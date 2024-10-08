The latest: Canadians mark the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel

Ceremonies, events and protests are being held across Canada to mark the anniversary of a brutal Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

The Oct. 7, 2023, attack killed about 1,200 people, while about 250 more were taken hostage. About a hundred of them have not returned. It triggered an Israeli counteroffensive in the Hamas-held Gaza Strip that the territory's health ministry says has left more than 41,000 Palestinians dead. That war is raging on even as hostilities spill into Lebanon and threaten to escalate into a broader regional war.

Here's the latest on how the anniversary is playing out in Canada. All times are eastern.

———

8:50 p.m.

Richard Pollock carried a sign reading "I am a Jew" into a gathering of people waving Palestinian flags outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Monday.

Pollock says he felt it was his responsibility to come to the event and confront people’s hatred of Jews.

He says he wasn’t there to incite anything but he wanted to prove a point.

Dozens of police officers also attended the event, some on bikes, while others walked around to monitor the protests.

———

7:45 p.m.

Thousands of people gathered in Toronto's north end to mark Oct. 7 amid tight security measures and heavy police presence.

Some held Israeli flags while others carried photos of hostages.

Mayan Shavit lost an aunt on Oct. 7 and one of her cousins was among six hostages killed in August.

She says she was in disbelief at the number of people who showed up for the commemorative event.

———

7:40 p.m.

The mother of a Montreal man killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks has told a commemorative gathering that the events of the last year have given her family the chance to see both the best and the worst of humanity.

Raquel Look says her 33-year old son Alexandre Look died a hero while shielding others in an Israeli bomb shelter after the music festival he was attending came under attack.

She thanked members of Montreal’s Jewish community for their support, and vowed to keep fighting against hate and antisemitism in her son’s memory.

She ended with a wish for all the remaining Israeli hostages to come home "swiftly and safely."

———

6:50 p.m.

Photos of the victims of Oct. 7 flashed on a big screen as more than 1,000 Montrealers gathered under a large white tent in a park to mourn the roughly 1,200 people killed in Hamas attacks in Israel one year ago.

Police could be seen manning the borders of the event and attendees were screened and given a hand stamp once admitted.

In an early speech, Israeli Consul General Paul Hirschson told the crowd that "it was evil that came calling on Oct. 7."

After criticizing Montreal’s mayor, he turned his attention to the federal government, asking whether the country is "indirectly rewarding acts of terror through abstention on international votes, placing a de facto embargo on an ally at war, or by considering recognition of a Palestinian state."

———

6:50 p.m.

A founding member of Independent Jewish Voices Canada says he wants to make it clear that there are a “significant number” of people in the Jewish community who don’t support Israel’s actions.

Sid Shniad, who attended a pro-Palestine rally in Vancouver on the weekend, says they’re horrified and appalled by the crimes that are being committed against innocent Palestinians.

Shniad says in an interview that his group wants peace and justice in all of the lands and they think it needs to be a priority for everyone — Jews and non-Jews alike in Canada — to see that the “terrible slaughter” has to end.

———

5:45 p.m.

Several hundred people gathered in Montreal earlier today to mark the Oct. 7 anniversary with speeches, wreath laying and prayers.

The roughly 50-minute event took place in the heart of downtown Montreal under the watchful eye of police who cordoned off the area as a smattering of pro-Palestinian protesters shouted.

One speaker at the event says Jews are hurting and mourning but it's important to show strength in the face of what they call fear tactics and violence in the streets of Montreal.

———

5 p.m.

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters in Montreal have been dispersed by police after using sticks and batons to smash the doors and windows of a row house under construction belonging to McGill University.

A speaker with a megaphone described the building on Pine Avenue as part of the future Sylvan Adams sports institute and urged the group to "take out your rage on the building."

The masked protesters threw paint balloons at the steps and smashed the windows, doors and plywood boards at the base of the scaffolding outside the building with batons for several minutes before a large contingent of police arrived.

