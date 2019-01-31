Latest ‘Fallout 76’ Patch Reintroduces Old Bobby Pin Bug

Bethesda Game Studios released a new patch for “Fallout 76” on Tuesday that not only brought a number of design and balance changes to the online title, it reintroduced some old bugs as well.

Bobby pins have reverted to their unusually heavy 0.1 lbs. weight, according to Reddit user Eight_n_Sand. When “Fallout 76” first launched, players complained the bobby pins — which are used to pick locks — were weighing them down too much. Players who collected, say, 100 of them would find themselves 10 pounds heavier.

Bethesda fixed the issue on Jan. 10, but yesterday’s update seemingly rolled back the fix. The “Fallout 76” development team is aware of the issue and it’s investigating, a community manager said on Reddit.

“Fallout 76” is Bethesda Game Studios’ first multiplayer title. It’s suffered from a variety of technical issues since its launch on Nov. 14, including a bug that trapped players within their own power armor. Bethesda apologized for the problems later that month, and for its lack of communication regarding fixes and updates.

“We didn’t want you to think the silence meant nothing was happening,” the team said in a Reddit post. “We’re sorry and understand this was not the right approach, and we’ll work to make a better bridge between you and the dev team at BGS.”

Since then, the team has worked to fix bugs and release new features. It added push-to-talk, C.A.M.P. improvements, and more in December. Last week, it released details about an upcoming Survival mode aimed at fans of player vs. player combat.

