The Latest: Sacramento to have tightest virus rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The greater Sacramento region will be placed under California’s most restrictive coronavirus rules this week because capacity in hospital intensive care units has fallen below 15%.

The 13-county region encompassing the state capital has an ICU capacity of 14.3% and will face a regional stay-at-home order at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, according to the state Department of Public Health website .

Under the restrictions, restaurants must stop outdoor dining, personal care businesses such as barbers must close and the number of people allowed inside stores is reduced. Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities.

The huge Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions are already in the strictest category, and several counties in the San Francisco Bay Area chose to implement their own voluntary orders independent of the state. The state is divided in to five regions for purposes of determining restriction levels based on ICU capacity.

About 50% of Americans will take the new coronavirus vaccine, according to The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey. About 25% of U.S. adults aren’t sure if they want to get vaccinated, taking a wait and see approach.

Canada health regulators approve Pfizer’s vaccine, days ahead of possible approval in the United States. Health Canada says 249,000 doses of the vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech will arrive this month and be administered within days.

— EU drug regulator hacked, data on COVID-19 vaccine accessed

— UK probing if 2 allergic reactions linked to vaccine

— Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf tests positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK — A study out of Italy is seen as added evidence that COVID-19 virus may have been spreading in late fall of 2019, before an outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China.

Researchers identified the new coronavirus infection in a specimen taken in early December from a 4-year-old boy who lived near Milan. The boy first developed a cough and other symptoms in November, months before COVID cases were identified in Italy.

In the study, the researchers went back and looked at back-of-the-throat swab specimens that had been collected from 39 patients between September and February. One from the boy tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The researchers noted that the Italian child developed cold and flu-like symptoms in November and then a measles-like rash in early December. But they don’t detail where the child had been or who had been around.

Scientists at the University of Milan led the study and the medical journal Emerging Infectious Diseases this week posted it online. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publishes the journal, but it is editorially independent of the agency.

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s health minister says his country has no plans to make vaccination against the new coronavirus mandatory but will work to convince the public about the safety of the vaccines.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting of the country’s scientific advisory council on Wednesday, Fahrettin Koca also said people who contracted the virus in the past four to six months, children, and pregnant women would not be vaccinated.

Turkey has ordered 50 million doses of the vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech, with the first shipment due to arrive in the coming days. Turkey is also engaged in talks to obtain other vaccines and hopes that a Turkish vaccine will be ready for use in April.

Turkey is experiencing a surge in infections with confirmed cases of COVID-19 hovering above 30,000 per day. The country’s death toll since March has topped 15,000.

The government will assess the effectiveness of recently imposed weekend and evening curfews before deciding whether to impose stricter lockdowns, the minister said.

Koca said a total of 216 health workers have died since the start of the outbreak.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s governor is re-imposing restrictions on hospitals from performing elective surgeries to free up hospital capacity with the state’s steep recent increases in serious COVID-19 illnesses.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that hospitals were being directed to postpone all non-urgent, in-patient surgeries from Dec. 16 through Jan. 3. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the surgery restrictions will allow hospitals to shift health care workers to help care for patients with COVID-19.

Holcomb said Indiana is “on fire” with coronavirus spread as the number of Indiana counties with the highest risk level of coronavirus spread more than doubled in the state health department’s weekly update. The tracking map labels 36 of the state’s 92 counties in the most dangerous red category, up from 16 a week ago. All other counties are in the next riskiest orange rating.

Total positive cases statewide stood at 16,125 and 3,282 had died from the disease in the state.

Holcomb, a Republican, said he was extending the statewide mask order and toughening restrictions on crowd sizes that he reinstated last month. The new rules will prevent local health departments from allowing exemptions for social gatherings of more than 25 people in counties with red ratings and more than 50 people in orange-rated counties.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Department of Health official who falsely described the coronavirus and development of vaccines against it as a communist plot has resigned.

A health department spokeswoman said Wednesday that Igor Shepherd submitted his resignation Tuesday and that department officials accepted it the same day. Shepherd made the remarks at an event in Colorado last month, and they undermined Wyoming’s public health efforts to contain the new coronavirus.

Shepherd couldn’t be reached for comment. A listed phone number for him did not work, and as of Wednesday he had not returned social media and work phone messages left last Friday.

PHOENIX — Arizona’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 7,000 on Wednesday and the state reported 108 deaths.

The state registered 4,444 confirmed coronavirus cases, increasing the state’s known totals to 382,601.

The Department of Health Services says on Twitter that “a large percentage” of the 108 deaths reported Wednesday were due to reviewing past death certificates and determining the deaths were from COVID-19. That periodic process results in a larger than normal daily report of deaths.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Tuesday reached 3,287, up 130 from Monday. It included 766 patients in intensive care unit beds.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey extended a statewide mask mandate until Jan. 22 but declined to order additional restrictions.

Ivey announced the six-week extension during a news conference at the Alabama Capitol. The order, which requires face coverings to be worn in public when within 6 feet with people outside your household, was to expire Friday.

Alabama had a record 4,436 cases reported on Wednesday and 50 more deaths. The state positivity rate is 34%. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Alabama increased in the past two weeks from 24 on Nov. 24 to 43 on Tuesday.

The Republican governor says while vaccine availability is “just around the corner,” the state must weather the upcoming months.

Ivey recommended people wear masks and wash their hands to try to limit the spread of the virus, saying she’s “just trying to urge you to use the common sense the good Lord gave each of us to be smart and considerate of other.”

ROME — Italy’s coronavirus infections are levelling off, with 12,756 new cases reported in a sign that monthlong restrictions are having an impact.

There were 499 deaths in the past day, a lower daily increase than last week when Italy hit a pandemic-record 993 deaths. Overall, Italy has 61,739 confirmed deaths, nearly eclipsing Britain as the European country with the highest death toll.

Officials hope the downward trend continues through Christmas and New Year’s. The government has imposed travel restrictions during the holidays and maintained curfews and restaurant closures at night.

Also Wednesday, the first Alitalia flight landed in Rome from New York with passengers tested before departure and upon arrival. As a result, they aren’t required to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine imposed by Italy.

According to Marco Troncone, CEO of Rome Airports, the industry hopes the quarantine-free flights will extend to other routes.

___

KALISPELL, Mont. — In northwestern Montana, Flathead County health officials reported 17 deaths related to COVID-19 in an 18-day period ending Monday.

Five deaths were reported Monday and involved residents of a long-term care facility. On Wednesday, Montana reported 747 more cases and eight more deaths. There are 490 people hospitalized.

Residents of the county of about 104,000, which includes part of Glacier National Park, have a strong anti-mask sentiment. That’s based on public comment received on a late October proposal to increase masking and social distancing requirements. About 60% of the people asked the health board to reject the new restrictions, arguing they would cripple the economy and violate individual freedoms. The rest say additional restrictions should have been put in place earlier.

The interim public health officer is resigning when her contract is up at the end of the year, citing a lack of support by the Flathead City-County Board of Health and the county commission for measures to control the coronavirus.

Tamalee St. James Robinson’s resignation letter says it’s clear the actions of the commissioners and health board “have been at cross purposes with the goal of maintaining the county’s public health.”

Montana has registered more than 70,000 confirmed cases and at least 771 confirmed deaths.

WASHINGTON — A new poll find only about half of Americans are ready to roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccines even as states prepare to begin months of vaccinations.

The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows about a quarter of U.S. adults aren’t sure if they want to get vaccinated when their turn comes. Roughly another quarter say they won’t.

The Food and Drug Administration is poised to decide whether to allow emergency use of two candidates.

Many on the fence have safety concerns and want to see how the initial rollout fares. The coronavirus has killed nearly 290,000 Americans. The U.S. also leads the world with 15.2 million confirmed cases.

TORONTO — Canada’s health regulator has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Health Canada posted on it is website that the vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech is authorized. Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses by March.

The Canadian government has purchased 20 million doses of the vaccine, which requires people to receive two doses each, and it has the option to buy 56 million more. Health Canada is reviewing three other vaccine candidates, including one from Moderna.

The government has said 14 distribution centres will be in large Canadian cities initially. There will be at least one in each province and two each in Canada’s four largest provinces.

AMSTERDAM —- The European Medicines Agency, which is evaluating requests for conditional marketing authorization for coronavirus vaccines, says it has been targeted in a cyberattack.

