temporary walking bridge installed but says a permanent bridge for vehicles is required.  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.— Written by Kevin Bissett in Fredericton.The Canadian Press

  • Potential supervised drug consumption sites are rejected in Sudbury

    The first five sites for a supervised drug consumption venue in Sudbury have all been rejected. But that doesn't mean the project is dead in the water. Sudbury public health nurse Josée Joliat, the co-ordinator of the Community Drug Strategy, said the first five locations that expressed interest in hosting a physical venue all had shortcomings. None of the venues was identified. Joliat said the initial call for expressions of interest had a deadline of November 10. The fact there was an active search for a venue seemed to spawn some additional interest after that. "We did get a couple of community members who did approach us afterwards to indicate they were interested in potentially hosting the supervised consumption services," said Joliat.   She said in the interests of due diligence, those new sites would be considered. If they’re not suitable, a new call for interest will be put out to the public.   "We are hoping that maybe through these added interests, maybe our location will be found. But if that is not the case, then we will have to re-issue the expression of interest as we did before," said Joliat.  "By re-issuing the process, maybe other people will come forward. We are definitely reaching out to all of our partners and trying to start up conversations to see what is possible."  Joliat is not discouraged. She is confident there are many suitable properties in the downtown area, and given the size of downtown Sudbury, she believes it could be a case of property owners not giving the idea any due consideration in the first call for interest.  "It is definitely not the end of the road for us. We still have some possibilities and now we are looking into those possibilities and so we are still remaining hopeful our location will be found," she said. She said it is important to find a venue that identifies with all the needs outlined in the original call for interest as those criteria have been set out by higher levels of government.  There are several factors that the drug strategy group is also considering. A location that is not within 200 meters of a child care centre, park or school is preferred. The location should be within the downtown core and have 1,500 to 2,000 square feet. The location must have accessible washrooms for staff and clients. The location must have the ability to have three rooms (service intake, consumption, and post-consumption care). Ideally the consumption room should have the ability to add a hand and foot washing station. The consumption and post-consumption rooms in this location must be accessible to paramedics and first responders, said the document.  "We want to make sure that whatever collaboration or partnership that is established with this landlord is a good one. We also want to make sure that the requirements that are needed by us, from the government, are there," said Joliat. She said the criteria is not changed.  "There is some wiggle room, enough to work with a landlord and being able to make sure their location does fit what we need. It's just a matter of finding that right fit. We've got to shop around and see what we can find," she added.  Joliat also said there was not any outstanding reason or common failure for rejecting the first five sites.  "I don't think there was one single element that came up. I think there was a mix of them," she said.  Joliat said this included lack of space, lack of accessibility, too close to residential areas, improper zoning and not being close enough to existing social and health services in the downtown core.  She said all the important factors were spelled out in the community needs assessment and feasibility study carried out last year. As for a timeline for the project, Joliat said there are too many factors that are beyond the scope of the health unit or the community drug strategy to lock into a firm timeline. She said the group hopes to submit applications for federal and provincial approvals at the same time, something she believes could take up to six months. She said one of the applications will appeal to the federal government for an exemption that will legally allow drug users to be able to inject substances within the premises. The other application is the provincial request for funding. "From the Community Drug Strategy perspective, this is still a very high priority for us and we want to push forward as quickly as we can. We are working to find that perfect, or near-perfect, location for us, right, so that we don't encounter any added obstacles. It's just a matter of making sure we do our due diligence."Len Gillis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sudbury.com

  • Steven Soderbergh among producers of upcoming Academy Awards

    Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is going behind the scenes for the next Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday that Soderbergh, “Erin Brokovich” producer Stacey Sher and awards show veteran Jesse Collins have come on board to produce the 93rd Oscars telecast.It’s the first time producing the annual film awards for all three, who are taking up the mantle from last year’s producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain.The 93rd Academy Awards were delayed two months earlier this year because of COVID-19’s effects on the film industry, but the show will still be televised live on ABC on April 25, 2021. No official announcements have been made as to whether 93rd Oscars will be virtual, as many other awards shows including the Emmys have done because of the pandemic, although signs point to a willingness to adapt to the moment.Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said that this upcoming show is “the perfect occasion for innovation and re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show.”Collins also has experience. Earlier this year produced the virtual BET Awards and is also producing the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl halftime show.“Jesse, Stacey and Steven are the ideal storytellers to harness the uniqueness of this moment,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.Last year’s show, the second in a row without a host, had the smallest audience ever of 23.6 million viewers, down 20% from the year prior.Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

  • Southgate Council Highlights

    Council decided to approve a cost-of-living increase in 2021 after talking during an earlier budget meeting about not doing so.  The treasurer brought a report showing the impact of a 0.7 percent increase would be about $22,000.   Coun. Jason Rice thought that for one year, the COL increase could be suspended. “I’m just looking at the private sector and I’m looking at our taxpayer and they’re not getting an increase every year,” he said.   Deputy-Mayor Milne said “numerically this isn’t going to make a big difference one way or the other. It does send the message that we do value our employees,” he said.  Councillors also asked about not taking a COL increase themselves, and heard the saving would be about $700.  CAO Dave Milliner said that the township spends money on studies to make sure salaries and councillor stipends are comparable to those in surrounding municipalities.   Coun. Michael Sherson picked up on the point, saying that the township might have to do a “catch-up” increase later if it didn’t give the COL now.  The motion passed with only Coun. Rice voting against it. COUNCIL BRINGS BACK EVENING MEETING TIME  Southgate will resume having one meeting a week in the evening in the new year.  When meetings went electronic after shut-downs in 2020, the township went to a daytime only schedule. That way, it allowed a fall-back time in the evening if technology didn’t work earlier in the day.  Deputy-Mayor Milne said that technology had proven itself reliable and that public participation might increase. The idea found support with members of council who work during the day.  Staff, whose day job is working for the township, have to attend the evening meetings, and Mr. Milliner commented that there is a toll when the meetings go too long.   Coun. Dobreen suggested that perhaps there could be a hybrid model (once meetings are again held in-person) with staff calling in or presenting online, which would be more efficient use PLANNING  A zoning bylaw amendment was approved for Cedarlane Manfacturing (Jesse Bauman) for a shop, office and power room of about 620 sq. m. with 500 sq. m. outside storage. The 100-acre farm is onSouthgate Rd. 8, east of SR 19.  A shop of about 500 sq. m was approved through a zoning change for Menno Hoover at on Southgate Rd. 26 at the north-west corner of Rd. 26 & Grey Rd. 14.  SPEED LIMIT CHANGE  Council adopted a suggestion from Public Works Manager Jim Ellis to lower the speed limit from 80 km/hr to 60 km/hr. on Southgate Sideroad 41 between Roads 06 and 08.  His report said that recent volumes of about 1,000 vehicles per day would mean the class of road would change to one that required more frequent service if the speed stayed at 80 km/hr.M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald

  • How to make a realistic Lamborghini cake | Huracan EVO Spyder

    Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas creates a realistic Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder CAKE!

  • U.S. Senate confirms Trump's FCC nominee, Simington

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted 49-46 to confirm the Trump administration's nomination of Nathan Simington, who has helped lead a regulatory effort seeking to rein in social media companies, to the five-member Federal Communications Commission (FCC). U.S. President Donald Trump had repeatedly urged lawmakers to confirm Simington, a Commerce Department official, to the FCC. Simington was approved along party lines, meaning the FCC is likely initially to be deadlocked 2-2 between Democrats and Republicans when Democratic President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month.

  • Vast wildfires in Siberia linked to warming Arctic

    WASHINGTON — This year's vast wildfires in far northeastern Russia were linked to broader changes in a warming Arctic, according to a report Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.Wildfires are a natural part of many boreal ecosystems. But the extent of flames during the 2020 fire season was unprecedented in the 2001-2020 satellite record, and is consistent with the predicted effects of climate change, said Alison York, a University of Alaska Fairbanks fire scientist and a contributor to the annual Arctic Report Card.The recent wildfires were exacerbated by elevated air temperatures and decreased snow cover on the ground in the Arctic region, the report found.The past year — from October 2019 to September 2020 — was the second warmest on record in the Arctic, the report said. And the extent of snow on the ground in June across the Eurasian Arctic was the lowest recorded in 54 years.Under those conditions, trees and plants “are just more flammable,” said York.“The Arctic isn’t just this collection of components, it’s really an integrated system,” said Dartmouth sea ice scientist Don Perovich, who contributed to the report. "When something happens to one part of the system, it has cascading effects," he said.Satellites recorded the second lowest extent of sea ice in September since record-keeping began 42 years ago, the report found.Melting ice is both a result of increased temperatures and an accelerator of further changes, Perovich said. “As sea ice thins, more light can penetrate into the ocean, with unclear impacts for ecosystems,” he said.As snow and ice cover decreases, the land and ocean surfaces also absorb more heat.“Changes in the Arctic climate are important because the Arctic acts as a refrigerator for the rest of the world — it helps cool the planet,” said Lawrence Mudryk, a report contributor and a climate scientist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, a governmental research group.“How much of the Arctic continues to be covered by snow and sea ice reflects part of how efficiently that refrigerator is working,” he said.Last year's report included essays and research contributed by the Arctic's Indigenous communities for the first time. But in 2020, close collaboration between visiting scientists and Indigenous communities was not possible because of travel restrictions related to COVID-19.Report contributor Matthew Druckenmiller, a climate scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder, said efforts to involve Indigenous communities would resume after the pandemic subsides.The consequences of a warming Arctic are already felt far beyond the region.“The Arctic continues to be a warning siren of how our Earth system is changing and it is important for policymakers and the public to understand that the impacts don’t stay in the Arctic with the polar bears,” said University of Georgia meteorology professor Marshall Shepherd, who was not involved in the report.“We feel them, too, through changes in our weather patterns, sea level rise, and fisheries."___Follow Christina Larson on Twitter: @larsonchristina___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.Christina Larson, The Associated Press

