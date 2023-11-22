The latest on the deadly explosion at the Canada-U.S. border crossing in New York

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Four of the busiest border crossing points between Canada and the United States were abruptly closed Wednesday after a vehicle exploded at a U.S. checkpoint in Niagara Falls. The FBI is investigating the blast, which took place on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge crossing in Upstate New York.

Here are the latest developments (all times are ET):

---

4:30 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the RCMP says officers are working with domestic and international partners on the deadly explosion at the U.S. border crossing in Niagara Falls.

She provided no further details.

The Niagara Regional Police Service says border bridges in Niagara remain closed due to the blast.

It says it's monitoring developments, and there is no known threat on the Canadian side of the border.

---

3:50 p.m.

Authorities say two people are dead after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on the American side of a bridge in Niagara Falls.

The blast has prompted the closure of four border crossings in the area.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the explosion, but it has raised concerns on both sides of the border.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says officials are “taking this extraordinarily seriously,” and the White House said U.S. President Joe Biden is “closely following developments.”

A law enforcement official has told The Associated Press that the two people who died were in the vehicle.

---

3 p.m.

Toronto police say on social media that they will be increasing patrols of uniformed officers throughout the city.

They says it's out of an abundance of caution and there are no known threats in the city.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press