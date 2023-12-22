These are the latest donors to The Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
Andy Avram, $100, In loving memory of Tucker Leighton Avram, Ernie Chou, Garry Avram, Randall Avram, Matthew Stewart, and Dick and Marjorie McNaughton
Ann Doss Helms, $250
Avram Family, $100, In honor of Pender Murphy and Jeff Beard — thank you for TLA Tennis
Bailey Boyd, $1,000
Birshal Poole, $100
Caroline Kendall, $100
Emma Coleman, $50
Gregory Bell, $50
Ken Pearson, $20, In memory of George Arzberger, friend forever!
Ken Pearson, $20, Merry Christmas to P.K. Kalevas and Donna Kalevas Littlejohn, my extended family.
Ken Pearson, $20, In memory of Dr. Barry Wellborne, best doctor and best friend ever!
Mary Capel, $100
Michael Vaden, $150
Stuart Kilburn, $50
Whit and Pat Blount, $150
Today’s Total: $2,260
YTD Total: $121,569
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org.
To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.