The Amsterdam-based agency says it quickly launched a full investigation, in close co-operation with law enforcement and other entities.

The EMA declined to provide more details of the attack while the investigation was continuing. It wouldn’t be the first time an entity linked with coronavirus vaccines has been targeted by cybercriminals.

Last month, Microsoft said it had detected attempts by state-backed Russian and North Korean hackers to steal valuable data from leading pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers.

Microsoft said most of the targets — located in Canada, France, India, South Korea and the United States — were “directly involved in researching vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.” It didn’t name the targets but said most had vaccine candidates in various stages of clinical trials.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates says a Chinese coronavirus vaccine tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86% effective, though it released few details.

The UAE, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, conducted a trial starting in September of the vaccine by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm. Volunteers between 18 and 60 years old received two doses of the vaccine over 28 days.

The UAE’s Health and Prevention Ministry announced the results in a statement on the state-run WAM news agency, saying “the analysis shows no serious safety concerns.”

The Sinopharm vaccine has been approved for emergency use in a few countries and the company is still conducting late-stage clinical trials in 10 countries.

The shot relies on a tested technology, using a killed virus to deliver the vaccine, similar to immunizations for polio.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine officials have announced tighter lockdown restrictions in January in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Ukraine registered 12,585 new cases and 276 deaths -- the highest daily death toll in the pandemic.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says restaurants, bars, malls, gyms, theatres , cinemas and other non-essential businesses will be closed between Jan. 8-24.

Mass public events will be banned, and schools and other educational facilities, except day care centres , will be on vacation. Only grocery shops, pharmacies, banks, post offices, hotels and public transportation will operate.

Ukraine’s health officials have reported a total of 845,343 confirmed cases and more than 14,000 confirmed deaths.

STOCKHOLM — A medical official in Stockholm warned the intensive care units are almost at full capacity and need more staff.

Bjorn Eriksson, health director in Stockholm Region, says the number of patients with coronavirus admitted to intensive care had increased in the past days.

“Patients with Covid 19 are so ill that they need intensive care,” Eriksson said. Eriksson says he requested Sweden’s National Board of Health and Welfare to send more health care staff to the capital.

Bjorn Persson of Stockholm’s Karolinska Institute hospital told the Dagens Nyheter daily that 99% of Stockholm’s 169 intensive care units are in use -- not all with COVID-19 patients.

LONDON — British regulators warned that people with a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program.

The U.K.’s Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency is looking into whether the reactions were linked to the vaccine. The two people affected were staff members with the National Health Service who had a history of allergies, and both are recovering. Authorities have not specified their reactions.

In the meantime, the regulator has issued the warning for anyone with a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food. That includes anyone who has been told to carry an adrenaline shot or others who have had potentially fatal allergic reactions.

___

HONOLULU — The Hawaii National Guard has received approval for an extension of federal funds to keep assisting the state’s coronavirus response through March.

Hawaii Public Radio reported the funding for National Guard units in Hawaii and 47 other states was scheduled to expire at the end of the month.

About 800 Hawaii National Guard members work daily throughout the state on tasks related to virus mitigation including contact tracing, testing and the state’s incoming traveller program. The Guard’s activities cost about $8.5 million monthly, with the federal government providing 75% of the funds. Hawaii pays about $2 million per month.

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has advocated tougher restrictions on public life as the country reports 590 deaths, its highest single-day coronavirus death toll.

Germany is gradually moving toward a tighter lockdown, at least for a limited period after Christmas. Cases are increasing despite a partial shutdown on Nov. 2.

Merkel has consistently advocated decisive action during the pandemic but has often had to move more slowly because Germany’s 16 state governments are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions.

Merkel noted a national academy of scientists and academics on Tuesday recommended Germans reduce their social contacts starting next week and put in place a “hard lockdown” from Dec. 24 to Jan. 10.

“We would do well to really take seriously what scientists tell us,” she says. Also, Germany announced it will distribute high-quality masks for the elderly and high-risk patients before Christmas.

Germany registered 20,815 new cases on Wednesday, compared with 17,270 a week earlier. The country of 83 million people has recorded 1.22 million cases and 20,000 confirmed deaths.

JERUSALEM — The number of Israeli households living under the poverty line has grown by nearly 50% during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an anti-poverty organization’s report published Wednesday.

Israel has seen unemployment surge to over 20% since the country first imposed a nationwide lockdown at the start of the outbreak in March. The country’s vital tourism industry has shrunk to virtually nil and thousands of businesses have closed. The Israeli government has been at loggerheads over passing a national budget, resulting in major cutbacks to social services.

According to Latet’s report, the number of Israeli households living in poverty rose from 20.1% to 29.3% in 2020. It says an estimated 850,000 households in Israel lack essential housing, education, healthcare and food, with 268,000 falling into poverty since the start of the pandemic.

The report by Israel’s largest anti-poverty NGO was based on the findings of a series of surveys and studies conducted by Latet from July to October 2020.

Israel, with 9.25 million people, has recorded more than 348,000 coronavirus cases and at least 2,932 confirmed deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

  • Police forces across Canada are still overwhelmingly white and male, new report shows

    Canada’s police forces are far behind in being representative of the  populations they serve, new data from Statistics Canada shows.  According to data on police resources in Canada for 2019 released Tuesday,  police services across the country are overwhelmingly white and male. They still  have low numbers when it comes to officers identifying as women, visible  minorities and Indigenous. The population of older police officers has also been climbing since data on  age was first collected in 2012. Officers over the age of 50 made up 18 per cent  of officers in 2019. The amount of women police officers has been on the rise since 1986, when  gender data was first collected and they accounted for just 4 per cent of  officers.  Between 2018 and 2019, the amount of women rose by 325, making them a total  of 22 per cent of all police officers. That is still behind considering women  account for half of the total population.  Representation of Indigenous police officers across the country was  approaching parity with the total population: four per cent of officers and  three per cent of recruits self-identified as Indigenous. Five per cent of the  country’s population is Indigenous.  Meanwhile, visible minorities are drastically under represented, accounting  for just eight per cent of officers and 11 per cent of new recruits in 2019.  Visible minorities are 22.3 per cent of the population according to the 2016  census. Among the police services where the percentage of visible minority officers  was higher, it was still about half as much as the region’s entire population of  visible minorities. The percentage of visible minority officers was 26 per cent in Vancouver, 26  per cent in Toronto and 19 per cent in York Region, while the 2016 census shows  the overall population of visible minorities is 48 per cent, 51 per cent and 49  per cent, respectively.  In August, the Ontario Human Rights Commission declared that based on  investigations into the Toronto Police Service, Black people were  disproportionately likely to be arrested, charged, injured or killed by police,  despite being only eight per cent of the city’s population.  The Commission called  on the service, the police board and the city to formally establish a process  with Black communities and the OHRC “to adopt legally binding remedies” to  change the practices and culture of policing, and “eliminate systemic racism and  anti-Black racial bias in policing.” The new data from Statistics Canada did not specify how many Canadian  officers identified as white, but subtracting Indigenous and visible minorities,  the proportion of officers that remain is 88 per cent and 86 per cent of  recruits.  The race of police officers can have an impact on the experience of members  of the communities they police. For example in the U.S., researcher Mark Hoekstra examined  more than two million 911 calls in two U.S. cities and found that white officers  dispatched to Black neighbourhoods fired their guns five  times more often than Black officers sent on similar calls in similar  neighbourhoods.Angelyn Francis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Toronto Star

  • Canadian detainees in China in good mental and physical state - envoy

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Two Canadian men who have been detained by China for more than two years, in what Canada sees as retribution for its arrest of a Chinese executive, are in good mental and physical condition, Ottawa's ambassador to Beijing said on Tuesday. China arrested businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig in early December 2018, shortly after Canadian police picked up Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant.

