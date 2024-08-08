Latest forecast as Tropical Storm Debby arrives in the Carolinas
Severe storms in Alberta on Monday brought large, damaging hail throughout the Calgary area.
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
Max Paulhus says he could hear wood breaking and a roaring sound before an approaching surge of water raced down the Fraser River after breaking free from a landslide upstream.
A fire in the North Okanagan, the latest B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) designated wildfire of note, forced dozens to evacuate their homes Tuesday afternoon.The Hullcar Mountain wildfire near Vernon has doubled within the last 24 hours, from 3.3 square kilometres Tuesday afternoon to 6.7 square kilometres Wednesday morning. Tuesday evening, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued an evacuation order for 17 properties on the east side of Salmon River Road and the west side of Deep Cree
Reaping and Sowing Imagine this dire scenario: the Atlantic Ocean's sea currents which bring warm water to Europe just collapses, making large swaths of the continent as cold as the Arctic Circle. A team of European scientists are warning in a new study in the journal Nature Communications that this collapse — along with the […]
Video footage captured by schoolteacher Erin Noonan shows the timber rattlesnakes wrestling with each other in the middle of the trail path.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An outburst of flooding from a lake dammed by Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier damaged at least an estimated 100 homes in what has become a perennial hazard for nearby neighborhoods.
There’s an invasive species of worm making itself known in Texas once again—the hammerhead flatworm.These worms are toxic, hard to kill.
Weather alerts up for severe storm potential, even a tornadic threat, in southwestern Ontario. Parts of GTA could get brief heavy rainfall. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The City of Windsor will be tackling a population of wild parsnips later this month — an invasive species that's only becoming more prevalent in Ontario.The city says it will be using a herbicide along the Ganatchio Trail system in the Little River Corridor to control the plant species starting Aug. 12 and expects the work to wrap up by Aug. 23.The Invasive Species Centre provided grant money to the city to tackle its wild parsnip population. The grant will also allow the city to track the growt
A severe storm risk in Alberta Monday includes a tornado chance for some locales, so be weather-aware and stay alert
People in southern Alberta are mopping up after a destructive hail storm shattered windows, dented cars, ripped up siding in many houses, and even tore through a part of Calgary International Airport, startling travellers. Heather Yourex-West shows you how the chaos unfolded, and the damage it caused.
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Debby
A mountain lion cub is being cared for by the Oakland Zoo veterinary hospital team after being rescued from a residential area in El Dorado County, California.
Tropical Storm Debby is drifting over the Atlantic. It will pick up moisture and strengthen a bit before pushing north back into the Carolinas. Flood watch is up for the Triad and Foothills through late Friday.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — In her yard under the blazing sun Wednesday, Debbie Penrose Fischer leafed through a water-logged cookbook with sentimental value that she hoped to salvage but doubted she could. Nearby, friends helped carry boxes out of her family's garage, which was inundated this week after a lake dammed by the Mendenhall Glacier let rip — sending floodwaters into neighborhoods like hers that never had to worry about that threat before.
Downed power lines, fallen trees and flooded roads could be seen in north Florida in the wake of Hurricane Debby.Footage by David Jones, who goes by Storm Chaser Jones on social media, shows the storm damage near Branford, and drivers navigating flooding near Lake City.Debby was downgraded to a tropical storm and was moving over southeast Georgia by August 6. It was expected to cause major flooding in southeastern states. Credit: Storm Chaser Jones via Storyful
CALGARY — The rat-a-tat of hail was echoing through the terminal as Quinn White made her way to a gate at the Calgary International Airport on Monday evening.
Get the latest information on the current heat advisory with our updates
A rather rare situation occurred Monday in the Eastern Pacific, with as many as four tropical storms churning at the same time –– an occurrence that hasn't happened in the region in five decades