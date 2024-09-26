Latest on Category 2 Hurricane Helene: Thursday, Sep 26 update from the National Hurricane Center

Article first published: Thursday, Sep. 26, 2024, 5 a.m. ET

Article last updated: Thursday, Sep. 26, 2024, 11 a.m. ET

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 am Thursday advisory, Helene has reached new heights of intensity and has upgraded from a Category 1 hurricane into a Category 2 hurricane, with winds blowing at 100 miles per hour. Category 2 Hurricane Helene is 255 miles southwest of Tampa Florida and 290 miles south of Apalachicola Florida, with maximum sustained wind of 105 mph. It’s moving 14 mph to the north-northeast.

"A significant increase in forward speed is expected during the next 24 hours. On the forecast track, Helene will make landfall in the Florida Big Bend region this evening. After landfall, Helene is expected to turn northwestward and slow down over the Tennessee Valley on Friday and Saturday." forecasters noted. "Additional strengthening is forecast, and Helene is expected to be a major hurricane when it reaches the Florida Big Bend coast this evening." They also said "Weakening is expected after landfall, but Helene's fast forward speed will allow strong, damaging winds, especially in gusts, to penetrate well inland across the southeastern United States, including over the higher terrain of the southern Appalachians."

Helene has become a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 100 mph after intensifying from a Category 1 hurricane.

YESTERDAY (Wednesday):

Yesterday, Helene transitioned from the Caribbean Sea to the Gulf of Mexico. System has reached new heights of intensity and upgraded from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane, with winds blowing at 80 miles per hour

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

- Mexico Beach eastward and southward to Flamingo

- Tampa Bay

- Charlotte Harbor

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

- Anclote River to Mexico Beach

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

- Englewood to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas

- Flamingo to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

- West of Mexico Beach to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

- Flamingo northward to Little River Inlet

- Lake Okeechobee

- Cuban provinces of Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

STORM SURGE: The combination of a life-threatening storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Carrabelle, FL to Suwannee River, FL...15-20 ft Apalachicola, FL to Carrabelle, FL...10-15 ft Suwannee River, FL to Chassahowitzka, FL...10-15 ft Chassahowitzka, FL to Anclote River, FL...8-12 ft Indian Pass, FL to Apalachicola, FL...6-10 ft Anclote River, FL to Middle of Longboat Key, FL...5-8 ft Tampa Bay...5-8 ft Middle of Longboat Key, FL to Englewood, FL...4-7 ft East of Mexico Beach, FL to Indian Pass, FL...3-5 ft Englewood, FL to Flamingo, FL...3-5 ft Charlotte Harbor...3-5 ft The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle,

And can vary greatly over short distances.

For a complete depiction of areas at risk of storm surge inundation, please see the National Weather Service Peak Storm Surge Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml? PeakSurge.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected within the U.S. hurricane warning area late today. Tropical storm conditions have already begun in the Florida Keys and portions of south Florida, and these conditions are expected to spread northward across the tropical storm warning areas in the southeastern U.S.

Through early Friday. Strong, damaging winds, especially in gusts,

Will likely penetrate as far inland as the higher terrain of the southern Appalachians.

Tropical storm conditions are expected over portions of the warning area in western Cuba during the next couple of hours.

RAINFALL: Hurricane Helene is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches over western Cuba. This rainfall brings a risk of considerable flooding.

Over portions of the Southeastern U.S. into the Southern Appalachians, Helene is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with isolated totals around 20 inches. This rainfall will likely result in catastrophic and potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding, along with significant river flooding. Numerous significant landslides are expected in steep terrain across the southern Appalachians.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall associated with Hurricane Helene, please see the National Weather Service Storm Total Rainfall Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml? Rainqpf and the Flash Flood Risk graphic at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml? Ero.

For a list of rainfall observations (and wind reports) associated this storm, see the companion storm summary at WBCSCCNS4 with the WMO header ACUS44 KWBC or at the following link: www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/discussions/nfdscc4.html.

TORNADOES: The risk for several tornadoes will gradually increase today through tonight. The greatest threat is expected from parts of northern Florida into southeast Georgia, the Midlands and Low Country of South Carolina, and southern North Carolina.

SURF: Swells generated by Helene will affect much of Florida and the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas during the next couple of days. Swells will also continue across portions of Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula through tonight. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Source: National Hurricane Center

This article was generated by the Sun Herald Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes information from the National Hurricane Center and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com. Full hurricane coverage at sunherald.com/news/weather-news/