  • Restaurants closed, gatherings banned, masks mandatory: Kenney

    Casinos, gyms and dine-in restaurant services are ordered to close and a mandatory mask bylaw has been introduced to help curb the soaring COVID-19 cases in Alberta. On Tuesday afternoon, Premier Jason Kenney implemented new provincewide restrictions to help contain the rapid spread of COVID-19. By his side were by Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health; Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation; and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health. “If stronger action is not taken now, we know that hundreds or potentially thousands of Albertans will die. We cannot let that happen. We will not let that happen," Kenney said. The new restrictions, which will be in place for at least four weeks, include a ban on indoor and outdoor gatherings, both public and private, which takes effect immediately, along with the provincewide mandatory mask bylaw. Albertans will be allowed to spend time only with those who are in their same household. Anyone who lives alone can still have two non-household close contacts. As of Dec. 13, working from home is mandatory unless the employer determines that work requires a physical presence for operation effectiveness. Caregivers, healthcare providers, childcare providers and co-parenting arrangements are excluded from the rules. Regulated health professionals can continue to operate in-person, including physiotherapy, social or protective services, shelters for vulnerable persons, emergency services and soup kitchens. Retail services and places of worship will be able to continue to operate, although as of Dec. 13 they will be capped at 15 per cent of their fire code capacity. Businesses offering personal and wellness services including hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlours and massage businesses will be ordered closed as of Dec. 13. Funerals and wedding ceremonies will continue to be capped at 10 people. On Dec. 13, the sweeping measures that will come into place include the closure of restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges and cafes to in-person service with only takeout, delivery and curbside pickup allowed. Casinos, bingo halls, gaming entertainment centres, racing entertainment centres, horse tracks, raceways, bowling alleys, pool halls, legions and private clubs will be ordered to close.  Recreation facilities including fitness centres, recreation centres, pools, spas, gyms, studios, camps, indoor rinks and arenas will be ordered to close on Dec. 13. Libraries, science centres, interpretive centres, museums, galleries, amusement parks and water parks will also need to shut down on Dec. 13 Hotels are allowed to remain open, but must follow restrictions including no spas, pools or in-person dining with room services only. Outdoor recreation is allowed to continue but any facilities with indoor spaces will be closed, although washroom use will continue to be permitted. Schools are slated to continue to operate under the rules announced two weeks ago, with students in grades 7 to 12 homeschooling until mid-January and elementary students continuing to learn in the classroom. The new restrictions come after weeks of steadily increasing COVID-19 cases in the province. For a full list of restrictions, visit alberta.ca.Jennifer Henderson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, St. Albert Gazette

  • B.C. ministers pay tribute to Joseph Arvay, lawyer and civil rights champion

    VICTORIA — British Columbia's attorney general paid tribute Tuesday to a lawyer he credited with reforming Canada's legal landscape and fighting for the rights of all Canadians throughout his lifetime.David Eby said the death of Joseph Arvay, 71, who successfully argued constitutional cases supporting same-sex marriage benefits, LGBTQ rights and the right to assisted dying, will leave an indelible mark and a gap that will not be filled.Eby told the legislature Arvay revolutionized a section of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms guaranteeing equality to all Canadians with successful cases in the Supreme Court of Canada on book censorship and the right to assisted death."He was unapologetic and unafraid on asserting the rights of even unpopular groups at the time," said Eby. "He dramatically reformed the legal landscape in Canada. I am so grateful for the chance to know him. I am so grateful for his work promoting the rights of all Canadians."Among Arvay's most recent cases was his appearance in Federal Court on behalf of 15 young people seeking to compel Ottawa to develop a climate recovery plan based on science.Earlier this year, Arvay was in the B.C. Supreme Court representing Canadian Doctors for Medicare, the B.C. Health Coalition, two doctors and two patients in a long-running legal battle over public and private health care.Murray Rankin, B.C.'s Indigenous relations and reconciliation minister, told the legislature Arvay was a legal warrior who changed the course of history for many people in Canada who faced discrimination and injustice."Were it not for Joe Arvay, marriage equality in this country would not exist," he said. "Were it not for Joe Arvay, discrimination against LGBTQ2+ people in our schools and in our bookstores would have persisted. Were it not for Joe, people suffering with interminable pain would not have been able to avail themselves of medically assisted dying."Rankin said he and Arvay were law partners and friends. He said Arvay appeared at the Supreme Court of Canada more than 75 times."He was like a brother to me," said Rankin. "He was the bravest person I ever knew and he made all of us better for having lived in our world."A profile of Arvay on his law firm's website says he held law degrees from Western University in London, Ont., and Harvard.When he was named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2017, the citation mentioned that he often took on the landmark cases he was known for on a pro bono basis. "With keen legal acumen and dedication to social justice, he has played an unparalleled role in shaping the interpretation of the law on matters of civil rights and liberties."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • B.C. premier says nearly 4,000 high-risk people to be vaccinated next week

    VICTORIA — British Columbia has recorded 566 new cases of COVID-19, which the provincial health officer and health minister say is the "start of encouraging trends" in the progression of the virus.However, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix say the number of new cases and hospitalizations due to serious illness are still high, requiring health orders and restrictions to stay in place.They say 352 people with the illness are being treated in hospital, with 74 of them in intensive care.Sixteen more people have died, for a total of 543 fatalities in the province.Premier John Horgan says on Twitter that about 4,000 high-risk people in B.C. will be immunized by the end of next week.Henry is set to provide details of B.C.'s vaccine rollout plan on Wednesday."Let's make the coming weeks our 'winter break' by breaking the chain of transmission in our province. We can still be festive and enjoy the season, but let's ensure it is only with our immediate household or, if you live on your own, with one or two close contacts," Henry and Dix say in a joint statement.The province also formally extended its provincial state of emergency until Dec. 22, allowing health and emergency management officials to continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act to support B.C.'s COVID-19 pandemic response.Public Safety Minster Mike Farnworth says that while most people continue to follow provincial orders, the government will not hesitate to take further action against those who put the lives of others at risk."The orders are in place to keep people safe, and we will use those legal tools when necessary to ensure public safety," he says in a news release.The ministry says 36 tickets for $2,300 have been issued to owners or organizers contravening Henry's order on gatherings and events. It says 16 tickets for that amount have been handed out to those in violation of an order pertaining to premises serving food and alcohol. Another 142 people have received tickets for $230 fines for refusing to comply with directions from police officers.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

    WASHINGTON — The Army on Tuesday said it has fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordered policy changes to address chronic failures of leadership that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence, including murder, sexual assault and harassment.In a sweeping condemnation of Fort Hood's command hierarchy, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy fired three top commanders and suspended two others pending a further investigation. He also ordered a separate probe into staffing and procedures at the base's Criminal Investigation Command unit, which is responsible for investigating crimes on Fort Hood.The actions come after a year that saw at least 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood die due to suicide, homicide or accidents, including the bludgeoning death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Guillen was missing for about two months before her remains were found.Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, McCarthy said based on an independent panel's review, he concluded that the issues at Fort Hood, including major flaws in the response to sexual assault and harassment, “are directly related to leadership failures.” He said he was gravely disappointed in the commanders there, adding, “without leadership, systems don’t matter.”Gen. James McConville, the chief of staff of the Army, told reporters that he spoke to Guillen’s mother on Tuesday morning and told her, “We are holding leaders accountable, and we will fix this.”Gloria Guillen, Vanessa's mother, said during an emotional press conference in Houston that she spoke with McCarthy and told him the administrative actions were a step in the right direction, but she wanted to see those who had failed her daughter serve jail time.“Nothing is going to take away the pain I feel as her mother all day and all night,” Guillen said in Spanish through tears.Natalie Khawam, the Guillens' attorney, said Criminal Investigation Command (known as CID) officers were among those fired or suspended Tuesday. The panel found that Fort Hood was used as a training ground for new CID officers, and there was a lot of turnover and many of the officers were inexperienced and overassigned.McCarthy also ordered a new Army policy that changes how commanders deal with missing soldiers. The panel found there were no detailed procedures for what commanders of small units should do if a soldier is missing, but not necessarily AWOL, or absent without leave. The new policy requires leaders to list service members as absent-unknown for up to 48 hours and to do everything they can to locate the soldier to determine if the absence is voluntary before declaring anyone AWOL.The firings include Army Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who was left in charge of the base earlier this year when Guillen was killed, as well as Col. Ralph Overland, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander and his Command Sgt. Maj. Bradley Knapp. Among those suspended were Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, the 1st Cavalry Division commander, and his Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas C. Kenny. The administrative actions are expected to trigger investigations that could lead to a wide range of punishments. Those punishments could go from a simple letter of reprimand to a military discharge.The Army did not provide the names of the other lower-ranking soldiers who face possible discipline.The base commander, Army Lt. Gen. Pat White, will not face any administrative action. Asked about that, McConville said White was deployed to Iraq as the commander there for much of the year so wasn't at the base. “Leadership is about presence,” said McConville.Army leaders had already delayed Efflandt’s planned transfer to Fort Bliss, where he was slated to take over leadership of the 1st Armored Division. Efflandt’s move was paused while the team of independent investigators conducted its probe into whether leadership failures contributed to the killings of several people, including Guillen, and who should be held accountable.Army leaders and members of the independent panel acknowledged that the death of Guillen, 20, earlier this year was a catalyst for a deeper look into what have been longstanding crime and other problems at the base.According to investigators, Guillen was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood by Spc. Aaron Robinson, who killed himself on July 1 as police were trying to take him into custody. Her family has said Robinson sexually harassed her, though the Army has said there is no evidence supporting that claim.Also in July, the body of Pvt. Mejhor Morta was found near a reservoir by Fort Hood. And in June, officials discovered the remains of another missing soldier, Gregory Morales, about 10 miles from that lake.The five-member panel spent three weeks at Fort Hood and conducted more than 2,500 interviews, including 647 in person. More than 500 of those were with female soldiers. They also collected more than 31,000 responses to a sexual assault and harassment survey. They said they found a deep dissatisfaction with the sexual assault and harassment reporting and response program.They said female soldiers told them they were afraid of retaliation for complaints, including fears they would be moved to other jobs, their confidentiality would be compromised and their careers would be derailed. They also complained about long delays in investigations, and many said they didn't report incidents of sexual assault or harassment due to lack of confidence in the program.Panel member Carrie Ricci, a retired member of the Army's Judge Advocate General’s Corp who served for three years at Fort Hood, had a message to the female soldiers there. “I want them to know we believe you,” she said.Chris Swecker, the committee chairman and retired head of the FBI's criminal investigation division, said the panel concluded there was a significant lack of emphasis on the sexual assault response program, and that, more broadly, Fort Hood has a serious crime problem that largely goes unaddressed. He said commanders are guilty more of “acts of omission” rather than acts of commission.Swecker said there was little visible deterrent or plan to prevent crimes that range from assaults to drug use. Fort Hood, he said, has the highest rate of positive drug tests in the Army.At Fort Hood, White told reporters that the panel's report gave him a “historically unprecedented” granular look at the base's problems, and “what was made abundantly clear is that we have to fix our culture.” He said he will immediately implement some of the report’s suggested actions and has already held two sexual assault review board meetings. He also said he ordered a ”compassion team" to meet with all of the soldiers who were fired or suspended.____Associated Press writer Acacia Coronado in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

