The Latest: Helene's death toll rises to nearly 100 as supplies rushed to isolated communities

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

A crisis unfolded in Asheville, North Carolina, as officials pledged to get more water, food and other supplies to flood-stricken areas without power and cellular service Monday, days after Hurricane Helene ripped across the U.S. Southeast. The death toll from the storm approached 100.

At least 91 people across several states were killed. A North Carolina county that includes the mountain city of Asheville reported 30 people killed.

Follow AP’s coverage of tropical weather at https://apnews.com/hub/hurricanes.

Here’s the latest:

Biden says he hopes to visit Helene-impacted areas this week

President Joe Biden says he will visit Hurricane Helene-impacted areas this week as long as it does not disrupt rescue and recovery operations.

Biden was briefed again on Sunday evening about the impact of the devastating storm on an enormous swath of the Southeast. In a brief exchange with reporters, he described the impact of the storm as “stunning” and said that the administration is giving states “everything we have” to help with their response to the storm.

Biden planned to speak about the administration’s response efforts in remarks from the White House on Monday.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • An unusual October hurricane is growing in the Atlantic

    We’re on the lookout for a major hurricane in the Atlantic by the end of the week—and there’s something else brewing in the Caribbean

  • At least 64 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across the Southeast

    PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.

  • Over 50 dead as Helene unleashes life-threatening flooding

    Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:

  • Pregnant mom of two is ‘completely trapped’ in her North Carolina home

    Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.

  • Thirty killed in one county after hurricane swamps North Carolina

    At least 105 people have died nationwide, as officials airdrop supplies to devastated areas of the US south-east.

  • ‘There’s just nothing left.’ Helene wipes out Chimney Rock’s Main Street

    “I’ve never seen concentrated damage like we’ve seen here.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed For Donald Trump Football Game Photo Amid Hurricane

    The far-right conspiracy theorist's "MAN OF THE PEOPLE" post drew ire online.

  • Hurricanes Isaac, Joyce move in Atlantic with no threats to land

    With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.

  • Trump Drags Hurricane Helene Into the Election Campaign

    As the government rolls out assistance to the hundreds of thousands affected by Hurricane Helene over the weekend, the Republican campaign appears engaged in a slightly different kind of damage control.The Trump camp has scheduled a Monday pit-stop for the Republican candidate in Valdosta, Georgia—a key battleground state, where at least 17 people are reported to have died—after his suggestion at a Walker, Michigan rally that hurricane victims will “be OK” sparked outcry on Friday.He’s expected

  • How has the inside of the Earth stayed as hot as the Sun’s surface for billions of years?

    Starting at the surface, you would have to dig nearly 2,000 miles before reaching the Earth’s core. No one could survive that trip – and the 10,000-degree F heat once there would vaporize you anyway.

  • Inmate imprisoned for murder is beaten and killed by other inmates at California prison

    Alberto Martinez, a convicted murderer who was involved in the Mexican Mafia, was attacked and killed by three inmates at Calipatria State Prison.

  • At least 22 reported dead as storm John dissipates over Mexico

    Residents in south-western Mexico on Saturday evacuated from homes flooded by the remnants of Hurricane John that ravaged the Pacific coastline for a week, bringing deadly floods and landslides that left 22 people reported dead. In Guerrero, the worst-hit state and one of Mexico's poorest, 18 people were killed, according to local media, many due to mudslides that crushed houses. To the south, local media reported three deaths in Oaxaca, and a young boy died in a river to the north in Michoacan state.

  • A Troubled Mom Went Out Drinking with a Man. She Didn't Know He Was the 'Cannibal' Killer

    The suspect in Julie Paterson's gruesome 1999 murder proudly confessed, but questions still remain 25 years later

  • Solar max is nearly here! Here’s how and where to see the Northern Lights

    Solar Maximum is nearly upon us, making the next year or so the best time to witness the Aurora Borealis. Don’t miss out!

  • Boy, 8, dies after being shot in the head at farm

    A man aged in his 60s is arrested after police respond to reports of a child suffering serious firearm injuries at a farm.

  • See the Finalists of the 2024 Comedy Wildlife Awards — from an Otter 'Guru' to a Squirrel Stuck Headfirst in a Tree

    The free competition for novice, amateur and professional wildlife photographers celebrates "the hilarity of the natural world"

  • US southeast faces costly cleanup as death toll from Helene rises

    STORY: Heartache across large parts of southeastern United States, as residents faced the daunting task on the weekend of cleaning up from the deadly Hurricane Helene.It's one of the most powerful and perhaps costliest storms to hit the country, with dozens of deaths reported - as worries loomed that more bodies would be discovered across several states.In the small Florida coastal town of Horseshoe Beach, Charlene Huggins was left in tears as she checked out what's left of her family home. "Five generations lived in this house, from my grandmother, my father, myself, my daughter, son, and my granddaughter. We were raised in this house. So it's, there's a lot of memories here. It's just, it just, it breaks your heart. It just devastates you."Damage estimates from Helene range from $95 billion to $110 billion, making it potentially one of the most expensive storms in modern U.S. history, according to the chief meteorologist of the forecasting firm AccuWeather.At least 3 million people remained without power on Saturday afternoon across five states, with authorities warning it could be several days before services were fully restored. Helene was downgraded late Friday to a post-tropical cyclone. But the storm's remnants continued to produce heavy rains, sparking massive flooding and threatening to cause dam failures that could swallow entire towns.Some of the worst downpours hit western North Carolina and residents near the Lake Lure Dam were among those at risk.George Carter described what it was like when the hurricane hit. "Power went out. Cell phone went out... So, there's no way to talk to anyone. Some of the neighbors came and knocked on doors and we sort of communicated with each other, in the pouring rain. I walked across the street to go check on a house that is a friend of mine’s, and the water was at least ten feet up from, where it should be."On Saturday, President Joe Biden called the storm's devastation "overwhelming".According to the White House, Biden directed emergency officials to focus on speeding up support to storm survivors and send additional search and rescue teams to North Carolina.In the meantime, communities like Adam Jackson's in Mill Spring are making sure to help each other out.“There's probably 50 trees blocking my neighbors from coming out. I started helping them yesterday, the neighbors at the other end of the road. We got us out, but the other neighbors are trapped. Our little area and community... We're not stepping over each other. We're not jumping lines to buy the last candy bar. That's the way the world needs, we need community back.”

  • Temperatures to plunge after Sunday's historic Prairie warmth

    Some communities on the Prairies will see temperatures drop nearly 20 degrees between Sunday and Monday.

  • Asheville has been isolated after Helene wrecked roads and knocked out power and cell service

    ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Floodwaters pushed by the remnants of Hurricane Helene left North Carolina’s largest mountain city isolated Saturday by damaged roads and a lack of power and cellphone service, part of a swath of destruction across southern Appalachia that left an unknown number dead and countless worried relatives unable to reach loved ones.

  • People 'jump from roof to roof' as floods kill 148 in Nepal

    People are left stranded on rooftops in Kathmandu with workers carrying out rescues on rafts.