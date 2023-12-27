These are the latest donors to The Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
Andrew Klimkowsk, $100
Beverly Thomas, $100
Bobby Elmore, $50
Charles Starratt, $50
Jacqueline Spears, $100, in memory of Emmaday Seymour and Catherine Burris
Jean E. Muhleman, $250, For our Jean — Max, Lee, Jeff Muhleman
JKL Books Inc. DBA The Book Rack, $135
John Phillips, $100, In loving memory of Lyndy
Kevin McCarthy, $25
Lauren Ross, $100, In honor of Chuck Noe and Randy Peacock at Christmas time
Leslie Bond, $150
Noah Lazes, $2,500
Rebecca Jones, $445, In honor of our late Mother & Grandmother who was a dedicated Salvation Army volunteer, Peggy Moffett. Merry Christmas! — Moffett x2, Jones, Martin, Burke, Smith, and Pate Families
Robert Brink, $500, Donated on behalf of Rebecca Brink Nolley and Todd Nolley, Dan Brink, Amanda Brink and Arron Schrieber
Ryan Hale, $150
Tim Hileman, $500
Today’s Total: $5,255
YTD Total: $126,824
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org.
To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.