  • Oromocto students walk out of classes to protest "daily" acts of racism

    Students marched out of their classes at OHS on Tuesday afternoon to protest the racism Black students and other students of colour are dealing with at the school.Nearly 150 students gathered in a field where they took in speeches, poems, and personal experiences from classmates about the racist behaviours they've been enduring. "Like calling me a monkey, calling me the N-word, asking to touch my hair," said Kalkidan Burke, grade 12 student and OHS student president. "The asking to touch my hair, those would be coming from the teachers as well." "I've been called the N-word obviously, I've been called a monkey, many racial terms that shouldn't be used by anybody," said Emmanuelle Jackson, another grade 12 student. "I've been told my skin is dirty." "Are you the one who eats cats and dogs? Will your parents beat you if you don't get an A?" said Hannah Burke, also in grade 12. "These words are a part of me now." "I have never in my 17 years of life been proud to be Chinese," she said, "I have never felt that I belong at OHS or the Oromocto community." Students who spoke at the rally say the racism they experience isn't just a few incidents. It's a daily occurrence. And they feel administration isn't doing enough to combat racist behaviours. Administration responsePrincipal Kevin Inch was at the protest, along with a few other administrative staff. He says he understands that students are frustrated to see racist acts going undisciplined. "We try to be fair and just in all occurrences in whatever the infraction may be in the school," said Inch.Inch says he and the administration has been working with the school's Black history committee to deal with systemic racism and improve education on race issues for both students and staff. Inch points to school assemblies and guest speakers as part of a continuing process to combat racist behaviours. Allies needed Another criticism from OHS students has been the lack of action from their fellow classmates to combat what is happening in the school. "We need more allies," said Taylor Carr, a grade 12 student. "We need more white people speaking up about this issue. It is not the responsibility of the Black students in this school to be solving all of the problems that we have here." "What I really want to see change is your actions you do in the school," said Kalkidan Burke. "I want to see students standing up against racism when they see it."

  • Border officer 'went white' after realizing he lost Meng Wanzhou passcodes, his boss testifies

    The Canada Border Service Agency's Vancouver airport chief recalled in vivid detail Tuesday the moment that one of her officers realized he had likely given the RCMP the passcodes to Meng Wanzhou's phones in breach of agency protocols.Nicole Goodman testified in B.C. Supreme Court that she called a meeting a few days after the Huawei executive's arrest on Dec. 1, 2018, to go over the CBSA's role in the case.One of her chief concerns was about information sharing. And she noticed a sudden change in border services officer Scott Kirkland."While I was having that discussion I remember it vividly because BSO Kirkland — we were at a boardroom table and he was directly across from me — and as I was having that discussion with the team, I just saw he went white and seemed distressed," Goodman said."It's like he had an epiphany that he had this piece of paper that had Ms. Meng's passwords on it, and he doesn't know where it is."'Heart-wrenching' mistakeGoodman is one of at least 10 CBSA and RCMP officers expected to testify at Meng's extradition proceedings in relation to her arrest.The 48-year-old chief financial officer is charged with fraud for allegedly lying to an HSBC executive about Huawei's control of a subsidiary accused of violating U.S. economic sanctions against Iran.Prosecutors claim that by relying on Meng's assurances to continue a financial relationship with the Chinese telecommunications giant, HSBC was placed at risk of loss and prosecution.Meng's lawyers claim the CBSA and RCMP were directed by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation to gather information in violation of Meng's rights, by having CBSA officers question her without a lawyer and pass information on to the FBI.Kirkland has already testified about asking Meng for her passcodes and then handing them to the RCMP along with the rest of her luggage after police arrested her following nearly three hours in CBSA custody. Kirkland said it was a "heart-wrenching" mistake.'Not our practice'In direct examination by the Crown, Goodman said she had no doubt Kirkland was telling the truth."One hundred per cent accidental," Goodman said.She said she was certain "first of all because of his reaction. And second because that's not our practice."Goodman said that in the days after Meng's arrest, she was in contact with an FBI legal attaché who was seeking a copy of the CBSA's customs examination and Meng's travel records in advance of a bail hearing.She said he was "very persistent" and claimed that he had authority under a memorandum of understanding that governs information sharing between agencies. But Goodman said she needed to check with the CBSA's own people."I just had concerns that maybe because I wasn't providing them the information that they were seeking that they would try and get it from somewhere else," she said."And I had concerns that sometimes if you start shopping around for people, that maybe somebody might give you information if they're not familiar with the case."No mention of rumoured dealGoodman is the second witness to appear in the extradition proceedings since the Wall Street Journal and Reuters reported last week that Meng is in negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve the case through some type of admission of wrongdoing.According to the reports, which the CBC has not independently verified, the deal would see Meng reach a deferred prosecution agreement to either defer the charges or drop them at a later point.Meng has denied the charges against her and has reportedly balked at the proposed deal so far.In the meantime, the Canadian court process continues to play out with the defence gathering evidence to use at a hearing next spring when they will argue that the case should be tossed because of a series of rights violations — including the allegations around Meng's arrest.The defence team also claims Meng is being used as a bargaining chip in a trade war between the U.S. and China and that the U.S. misled Canada about the strength of the case.There has been no reference to the rumoured deal in the court, and neither Meng nor her lawyers have offered any comment.Meng is living under a form of a house arrest that sees her wear a GPS monitoring bracelet on her ankle. She was released on $10-million bail in the days after her arrest.