The protesters scattered and ran though the streets as police on foot and bicycle sent off loud bangs and a chemical irritant to disperse them.

———

4:55 p.m.

A group of several dozen Palestinian supporters are gathering in front of the Ontario legislature, where they have placed a few props designed to look like bodies on the ground.

The rally is billed as marking "365 days of genocide" and attendees are waving Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Zionist slogans.

A large contingent of police officers with bicycles is separating the group from several people waving Israeli flags.

———

3:50 p.m.

A few dozen members of a Montreal pro-Palestinian protest march managed to run down a side passage and onto McGill University’s campus, knocking down a metal barricade manned by campus security.

They were met outside the main building by a line of police on horseback, as security and police reset the barricades to prevent the rest of the protesters from following.

After a brief standoff and some shouting of anti-police slogans, the protesters were chased off campus by a large contingent of police in riot gear, who ran toward the group banging their batons against their shields.

The protesters are now holding a noisy rally outside the university campus.

———

3:10 p.m.

A moment of silence was observed in the House of Commons today for the victims of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel.

M-Ps stood in silence for one minute with their heads bowed at the end of question period.

Shortly after, Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman received unanimous consent for a motion calling for the House to unequivocally reaffirm Israel's right to defend itself and express support for the victims of the attack, their families and the people of Israel, among other things.

———

3 p.m.

Members of Parliament paid tribute to the victims of the Oct. 7 attacks prior to and during question period in the House of Commons today, as well as to criticize the explosion of antisemitism in Canada in the year since.

Conservative MPs heavily criticized the government for not doing enough to support Israel and combat hate at home.

During question period, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly read out loud the names of the seven Canadians who died in the attack, along with "may their memories be a blessing," a traditional Jewish phrase said often after someone's death.

Justice Minister Arif Virani says the government stands in solidarity with Jewish people in Israel, in Canada and around the world.

———

3 p.m.

In Montreal, the crowd at a pro-Palestinian student-led rally has swelled into the hundreds as they begin to march through the streets of downtown under a heavy police presence.

A drum beats in the background as the enthusiastic crowd chants and claps, led by people carrying homemade banners that include slogans like “The student intifada lives on!” and “Academics against genocide.”

McGill student Rama Al Malah, who participated in the encampment at the university over the summer, says students were there to commemorate one year since the beginning of what she called a “mass genocidal campaign against the people of Gaza.”

She says the student protesters want to reaffirm their support for Palestinians and reiterate their demands to McGill and Concordia University, including divestment from companies linked to Israel’s war effort and an academic boycott of Israeli institutions.

———

2:15 p.m.

A group is gathering outside of Montreal’s Concordia University for a planned pro-Palestinian rally and march through downtown.

Dozens of participants, many of whom are wearing keffiyehs and carrying Palestinian flags, are chanting along as a leader with a megaphone chants slogans including “occupation is a crime,” “long live the revolution” and “Viva viva Palestina.”

The McGill and Concordia chapters of Students for Palestine’s Honour and Resistance wrote in joint Instagram posts that the event is intended to call on their institutions to divest from companies tied to Israel’s war efforts and “commemorate the historic breach of the colonial border wall and a year of Palestine’s historic resistance.”

———

1:50 p.m.

A memorial event near McGill University wrapped up without incident this afternoon.

A rabbi led about 150 people in prayer and song, while between 10 and 20 protesters stood at the corner of McGill College Avenue and Sherbrooke Street waving Palestinian flags.

Julian Silverman, a Concordia student, attended the vigil for Israel and said a lot of pain is resurfacing today.

The ceremony lasted about one hour, and Sherbrooke Street in front of McGill University’s lower field was reopened to traffic.

———

1:47 p.m.

Several provincial premiers have joined their voices to a chorus of Canadian politicians mourning those lost in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

British Columbia's David Eby said on social media that the pain and sorrow is still deeply felt in his province, and he stands firmly against violence and its glorification.

