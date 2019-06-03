The Latest: Pakistan beats England in CWC thriller

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, second right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler during the Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Monday, June 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 5 at the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

6:49 p.m.

Pakistan has beaten England by 14 runs in a thriller at the Cricket World Cup.

Set 349 to win, England got centuries from Joe Root (107) and Jos Buttler (103) but couldn't complete what would have been a record run chase at a World Cup, and finished on 334-9.

Pakistan made 348-8, its second-highest score at a World Cup. That came after the team made its second-lowest total at the tournament of 105 in a shambolic opening loss to West Indies.

Pakistan ended an 11-match losing streak in completed ODIs.

Top-ranked England also has one win and one defeat, having beaten South Africa on the first day of the World Cup.

___

6:17 p.m.

Make that two England centurions against Pakistan.

Jos Buttler joined Joe Root in reaching three figures, and his century was even quicker than his teammate's — off just 75 balls.

And then Buttler was out for 103 off the next ball, top-edging to short third man.

England is 288-6, needing 61 more runs off 34 balls.

___

5:45 p.m.

Joe Root has become the first century-maker at the Cricket World Cup.

The England batsman pinched a single to reach 100 off 97 balls against Pakistan, helping the team to 238-4 chasing 349 to win. He was dropped in the slips when on just 9.

Root was the 20th batsman to make a half-century in this tournament but the previous 19 — including three from Pakistan in this match — failed to convert to a hundred.

___

4:50 p.m.

Lasith Malinga has faced some high-pressure situations in a career that has extended into a fourth World Cup, so he knows what former champion Sri Lanka most needs to avoid a loss to upstart Afghanistan.

"We need to get mentally tough. And all the pressure is with us, yes, but we have to play with a free mind," the 35-year-old paceman said Monday on the eve of the group game in Cardiff.

The Sri Lankans were embarrassed in a 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in their opening match last Sunday, scoring 136 and then failing to take a wicket as the Kiwis wrapped up the win in 16 overs.

No. 10-ranked Afghanistan, meanwhile, had periods of being competitive against five-time champion Australia before losing by seven wickets later the same day.

Afghanistan is playing in its second World Cup, and its only victory so far at one-day cricket's marquee tournament was against Scotland four years ago.

Sri Lanka won the 1996 World Cup and has been a finalist three times, but is going through a lean patch and is susceptible to a loss.

Malinga, who has 43 wickets and needs two more to move into the top five on the list of all-time wicket takers at the World Cup, said the Sri Lankan players needed to be more concerned about their own level than whatever Afghanistan brings to the game.

"Whoever is batting, whoever is bowling, he has to get the perfect game tomorrow," Malinga said. "We need a must-win game in this competition. We need a must-win game tomorrow."

___

4:40 p.m.

England is stumbling in its bid to complete a record run chase at the Cricket World Cup.

Going after a target of 349, England has slumped to 128-4. Ben Stokes was the latest batsman to depart at Trent Bridge, caught behind off Shoaib Malik for 13.

Jason Roy (8), Jonny Bairstow (32) and Eoin Morgan (9) are the other batsmen out.

Joe Root is holding the innings together. Dropped on 9, Root is on a run-a-ball 60 and is in the middle with Jos Buttler (4).

The current record run chase at a World Cup was made by Ireland, with its 329-7 to beat England in Bangalore in 2011.

___

2:20 p.m.

Mohammad Hafeez headlined a return to form for Pakistan's batsmen at the Cricket World Cup, making 84 off 62 balls in the team's 348-8 against ragged England on the world-record batting strip at Trent Bridge.

Pakistan bounced back from being dismissed for 105 in its heavy opening loss to West Indies by setting a competitive target for England, which was uncharacteristically sloppy in the field — except for Chris Woakes, who took three fine catches in the deep.

Everyone in Pakistan's top order made starts, with Hafeez, Babar Azam (63) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (55) going on to score half centuries. Hafeez was on course to post the first century of the tournament, only to hole out to Woakes at long-off off Mark Wood (2-53).

The recall of Wood was expected to lead to the kind of short-ball barrage that the West Indies delivered against Pakistan here on Friday, but it didn't materialize on a dry pitch. Offspinner Moeen Ali returned England's best figures, 3-50 off his 10 overs.