  • Canada 'must build back better' for Indigenous People after COVID-19: Bellegarde

    OTTAWA — Canada must invest in closing the gap for Indigenous people as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the outgoing head of the Assembly of First Nations said Tuesday."That gap amplifies every threat and every harm from this pandemic, from the risk of infection to the stress of lockdown," National Chief Perry Bellegarde said in remarks to the virtual general assembly of the national political advocacy organization he has led since 2014."It is a rift that is both deep and wide. And it's been carved by decades and centuries of racism, discrimination and indifference."It also denies Indigenous People access to quality health care and forces families to live in overcrowded and unhealthy homes, he added, which is one way the COVID-19 pandemic risks making the socio-economic inequity for First Nations worse than before.Bellegarde also said reconciliation will not happen without a transformational change to keep Indigenous people safe, guarantee a better future for their children and protect the environment."We must try to replace fear and distrust with a common purpose to build a better, stronger, and more resilient and a more tolerant Canada," he said. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the chiefs that he understands their concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates the already dire circumstances in which too many First Nations people live."I hear you when you say that the status quo isn't good enough," Trudeau said. "If this pandemic has taught us anything, it's that there is much more to be done." Trudeau renewed his commitment to lift all long-standing boil-water advisories without providing a specific date.He took questions from the chiefs about housing, health care and the safety of Indigenous communities during the pandemic, and said he'd pass most of them on to Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett. He was also asked about gaps in funding programs. He  said the issue needs to be addressed by working with Indigenous communities because they know best how to connect the streams of money in the right way."These are all things that we need to work on together and folks in Ottawa don't always know how they best fit together," Trudeau said. "You are best positioned to, to know and say exactly what the plan is to fit everything together and set your community on the right path for the long term."Bellegarde, who announced Monday he is not seeking re-election next year, said he wants to focus on advocating for Indigenous people at this critical time."Our team at the AFN will continue to advocate for access to the resources or communities that they all need to manage this crisis," he said.The election to name a new national chief will be held virtually in Toronto next July.During this week's virtual assembly, the AFN is planning to urge the federal Liberal government to do more to deal with the disproportionate impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on Indigenous communities.Chiefs are also set to discuss, among other things, whether they will support legislation the Liberal government introduced this week that would ensure Canadian law is in harmony with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald said the pandemic has hit First Nations communities hard, but they have also long dealt with inequitable treatment in Canada.She said Canada has an opportunity to take big steps towards improving the situation through programs, services and funding as the country rebuilds its economy."Chronic underfunding of First Nations is … very evident when you look at First Nations health status right now and why we have such high rates of COVID-19," she said.The AFN meeting was originally scheduled to take place in Halifax this summer but was put off due to COVID-19.Yukon Regional Chief Kluane Adamek said some Indigenous communities don't have broadband internet and they will have to call in by phone to participate in the meeting."This is the first time we're doing this, so there's no doubt that there's going to be some challenges and glitches," she said.She said one resolution calls for an end to gender-based discrimination within the AFN, which represents more than 600 First Nations in Canada, to help the group lead the way in advancing gender equity.The organization is expected to create a First Nations veterans' council to promote the recognition of contributions of Indigenous military and RCMP veterans in Canada through education and to develop and maintain a database of First Nations veterans.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.———This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

  • Alek Minassian had anger issues, knew right from wrong, murder trial hears

    TORONTO — The man who killed 10 people after driving a van down a Toronto sidewalk had anger issues, felt powerless and haunted by his failures and knew right from wrong, court heard Tuesday.  Dr. Percy Wright, a forensic psychologist testifying for the prosecution, painted a starkly different picture of Alek Minassian than a U.S.-based psychiatrist for the defence who testified that Minassian didn't understand the moral wrongfulness of his actions.  Wright said that Minassian, 28, is an intelligent man whose actions on April 23, 2018, cannot be explained by autism spectrum disorder. "I don't understand how autism spectrum disorder can somehow surgically strike and render someone unable to know killing is wrong, particularly in this context when the person is saying they know it's wrong and this person can function and navigate many areas of their life," Wright said.  Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder. The defence argues that Minassian should be found not criminally responsible for his actions due to autism spectrum disorder. Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, which leaves his state of mind at the time the sole issue at trial. Dr. Alexander Westphal testified that Minassian lacks empathy and does not understand the moral wrongfulness of killing 10 people, but said a finding of criminal responsibility is a legal matter rather than a psychiatric one. Wright told the court, which is being held by videoconference due to the pandemic, that Minassian is capable of moral reasoning and understands other people's thoughts and feelings. He said he conducted a battery of psychological tests with Minassian. He said Minassian scored average-to-above average when compared to the general population — and much higher compared to those with autism spectrum disorder — on all the tests. "He can think non-literally, can think outside the box and not as concrete as you would expect someone with autism spectrum disorder," Wright said. He said Minassian is very hard on himself. "He is quite haunted by his sense that he has failed academically, struggled with procrastination and really is quite a harsh self-critic as opposed to a lot of individuals with autism spectrum disorder. Minassian scored slightly above average for anger but was able to keep his anger hidden. "I want to be clear these scores are not extremely elevated and do not match up well with the eventually tragic outcome here," Wright said. He said Minassian was a very introverted person who was anxious and socially avoidant, and who "doesn't have a lot of positive emotional experiences."  Court has heard that Minassian told several psychiatrists and psychologists he had long fantasized of school shootings and thought a lot about shooting up his high school because he was bullied, but he did not know how to get a gun.  That provides a better way to understand Minassian than through his disorder, he said. "I think there’s a very real risk of overusing the autism spectrum disorder lens," Wright said.  "This is an individual who for many years has thought about killing people." The defence closed its case earlier Tuesday after seven days of testimony from Westphal, a forensic psychiatrist. Westphal testified that Minassian lacked the so-called theory of mind, or the ability to take the perspective of other people and to understand others have different thoughts and feelings than their own. Wright, however, said Minassian demonstrated the theory of mind quite capably, the only unusual aspect to Minassian's thought processes is that he took a long time to answer some questions. Wright said he administered one test that focused on dating and interactions between men and women. It is an area of socialization that is difficult for many with autism spectrum disorder, he said, who have trouble picking up on social cues. An example of a problem put to Minassian is whether a man gave an overture towards a woman either too early or too late, he explained. "It was one of the more telling tests for me in terms of watching him, especially given the time to figure it out — which, to his credit, he likes to spend time, likes to figure things out — how much theory of mind he actually demonstrated," Wright said.  "He obviously doesn't really have true dating experience, but has thought about it and was able to answer virtually every question right on this test." Minassian has told several psychiatrists that he was lonely and struggled with women. He has also said one of the reasons he committed the attack was retribution against society for years of rejection by women. Another psychiatrist previously testified that Minassian does not meet the test to be found not criminally responsible.  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

  • Competitive CNN shows post-election surge in viewership

    NEW YORK — Since the presidential election, CNN has been on one of its best competitive rolls in almost two decades, enough that it is taking out newspaper ads touting its success.Between Nov. 4 and Sunday, CNN has averaged 1.73 million viewers, more than double a year ago, the Nielsen company said. Fox News Channel had 1.56 million and MSNBC had 1.53 million.It's the first time since December 2001, the newsy period after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, that CNN has beaten Fox News in this measurement for as long as a month, Nielsen said.“Since the day after the election, there has been a clear winner,” CNN said in ads over the weekend that boast of their victory while also seeming to gently tweak President Donald Trump’s false assertion he beat Democrat Joe Biden.CNN has shown improvement across different parts of the day, although Fox News’ powerful prime-time lineup has continued on top.Fox News seems hurt by a common phenomenon in election years: networks whose audience is dominated by fans of one particular candidate — Trump in this case — see some depressed viewers slip away when that candidate loses.That's most apparent during daylight hours, when Fox has been down 10 per cent compared to a year ago, Nielsen said.In prime time last week, Fox News led all cable networks with an average of 2.65 million viewers. ESPN had 2.45 million, MSNBC had 2.18 million, CNN had 1.92 million and Hallmark had 1.67 million.Among the broadcast networks, NBC led last with a prime time average of 6 million viewers. CBS had 5.2 million, ABC had 3.8 million, Fox had 2.1 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Telemundo had 990,000 and Ion TV had 950,000.ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race with an average of 9.9 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 8.3 million viewers and the “CBS Evening News” had 6.4 million.For the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, the top 20 programs, their networks and viewerships:1\. NFL Football: Denver at Kansas City, NBC, 17.07 million.2\. “NFL Postgame,” Fox, 12.31 million.3\. NFL Football: Seattle at Philadelphia, ESPN, 11.88 million.4\. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.47 million.5\. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 11.14 million.6\. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:56 p.m.), NBC, 9.09 million.7\. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.58 million.8\. “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” NBC, 7.41 million.9\. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.18 million.10\. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.13 million.11\. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:30 p.m.), NBC, 7.05 million.12\. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 6.57 million.13\. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.44 million.14\. “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” CBS, 6.42 million.15\. “Monday Night Kickoff,” ESPN, 6.04 million.16\. “Grey's Anatomy,” ABC, 5.873 million.17\. “Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer,” CBS, 5.866 million.18\. “Disney Holiday Singalong,” ABC, 5.72 million.19\. “Station 19,” ABC, 5.59 million.20\. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.52 million.David Bauder, The Associated Press