Alberta's Danielle Smith said she mourns the loss of innocent civilians and hopes for the safe return of hostages.

And Quebec's François Legault said in a French-language post that he wants to see a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

———

1:30 p.m.

Two Canadians who lost family members in last year's Oct. 7 attack on Israel have filed a claim in Ontario Superior Court seeking damages under Canada's Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act.

The statement of claim filed by Ohad Lapidot, the father of Tiferet Lapidot, and Iris Weinstein Haggai – whose parents Judi Lynne Weinstein and Gad Haggai were killed – seeks hundreds of millions in damages.

It lists Hamas, various Palestinian organizations, the leaders of Iran and Syria and several Canadian individuals and groups among the defendants it alleges are in some way responsible or liable for losses and damages caused by the deaths.

None of the allegations in the filing have been tested in court.

———

12:45 p.m.

Under a heavy police presence, more than 100 people have gathered by McGill University for a vigil to remember victims of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel.

Supporters of Israel, many waving Israeli flags, are on Sherbrooke Street, which is closed to traffic for the event.

They're within sight of the south entrance to McGill’s lower field, which is blocked off by police.

Posters of Israelis who were taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7 are plastered on the fence surrounding McGill's campus, and at a distance, a few people can be seen waving Palestinian flags.

———

12:42 p.m.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly posted a statement on social media today calling the events of Oct. 7 the worst attack on Jewish people since the Holocaust.

She named Canadian victims of the attack and said nothing can justify the violence and terror unleashed that day.

Joly repeated Canada's condemnation of Hamas and reiterated calls for the release of hostages.

She says far too many civilians have been killed in the ongoing conflict and Canada is working with its partners to bring peace and security to the Middle East.

———

12:10 p.m.

Families are speaking out in Toronto about loved ones who were caught up in the Oct. 7 attack.

Harel Lapidot spoke at an event in Toronto this morning about his niece Tiferet, a Canadian Israeli woman killed in a massacre at the Supernova music festival in southern Israel.

He says a year later, the family's grief over the loss of the young woman he describes as their "sunshine" is "getting worse day by day."

Maureen Leshem also spoke at the event. Her 24-year-old cousin Romi Gonen was among those taken hostage at the festival, and she says the family has received confirmation she is still being held alive.

———

11:30 a.m.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is the latest politician to acknowledge the anniversary of the Hamas attack in Israel.

He says New Democrats and all Canadians mourn with Canada’s Jewish community and all hostages must be returned.

He says his party will continue to work for common humanity, and for justice and peace in the Middle East.

———

10:37 a.m.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says in marking the anniversary of the attack that the federal Tories unapologetically stand with Israel.

He says in a written statement that hostages must be let go.

Poilievre says Jewish Canadians are facing what he calls "grotesque" antisemitism.

———

10:06 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his thoughts are with all Israelis and Jewish people, and with the Jewish community in Canada.

Trudeau says in a written statement that Hamas is responsible for setting the region down a path of war and violence, and he condemns Hezbollah and Iran for further instability.

He says the scale of civilian casualties in the past year is heart-breaking and unacceptable and all actors must comply with international law.

Trudeau says his government remains committed to working toward a two-state solution where Israelis and Palestinians can live securely with internationally recognized borders.

———

9:30 a.m.

Police in Canada's largest cities are stepping up protections, particularly around Jewish and Muslim places of worship and at events being held to commemorate Oct. 7.

A Toronto police van was parked out front of a Hebrew day school this morning along Bathurst Street in one of the city’s most recognizably Jewish neighbourhoods.

On the corner, a large poster called for the return of hostages.

———

9:02 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford is expressing his condolences for those whose loved ones were killed or taken hostage in the Oct. 7 attack.

He says in a written statement that he is vowing to combat antisemitism and hate in the province.

He says his government will stand up against hate wherever it is found and work to foster understanding, unity and respect.

———

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press