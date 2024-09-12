The latest with Diddy: Embattled rapper selling LA mansion amid yet another lawsuit

Is Sean “Diddy” Combs going to be a full time Miami Beach resident soon?

Because the embattled rapper is trying to sell his massive mansion in Los Angeles, which was raided back in March as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation. Feds also hit up his two cribs on Star Island.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ back in July that Combs “wants out of L.A.”

The massive 10 bedroom, 13 bathroom estate in the tony Holmby Hills area is going for a cool $61.5 million, which could help with his mounting legal bills.

Because the disgraced record mogul just got slapped with yet another lawsuit on Tuesday, filed in the Southern District of New York.

Dawn Richard, a former Danity Kane singer on MTV’s “Making the Band,” alleges Combs, who was the star and executive producer, subjected her to violence and abuse over several years starting in 2004.

Richard, at least the eighth person to sue the father of seven in the last 10 months, accuses the fallen star of sexual assault, battery and cruelty. The 41-year-old woman, who went on to join Combs in his band Dirty Money, also claims she witnessed him beat up his ex Cassie Ventura, whom he was seen kicking down a hallway in disturbing surveillance video.

“Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit,” his lawyer Erica Wolff said in a a statement to TMZ. “In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour.”

The Sunshine State may be just the place he needs to lay his head full time. Gossip watchers and paparazzi likely won’t hound him as much on Star Island, a guarded, gated community whose residents also include Rick Ross and the Estefans.

A source with knowledge of the situation told XXL magazine that it was always the plan to be in the 305.

“Diddy established his primary residence in Miami years ago and always planned to sell his L.A. home once his daughters grew up and moved out,” said the source. “He’s an empty nester and spends most of his time in Florida.

“It has nothing to do with any civil litigation or investigation.”