  • California warns of rising virus cases, broad transmission

    LOS ANGELES — California's top health official on Tuesday said coronavirus cases are expected to continue to climb in the state and that everyday activities now carry a much greater risk of infection.Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's secretary of health and human services, said the roughly 23,000 new virus cases reported Tuesday include test results from over the weekend and that these tend to skew lower. He urged California's 40 million residents to stay home wherever possible and said he doesn't believe the state has reached a peak in the virus surge that began in October.“The fact is that transmission is now so widespread across our state that most all non-essential activities create a serious risk for transmission,” Ghaly told reporters.The warning comes as California authorities sent a cellphone text alert to millions of residents in two major regions of the state asking them to stay home except for essential activities. The blast — which also urged people to wear masks and physically distance — was sent to the state-designated 11-county Southern California region and 12-county San Joaquin Valley region by California's Office of Emergency Services.Both regions came under increased restrictions this week after the capacity of hospital intensive care units dropped below 15%. The regions will be eligible to emerge from the order on Dec. 28 if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to that threshold, the emergency services office said.Meanwhile, three counties northwest of Los Angeles said they plan to seek state approval to separate themselves from the Southern California region if their collective ICU capacity exceeds 15% in the next three weeks. At that point, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties said they would ask to be assessed on the tri-county ICU capacity and not the overall ICU capacity for the sprawling Southern California region.But Ghaly said he had no plans to break up any of the regions and that these were created in line with pre-existing groupings used by local public health officials. The goal is to be able to relieve any sudden increase pressure on an intensive care unit by moving patients within a region, he said.California's 7-day average for new daily virus cases has doubled over the past two weeks, while the positivity rate jumped 55 per cent, Ghaly said. Hospitalizations rose 70 per cent over the same period with pressure mounting on intensive care units that rely on specialized staff to make life-saving decisions for coronavirus and non-virus patients, he said.Amid the recent surge in virus cases, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom last week divided the state into five regions and said his administration would use intensive care unit capacity in each one as a trigger for widespread closures.That trigger was met this weekend in the two regions and five Bay Area counties that adopted the measures as a precaution, putting the vast majority of the state's residents under stay-at-home-orders. The move has been decried by many small business owners and residents weary of the pandemic.The Southern California region includes Los Angeles County, where public health officials say the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has surpassed all-time highs every day since Dec. 1.While gatherings are banned in Los Angeles County under public health orders, 158 people were arrested at an illegal house party Saturday, the Sheriff's Department said. Sheriff Alex Villanueva recently said since March he focused on educating people about virus-related restrictions but now will crack down on “super-spreader events.”The Associated Press

  • Two Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

    VANCOUVER — Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of a Black man in February 2018. The B.C. Prosecution Service said Tuesday that Const. Jarrod Sidhu is accused of one count of assault with a weapon and Const. Jagpreet Ghuman is charged with assault in connection with their involvement in the arrest of Jamiel Moore-Williams. The 24-year-old former University of British Columbia football player filed a civil lawsuit months after the arrest, alleging that an officer stopped him for jaywalking in the city's entertainment district, then three other officers "converged" on him, kicking and hitting him.He says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun. None of the allegations in the criminal case or civil lawsuit have been tested in court.The City of Vancouver filed a response to the civil lawsuit denying all claims, saying in August 2018 that an RCMP criminal investigation had been launched in the alleged assault. In a statement of claim, Moore-Williams alleges that the police asked for his identification because of his size and skin colour for an improper purpose contrary to his civil liberties. "The fact the plaintiff stepped out on the road against the light became a convenient excuse to detain the plaintiff and request his identification," it says.Moore-Williams works in Vancouver as a personal trainer and his statement of claim said he had a concussion and injuries to his arms, neck and back allegedly as a result of the arrest.The lawsuit says he was placed in handcuffs and shackles. It asks for damages for humiliation, embarrassment, loss of dignity, pain, permanent injury and mental anguish. Lawyer Donna Turko says her client's lawsuit is ongoing and he has also filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal alleging he was treated unfairly because he is Black.Moore-Williams says he hopes speaking out will lead to changes for others who look like him. "It's not about me, per se. What hurts is when people in your family call your phone, or your friends … and they’re hurt by what happened to you," he said in an interview on Tuesday.The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner said Tuesday the RCMP completed its investigation but didn't refer the matter to the prosecution service for consideration of criminal charges. The commissioner said in a statement that after reviewing the RCMP investigation, it considered that one or more officers may have committed criminal offences and referred the matter directly to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges. The office says a disciplinary conduct investigation under the Police Act will take place, but it is suspended pending the outcome of the criminal charges. The accused officers are expected to make their first appearance in Vancouver provincial court on Jan. 14. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Terri Theodore, The Canadian Press

  • Judge dismisses Flynn case following pardon from Trump

    WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn but pointedly noted that a pardon Flynn received from the president last month does not mean that he is innocent.The order from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan was expected in light of the pardon from President Donald Trump that wiped away Flynn's conviction for lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation. Sullivan acknowledged in his 43-page order that the president's broad pardon powers required dismissal and that the decision to pardon him is a political, rather than legal, one.But he also stressed that a pardon, by itself, did not mean that Flynn was innocent of a crime he had twice pleaded guilty to committing. He dismissed as “dubious to say the least” the Justice Department's stated rationales for seeking to drop the case — a request that was still pending at the time the pardon was issued — and noted the president's own personal interest in this case.“The history of the Constitution, its structure, and the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the pardon power make clear that President Trump’s decision to pardon Mr. Flynn is a political decision, not a legal one," he wrote. "Because the law recognizes the President’s political power to pardon, the appropriate course is to dismiss this case as moot."However, he added, “a pardon does not necessarily render ‘innocent’ a defendant of any alleged violation of the law. Indeed, the Supreme Court has recognized that the acceptance of a pardon implies a ‘confession’ of guilt.”Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said, “Dismissal is, of course, the correct result.” Trump himself congratulated Flynn on the judge's decision, writing in a tweet, “He and his incredible family have suffered greatly!”The order brings to an end the yearslong saga involving Flynn, who was ousted from his White House job just weeks into his tenure.He twice admitted guilt during special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation to lying to the FBI about conversations he had during the presidential transition period with the-then Russian ambassador to the United States. Those talks involved sanctions that the Obama administration had just imposed on Russia for election interference.But the Justice Department last spring abruptly moved to dismiss the case, despite Flynn's own guilty plea, arguing that there was insufficient basis for the FBI to have questioned him in the first place and that the statements he made during the interview were immaterial to the underlying investigation into whether the Trump campaign had co-ordinated with Russia.Sullivan had resisted the department's request to dismiss the case and appointed a former federal judge from New York to argue against its motion. He defended his stance on Tuesday even as he dismissed the prosecution, writing that “many of the government’s reasons for why it has decided to reverse course and seek dismissal in this case appear pretextual, particularly in view of the surrounding circumstances.”____Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAPEric Tucker, The Associated Press

  • First Pfizer vaccine shots to be given right at delivery sites, not LTC homes: Tam

    OTTAWA — Canada's chief public health officer says the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are likely to be given only to people who can physically be at one of the 14 delivery sites identified by provincial governments for the first arrivals of the vaccine.The news came on a day Alberta's premier, who has resisted calls from doctors to impose lockdown restrictions, brought in a new slate of measures aimed at curbing runaway rates of infection that have the province's health system teetering.  Dr. Theresa Tam said at a briefing in Ottawa Tuesday that administering the first batch of vaccine is a "rapidly evolving situation" but acknowledged this will make it difficult to get long-term care residents vaccinated first. "It's true you cannot move residents very easily from a long-term care centre to a vaccine site," she said. "That's just the reality."It is not clear how this jibes with some provincial plans, including in Quebec, where the health minister said Monday the government intends to ship its first vaccine doses to two long-term care homes.The Pfizer vaccine, being produced in partnership with Germany's BioNTech, is in the final stages of review by Health Canada, which is expected to issue a decision this week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday if the approval comes as expected, Canada will receive the first doses next week, and up to 249,000 doses by the end of the month.Pfizer Canada spokeswoman Christina Antoniou told The Canadian Press that the company is asking for those doses at first to be given only at the first 14 delivery sites.She said where the vaccine can be injected is "part of ongoing discussions" with provincial governments, who are in charge of getting the vaccine into patients. But she noted Pfizer's actual contract for the COVID-19 vaccine is with the federal government."Pfizer, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the provinces are working together to finalize preparations at the first point of use sites this week, including training on how to handle the product," she said.The Pfizer vaccine has very strict requirements, including that it be kept at temperatures below -70 C, which has made shipping it more difficult logistically.Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, named vice-president for logistics at the Public Health Agency of Canada to oversee the vaccine rollout, said a trial run of deliveries began Monday and is still underway.Boxes were sent from the manufacturing site in Belgium, filled with dry ice but no vaccines, to all 14 sites identified by provincial governments as capable of maintaining the temperature.Eventually, Fortin said, there will be more than 200 sites, and they will be added as more doses become available and more people can be trained to properly handle the deliveries.Initially, there are two sites each in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta, and one in each of the other six provinces. Most of them are at hospitals. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 21 hospitals in her province with the freezer requirements.It is also too difficult to ship the Pfizer vaccine north to remote Indigenous communities. That means two of the four priority groups identified for initial vaccines aren't likely to get access to the first rounds of vaccinations.The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended last week the first doses go to residents of long-term care and their caregivers, front-line health workers, people over the age of 80 and adults in Indigenous communities where an outbreak would be harder to manage.Most provinces are following those recommendations almost exactly.The United Kingdom began vaccinating people with the Pfizer shots Tuesday, after last week being the first country to approve the vaccine.Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said an expected executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump to prioritize Pfizer doses for Americans should not affect Canada's expected deliveries.LeBlanc says concerns about dose supplies were contemplated when the contracts were signed to ensure supplies could come from more than one location.Canada's first doses of Pfizer's vaccine are to come from lots produced at the company's plant in Belgium.Tam says the exciting news about the vaccine is welcome but warns it will be some time before enough doses are injected to control the COVID-19 pandemic. She said there are now more than 71,000 active cases of COVID-19 nationally, according to figures from Monday, and an average of 92 people are dying of the illness every day. Hospitals in many provinces are feeling the pandemic's pressure, with more than 2,680 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, almost one-fifth of those in critical care.The situation is particularly bad in Alberta where, as of Tuesday, there were more than 21,000 active cases with 654 people in hospital — 112 of them receiving intensive care. Hospitalization rates have risen 371 per cent since Nov. 1.For weeks, doctors and the Opposition have called on Premier Jason Kenney to bring in tougher measures to quickly stop the spread. But Kenney opted for a more targeted approach, allowing restaurants and other business to stay open while limiting their customer numbers. On Tuesday, he relented somewhat, limiting restaurants and bars to delivery or takeout and closing casinos and gyms. He also ordered the closure of recreation centres, libraries, theatres and personal service providers, such as hair salons, barbers and nail bars.Retail stores and churches are allowed remain open at 15 per cent capacity, but masks are now mandatory provincewide in indoor public spaces and people can't gather socially with anyone outside their home anywhere.The measures are to remain in effect for at least four weeks.    "This is not academic, this is very real. People will lose their life savings as a result of this," Kenney said. "Why didn't we do this earlier? Because we have sought to limit the damage on our broader society."Elsewhere, Quebec Premier Francois Legault warned there may be more lockdown measures coming in that province as hospitalizations continued to rise, hitting 835 Tuesday. That is up by nearly 100 patients compared to a week ago.Saskatchewan logged its deadliest day from the virus thus far, with six deaths, including one person in their 30s.British Columbia recorded 566 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.The provincial government says 352 people with the illness were being treated in hospital, with 74 of them in intensive care. Sixteen more people have died, for a total of 543 fatalities in the province."While we have seen the start of encouraging trends in our COVID-19 curve, the number of new cases and people with serious illness requiring care in hospital remains high," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.Premier John Horgan said on Twitter that about 4,000 high-risk people in B.C. will be immunized by the end of next week."The first vaccine doses are just days away," he said.Henry is to provide details of B.C.'s vaccine rollout plan on Wednesday.Nunavut provided a bright spot of news in the pandemic fight Tuesday, with chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson noting a milestone had occurred in the territory's recovery from its first outbreak.Last month Patterson warned the limited health capacity in Nunavut couldn't handle much more as four communities struggled with cases. On Tuesday he said three of those four were back to zero cases. There was one new case in Arviat.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

  • Caregivers face massive stress looking after ailing loved ones during the pandemic, report shows

    Caring for an aging mother with severe dementia is both a physically and emotionally daunting task in the most ordinary of circumstances.    Add a global pandemic, and the task also becomes an extremely lonely one.   This is what Aimee Roberto discovered when she found herself caring for her 82-year-old mother alone in March when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. Within weeks, Roberto’s mother lost her personal support worker, who usually cared for her a few hours each day. She also lost her private support worker, who had to juggle another job at a long-term-care facility.   Roberto suddenly became the primary caregiver for her mother, while also parenting two teenagers and working a full-time job in human resources.    “It was very strenuous,” Roberto said. “At a certain point I fell into a little bit of a depression because I felt like I was being pulled in so many different directions.”   “I felt like I was the only one going through all of this.”   A new report out of the Ontario Caregivers Organization (OCO) reveals Roberto is not alone in struggling with an onslaught of caregiving duties with minimal support amidst the pandemic. More than half of caregivers surveyed in Ontario, or 52 per cent, said they’ve found it stressful to manage their own emotions as they cared for their loved ones.   The OCO report, released Wednesday, also revealed the pandemic has left the onus on caregivers to provide emotional support for those they’re caring for, which has led to the neglect of their own mental health. Physical distancing measures have meant caregivers aren’t able to receive social and emotional support elsewhere, and half of caregivers said they are in dire need of a break.   The results were obtained by surveying 825 caregivers in Ontario, aged 16 or older from Sept. 10 to 25. There are more than 3.3 million caregivers across the province — defined as people who provide support to loved ones without pay for many reasons, including frailty, palliative care, long-term illness, physical or mental disability or age-related conditions.   Amy Coupal, CEO of the Ontario Caregiver Organization, said COVID-19 has created unprecedented stress for caregivers across the province, as it has forced them to navigate a fuller plate of responsibilities with fewer supports.   “Caregivers are concerned about infection control, keeping themselves safe and the person they’re caring for safe,” Coupal said. “They’re also adapting to availability of programs and services, and how that may have evolved.”   Nearly half of caregivers surveyed, or 48 per cent, were also either born outside of Canada, or their parents were born outside of Canada, forcing them to navigate caregiving resources in the country for the first time. This includes Roberto, who lives in Ajax but whose mother is originally from the Philippines.   Like many, the strain of Roberto’s caregiving duties was felt early on in the pandemic. Her mornings included a tricky balance between preparing breakfast for her mother and checking her mother’s blood pressure and sugar, all before logging on to her work from home.    Roberto did this through ongoing self-doubt over whether she was qualified to care for her mother full-time.   “By April I was completely lost,” she said.    This prompted her to search for caregiver support services online, where she found a peer support group through the OCO. It was the first time she was able to connect with others in a similar situation and validate the struggles she had been feeling, she said.   But Roberto was still forced to take a three-month leave from work to care for her mother, as her job in human resources for a condo development company was deemed an essential service. Upon returning to work, Roberto said she wasn’t able to find a personal support worker for her mother through the province due to a shortage.    She only recently was able to afford a private live-in caregiver for her mother — the cost of which can average around $800 a week, far exceeding the benefits available for seniors like Roberto’s mother.   Financial barriers have added to the strain of Ontario caregivers over the course of the pandemic, according to the OCO’s report. Around 40 per cent feel more financial hardship, compared to 32 per cent who reported the same in 2019. A majority of caregivers — 80 per cent — are fully responsible for covering the expenses of the person for whom they are caring.   Coupal said the goal of the report — the third annual report of its kind — is to shine a spotlight on these challenges, especially as it is anticipated the number of caregivers across the province will grow as a result of the pandemic, and also due to Canada’s aging population.   As more Canadians are expected to step into the role of caregivers in the near future, Coupal said the hope is to make them aware of available resources. This includes access to a 24/7 helpline offered by the OCO, weekly support groups and mentorship programs.   For Roberto, the journey of caring for her mother through the pandemic has been an emotional one. Seeing her mother struggle through isolation, she said, has been just as emotionally straining as the scramble to juggle her caregiving responsibilities.   She is left with the realization that more personal support workers are desperately needed to help meet the needs of aging Canadians. Without that, Roberto said caregivers could benefit from more financial support to care for their loved ones.   “I don’t think people realize (these struggles) until they’re already in a crisis situation,” Roberto said. People should be prepared, she added, because they could one day find themselves in her shoes.   Nadine Yousif is a Toronto-based reporter for the Star covering mental health. Her reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Follow her on Twitter: @nadineyousif_Nadine Yousif, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Toronto Star

