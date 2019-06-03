The Latest: Pakistan beats England in CWC thriller

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 5 at the Cricket World Cup (all times local):
6:49 p.m.
Pakistan has beaten England by 14 runs in a thriller at the Cricket World Cup.
Set 349 to win, England got centuries from Joe Root (107) and Jos Buttler (103) but couldn't complete what would have been a record run chase at a World Cup, and finished on 334-9.
Pakistan made 348-8, its second-highest score at a World Cup. That came after the team made its second-lowest total at the tournament of 105 in a shambolic opening loss to West Indies.
Pakistan ended an 11-match losing streak in completed ODIs.
Top-ranked England also has one win and one defeat, having beaten South Africa on the first day of the World Cup.
___
6:17 p.m.
Make that two England centurions against Pakistan.
Jos Buttler joined Joe Root in reaching three figures, and his century was even quicker than his teammate's — off just 75 balls.
And then Buttler was out for 103 off the next ball, top-edging to short third man.
England is 288-6, needing 61 more runs off 34 balls.
___
5:45 p.m.
Joe Root has become the first century-maker at the Cricket World Cup.
The England batsman pinched a single to reach 100 off 97 balls against Pakistan, helping the team to 238-4 chasing 349 to win. He was dropped in the slips when on just 9.
Root was the 20th batsman to make a half-century in this tournament but the previous 19 — including three from Pakistan in this match — failed to convert to a hundred.
___
4:50 p.m.
Lasith Malinga has faced some high-pressure situations in a career that has extended into a fourth World Cup, so he knows what former champion Sri Lanka most needs to avoid a loss to upstart Afghanistan.
"We need to get mentally tough. And all the pressure is with us, yes, but we have to play with a free mind," the 35-year-old paceman said Monday on the eve of the group game in Cardiff.
The Sri Lankans were embarrassed in a 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in their opening match last Sunday, scoring 136 and then failing to take a wicket as the Kiwis wrapped up the win in 16 overs.
No. 10-ranked Afghanistan, meanwhile, had periods of being competitive against five-time champion Australia before losing by seven wickets later the same day.
Afghanistan is playing in its second World Cup, and its only victory so far at one-day cricket's marquee tournament was against Scotland four years ago.
Sri Lanka won the 1996 World Cup and has been a finalist three times, but is going through a lean patch and is susceptible to a loss.
Malinga, who has 43 wickets and needs two more to move into the top five on the list of all-time wicket takers at the World Cup, said the Sri Lankan players needed to be more concerned about their own level than whatever Afghanistan brings to the game.
"Whoever is batting, whoever is bowling, he has to get the perfect game tomorrow," Malinga said. "We need a must-win game in this competition. We need a must-win game tomorrow."
___
4:40 p.m.
England is stumbling in its bid to complete a record run chase at the Cricket World Cup.
Going after a target of 349, England has slumped to 128-4. Ben Stokes was the latest batsman to depart at Trent Bridge, caught behind off Shoaib Malik for 13.
Jason Roy (8), Jonny Bairstow (32) and Eoin Morgan (9) are the other batsmen out.
Joe Root is holding the innings together. Dropped on 9, Root is on a run-a-ball 60 and is in the middle with Jos Buttler (4).
The current record run chase at a World Cup was made by Ireland, with its 329-7 to beat England in Bangalore in 2011.
___
2:20 p.m.
Mohammad Hafeez headlined a return to form for Pakistan's batsmen at the Cricket World Cup, making 84 off 62 balls in the team's 348-8 against ragged England on the world-record batting strip at Trent Bridge.
Pakistan bounced back from being dismissed for 105 in its heavy opening loss to West Indies by setting a competitive target for England, which was uncharacteristically sloppy in the field — except for Chris Woakes, who took three fine catches in the deep.
Everyone in Pakistan's top order made starts, with Hafeez, Babar Azam (63) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (55) going on to score half centuries. Hafeez was on course to post the first century of the tournament, only to hole out to Woakes at long-off off Mark Wood (2-53).
The recall of Wood was expected to lead to the kind of short-ball barrage that the West Indies delivered against Pakistan here on Friday, but it didn't materialize on a dry pitch. Offspinner Moeen Ali returned England's best figures, 3-50 off his 10 overs.
___
12:25 p.m.
Pakistan is 141-2 halfway through its innings against England, showing the kind of shot selection and technique sorely lacking in its loss to the West Indies.
A score of more than 300 is likely on a strip that has delivered world-record scores in recent years.
Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq put on 82 for the first wicket before Jos Buttler produced a fine piece of wicketkeeping to stump Fakhar for 36 off Moeen Ali.
Ali then got a second wicket thanks to some brilliance near the boundary from Chris Woakes, who raced to his right and dived to take a two-handed catch to remove Imam for 44.
Babar Azam (31) and Mohammad Hafeez (17), who was dropped by Jason Roy on 14, were in the middle for Pakistan, which was dismissed for 105 by the West Indies on the same pitch on Friday.
___
10:10 a.m.
England has won the toss and chosen to field first against Pakistan on a bright and breezy day at Trent Bridge.
Mark Wood replaced Liam Plunkett in England's only change from the opening-day win over South Africa, giving the team some extra pace in its attack.
Pakistan made two changes, bringing in batsmen Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali for Haris Sohail and Imad Wasim. It was Asif's first match since the death of his 19-month-old daughter after a battle with cancer.
England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir.
___
9:30 a.m.
It's Day 5 at the Cricket World Cup and England is looking for a second straight win to open the tournament when it takes on Pakistan at Trent Bridge.
England is expected to bolster its pace attack by recalling Mark Wood to support Jofra Archer against a Pakistan lineup that showed weakness against the short ball in its heavy opening loss at the World Cup.
Pakistan was skittled for 105 on a bouncy wicket at Trent Bridge against West Indies, with all 10 wickets falling to the pacemen.
The Pakistan team is on an 11-match losing run in completed ODIs.
Top-ranked England beat South Africa at The Oval on the first day of the World Cup.
Blue skies and a slight breeze greeted the teams as they warmed up ahead of the toss.
___
More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports