These are the latest donors to The Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

Andrew Klimkowsk, $100

Beverly Thomas, $100

Bobby Elmore, $50

Charles Starratt, $50

Jacqueline Spears, $100, in memory of Emmaday Seymour and Catherine Burris

Jean E. Muhleman, $250, For our Jean — Max, Lee, Jeff Muhleman

JKL Books Inc. DBA The Book Rack, $135

John Phillips, $100, In loving memory of Lyndy

Kevin McCarthy, $25

Lauren Ross, $100, In honor of Chuck Noe and Randy Peacock at Christmas time

Leslie Bond, $150

Noah Lazes, $2,500

Rebecca Jones, $445, In honor of our late Mother & Grandmother who was a dedicated Salvation Army volunteer, Peggy Moffett. Merry Christmas! — Moffett x2, Jones, Martin, Burke, Smith, and Pate Families

Robert Brink, $500, Donated on behalf of Rebecca Brink Nolley and Todd Nolley, Dan Brink, Amanda Brink and Arron Schrieber

Ryan Hale, $150

Tim Hileman, $500

Today’s Total: $5,255

YTD Total: $126,824

The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte’s annual Angel Tree program has begun. The program provides toys for children in need. On Tuesday, November 10, 2023 the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary group met for a stocking-stuffing event.

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org.

To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.