  • Pandemic prompts cancellation of Alaskan holiday tradition

    JUNEAU, Alaska — The traditional holiday open house at the governor's mansion in Juneau won't be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson for Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Tuesday. Spokesperson Jeff Turner, by email, said the pandemic “has fundamentally changed how Alaskans will observe the holidays. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the community of Juneau, the decision has been made to cancel this year’s holiday open house.” The mansion in years past has opened to the public for the event, with the governor, and often the lieutenant governor, and their spouses greeting people as they file through the decorated house en route to a room filled with cookies and other treats. The holiday-season tradition began in 1913 and was held every year except for two years during World War II, the governor's office has said. Dunleavy last month asked Alaskans to “consider celebrating differently” during the holidays. The state has reported more than 36,700 resident cases of COVID-19, and 145 related deaths. The state health department said Monday an earlier reported backlog of 1,600 cases has been added to a public online dashboard. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death. The Associated Press

  • Shawn Mendes reads out latest text messages with Camila Cabello

    And they're not what you would expect.

  • Mental health, addictions and housing top community well-being concerns, county study shows

    A county-wide community safety and well-being study has identified mental health, addictions and housing as the top concerns in Simcoe.  Conducted by Geographical Municipal Coordinating Committees (GMCC), the survey sought input from CAOs, the county, community service well-being coordinators and police chiefs. Data used in the project was taken from various sources, such as the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the county paramedic services, the school board and the Canadian Index of Wellbeing.  Numbers shared in a report, which is on Tay Township's Wednesday committee meeting agenda, show that Southern Georgian Bay has a higher rate of heavy drinking than the rest of the province. Another concerning statistic for Southern Georgian Bay was around the rates of intentional self-harm injuries and poisonings, leading to a higher rate of emergency-room visits in 2018 compared to the rest of Ontario. The rate for SGB was around 250 per 100,000 residents and 150 for the province. The report will also outline next steps in the community safety and well-being framework. Continuing with the community safety theme, a Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment representative will also give council an overview of the crime stats for the third quarter of this year. From July to September this year, there were 11 assault cases, compared to eight last year during the same time period. Another slight rise was noticed in the cases of fraud, which went up to seven in the third quarter of 2020 from five in 2019. Other categories have seen a slight decline, such as theft under $5,000, which has gone down to 15 from July to September this year, compared to 35 last year. Similarly, there's been a steady decline in numbers around Highway Traffic Act and Liquor Licence Act charges. The report shows that total charges laid in July were 643, but went down to 534 in August and further to 240 in September. It was a similar story for the traffic charges related to the Big Four -- speeding, seatbelts, impaired, and distracted driving --  that went from 403 in July to 320 in August to 173 in September. Council members will also receive a presentation from consultants who will update them on the township's new official plan. Some of the key areas that will be discussed during the plan include mapping "greenlands" and natural heritage systems, accessory dwellings in agricultural and rural areas, and servicing in all settlements of the township. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be held via video conferencing that can be accessed by the public online. Residents can also listen to the meeting via telephone by dialling (705) 999-0385 and entering meeting ID 896 1876 8108.Mehreen Shahid, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, OrilliaMatters.com

  • 'A new movement': Trump's false claims take hold in states

    HOUSTON — President Donald Trump’s campaign to subvert the will of voters and reverse his reelection loss to Democrat Joe Biden is taking hold among state and local Republicans even as it marches toward imminent failure — a demonstration of Trump’s power to bend the GOP to his will even as he leaves office.Dozens of state lawmakers, elected officials and party leaders in recent weeks have endorsed and advanced Trump’s false claims, and in some cases called for undemocratic actions to reverse results. None of the moves have had an impact on the election results — and even Republican governors have certified Biden’s win. Still, activists say they see the so-called “stop the steal” campaign as the animating force behind the next wave of Trump-era conservative politics.“I definitely see a brand new movement taking shape,” said Monica Boyer, a former lobbyist in Indiana and early national voice of the tea party movement. “Was this election stolen? I don’t know. But people have the right to know.”Signs of the power of that burgeoning political force have been building: In Pennsylvania, 64 Republican lawmakers — including leadership — have signed a statement urging members of Congress to block the state's electoral votes from being cast for Biden. In Texas, the state's Republican attorney general has filed a lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court demanding that other states' Electoral College votes be invalidated.Even in liberal Massachusetts, five GOP candidates who lost their races filed a federal lawsuit Monday trying to decertify the state’s election results, recycling claims about irregularities and voting machines.Meanwhile, lawmakers in Michigan, Arizona and Georgia all hosted meetings with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani where they allowed hourslong airing of grievances over the election as the states certified results for Biden.To be sure, such efforts have done more to build political support than overturn results. Trump and his allies have lost more than 40 times in federal and state courts. Tuesday is “Safe Harbor Day,” the federal deadline for Congress to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Biden has already secured the 270 electors needed to win.Meanwhile, Trump's attempts to personally persuade GOP lawmakers, governors and state election officials to intervene have failed.The president reached out twice last week to Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, a Republican, to press the state’s legislature to replace the electors for Biden with those loyal to Trump. Cutler told him state law prevented such a move, according to a spokesman.Still, Trump has succeeded in using his unfounded grievances to build political power. The president has already raised more than $170 million since losing to Biden, requesting donations for an “election defence fund.” Most of that will become seed money for his post-presidency political career, going to a Trump-founded political action committee called Save America.The president has shown he's willing to attack state Republicans who don't back his cause. Trump tweeted Monday that Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who had worried publicly about the spread of election misinformation, was “too dumb or corrupt to recognize massive evidence of fraud" and said he should be replaced.Duncan replied Tuesday: “Thank you for 4 years of conservative leadership,” adding that Trump had proven that a “business minded outsider can be effective in DC.”Some Republican groups, including state GOP committees, have grabbed hold of the Trump team's claims with both hands.The Arizona Republican Party late Monday appeared to ask supporters to consider dying to keep Trump in office. The state party's official Twitter account retweeted conservative activist Ali Alexander's pledge that he was “willing to give my life for this fight."“He is. Are you?” the Arizona GOP added.Some Republicans have spoken out against Trump's fight to subvert the results. “It’s completely unacceptable and it’s not going to work and the president should give up trying to get legislatures to overturn the results of the elections in their respective states,” U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania told the Philadelphia Inquirer. Toomey has said he does not plan to run for reelection in 2022.Many of those seeking a political future in the Republican Party have been far more careful in their criticism. Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler this week repeatedly refused to acknowledge Biden's win, as she hopes to persuade Trump supporters to support her in her January runoff election.Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Trump ally, filed his lawsuit as he is under investigation by the FBI for allegedly using his office to help a wealthy donor, and while the president is said to be considering a slew of pardons and commutations before he leaves office.Legal experts dismissed the filing as a long shot. The lawsuit repeats numerous false, disproven and unsupported allegations of illegal mail-in balloting and voting in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.Dale Carpenter, a law professor at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, noted that Texas typically files federal cases with a coalition of other states but in this case was alone. Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins did not sign the petition, which is also rare for a state filing to the U.S. Supreme Court.“I do not believe this effort will be successful. In fact, I’m certain it will not be,” Carpenter said. “But the fact that it was even attempted is an indicator of some degree of erosion of our norms of politics.”Trump celebrated the lawsuit Tuesday, tweeting thanks to Texas for "COURAGE & BRILLIANCE!”___Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa. Associated Press journalists Jake Bleiberg in Dallas; Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston; and Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report.Nomaan Merchant And Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press