  • UK starts virus campaign with a shot watched round the world

    LONDON — A nurse rolled up 90-year-old Margaret Keenan’s sleeve and administered a shot watched round the world -– the first jab in the U.K.’s COVID-19 vaccination program kicking off an unprecedented global effort to try to end a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million people. Keenan, a retired shop clerk from Northern Ireland who celebrates her birthday next week, was at the front of the line at University Hospital Coventry to receive the vaccine that was approved by British regulators last week. The U.K. is the first Western country to deliver a broadly tested and independently reviewed vaccine to the general public. The COVID-19 shot was developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. U.S. and European Union regulators may approve it in the coming days or weeks. “All done?” Keenan asked nurse May Parsons. “All done,” came the reply, as hospital staff broke into applause and also clapped for her as she was wheeled down a corridor. “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Keenan, who wore a surgical mask and a blue “Merry Christmas” T-shirt with a cartoon penguin in a Santa hat. “It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.” The second injection, in a fitting bit of drama, went to an 81-year-old man named William Shakespeare from Warwickshire, the county where the bard was born. The fanfare was good cheer to the nation, if but for a moment. Authorities warned that the vaccination campaign would take many months, meaning painful restrictions that have disrupted daily life and punished the economy are likely to continue until spring. The U.K. has seen over 61,000 deaths in the pandemic — more than any other country in Europe — and has recorded more than 1.7 million confirmed cases. “This really feels like the beginning of the end,? said Stephen Powis, medical director for the National Health Service in England. “It’s been a really dreadful year, 2020 — all those things that we are so used to, meeting friends and family, going to the cinema, have been disrupted. We can get those back. Not tomorrow. Not next week. Not next month. But in the months to come.? But it is important beyond these shores. Britain’s program is likely to provide lessons for other countries as they prepare for the unprecedented task of vaccinating billions. On Saturday, Russia began vaccinations with its Sputnik V vaccine, and China has also begun giving its own domestically made shots to its citizens and selling them abroad. But those are being viewed differently because neither countries’ vaccines have finished the late-stage trials scientists consider essential for proving a serum is safe and effective. Other vaccines are also being reviewed by regulators around the world, including a collaboration between Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca and one developed by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna. Documents released by U.S. regulators Tuesday confirmed that Pfizer’s vaccine was strongly protective against COVID-19 and appeared safe. New results on a possible vaccine from Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca suggest it is safe and about 70% effective, according to early test results from Britain and Brazil. But that report, in the medical journal Lancet, showed that questions remain about how well it helps protect those over 55. British regulators approved the Pfizer shot Dec. 2, and the country has received 800,000 doses, enough to vaccinate 400,000 people. The first shots are going to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers and vaccination staff. Others must wait, and health officials have said that those who are most at risk from the virus will be vaccinated in the early stages. For most people, it will be next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program. U.K. health officials have worked for months to adapt a system geared toward vaccinating groups like school children and pregnant women into one that can rapidly reach much of the population. Questions arose about when the country's most prominent senior couple — Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and her husband, Prince Philip, 99 — would get the vaccine and whether it would happen on camera. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab appeared nonplussed when he was asked about it by NBC. “I’m not sure whether they’d do it on camera,’’ Raab said. “But I’m sure arrangements will be made according to the phased approach that I set out, and like any family, they would have felt the pressures and all the worries that surround this pandemic as well.’’ The 800,000 doses are only a fraction of what is needed in the U.K. The government is targeting more than 25 million people, or about 40% of the population, in the first phase of its vaccination program, which gives first priority to those at highest risk from the virus. The program will be expanded when supply increases, with the vaccine offered roughly on the basis of age groups, starting with the oldest. Britain plans to offer vaccines to everyone over the age of 50, as well as younger adults with health conditions that put them at greater risk. In England, the vaccine is being delivered to 50 hospital hubs in the first wave of the program, with more hospitals expected to offer it as the rollout ramps up. Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are making their own plans under the U.K.’s system of devolved administration. Logistical issues are slowing the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine because it has to be stored at minus-70 degrees Celsius (minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit). Authorities are focusing on large-scale distribution points because each package of vaccine contains 975 doses and they don’t want any to be wasted. The U.K. has agreed to buy more than 350 million doses from seven different producers. Governments around the world are making agreements with multiple developers to ensure they lock in delivery of the products that are ultimately approved for widespread use. All these logistical challenges culminated Tuesday in Keenan’s vaccination by Parsons, a nurse originally from the Philippines who has worked for the NHS for 24 years. “I’m just glad to be able to play a part on this historic day,” she said. “The last few months have been tough for all of us working in the NHS, but now it feels like there is a light at the end of the tunnel.” —- Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak Danica Kirka, The Associated Press