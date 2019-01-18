The Latest: Cilic edges Verdasco in 5 at Australian Open

Croatia's Marin Cilic makes a forehand return to Spain's Fernando Verdasco during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Friday at the Australian Open (all times local):

12:57 a.m.

Marin Cilic overcame a pair of match points — including one double-faulted away by Fernando Verdasco — and a two-set deficit for a 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8), 6-3 victory in the Australian Open's third round.

The No. 6-seeded Cilic, last year's runner-up at Melbourne Park and the 2014 U.S. Open champion, saved a match point at 7-6 in the fourth-set tiebreaker with a service winner, then watched as Verdasco gave away another chance to win at 8-7 by failing to put a serve in play. Cilic then grabbed a 3-0 lead in the fifth set and held on to complete the comeback.

It's the seventh time in Cilic's career that he has won a match after dropping the opening two sets. He also did it in the third round of the previous Grand Slam tournament — against Alex de Minaur at the U.S. Open in September.

Cilic now faces No. 22 Roberto Bautista-Agut, who eliminated No. 10 Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.

___

12:10 a.m.

Marin Cilic, last year's runner-up at the Australian Open, has forced a fifth set in his third-round match against Fernando Verdasco, who wasted two match points.

Verdasco, a lefty from Spain seeded 26th, took the first two sets 6-4, 6-3, before 2014 U.S. Open champion Cilic pulled even by taking the next two 6-1, 7-6 (8).

The sixth-seeded Cilic erased Verdasco's first match point, at 7-6 in the tiebreaker, with a service winner. Verdasco's second opportunity to end it came at 8-7, but he double-faulted.

Verdasco is trying to get to the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2011. His best showing at a major was a 2009 semifinal appearance in Australia.

___

11 p.m.

Second-seeded Angelique Kerber celebrated her birthday by dropping just one game against 240th-ranked wild-card entry Kimberly Birrell at the Australian Open.

Kerber, who won Grand Slam titles in Australia and the U.S. Open in 2016 and at Wimbledon last year, beat Birrell 6-1, 6-0 on the day she turned 31.

"I always enjoy my birthday here. I think it's the 12th time in a row," Kerber said. "I'll never forget the birthdays here in Australia."

The crowd sang "Happy Birthday" as she left the court.

Kerber moved into a fourth-round match against American Danielle Collins, who beat No. 19 Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2.

___

10:40 p.m.

If Frances Tiafoe keeps on winning matches at the Australian Open, he'll keep on channeling LeBron James.

Tiafoe, who grew up in Maryland, paid homage to James by copying the four-time NBA MVP's "Silencer" — raising his knees and pushing his palm-down hands toward the ground after beating Italy's Andreas Seppi in five sets. Oh, and Tiafoe had yanked off his shirt before doing that move.

And why not? He reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

After his previous victory, a second-round upset of two-time major finalist Kevin Anderson, Tiafoe mimicked another LBJ celebration by flexing his right biceps and slapping it five times with his left hand.

"Be interesting to see if (other players) want to try them. Just trying to bring something to tennis," said Tiafoe, who turns 21 on Sunday.

He said his post-match choreography is not premeditated. It just sort of happens.

"If I get a chance to do it on a big court, big situation, you've got to bring it up," he said. "I don't know what celebration I'm going to do. I got a lot of them that I know."

___

10:10 p.m.

Chair umpire Carlos Ramos gave Rafael Nadal a gentle reminder late in the Spanish left-hander's win over Alex de Minaur at Melbourne Park that he's still the man in charge.

Ramos, who was also in the chair for Serena Williams' U.S. Open final loss to Naomi Osaka last year, gave Nadal a time warning on his sixth match point on Friday night on Rod Laver Arena.

At the French Open in 2017, Ramos also gave Nadal a warning over the time it took him between games and to serve.

____

9:35 p.m.

Rafael Nadal has 19-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur's number — or numbers, really, and they are 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Nadal's victory over de Minaur in the third round of the Australian Open came by that score, as did the 17-major champion's win when the two met at Wimbledon last year.

De Minaur came into the Australian Open on a high having won the Sydney International last week but was outclassed by Nadal, who will play Tomas Berdych in the fourth round.

Story continues