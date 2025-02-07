What’s the latest with Hotel O demo?

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
Trump Calls for ‘60 Minutes’ and CBS to Be ‘Terminated’
President Donald Trump called for CBS News program 60 Minutes to be “immediately terminated” and its network shut down Thursday, as he escalated campaign threats to punish media outlets that don’t offer coverage to his liking. He also tried to shoehorn the network into an online rightwing conspiracy theory that falsely claimed media outlets took millions in government kickbacks. In a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated his claim that 60 Minutes committed “election interference” last year by a
- HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Massive Flaw In Trump's Canada Plan That MAGA Will Soon Regret
The late night host shows how right-wingers haven't thought this one through.
- HuffPost
A Grocery What?!? Karoline Leavitt’s Briefing Blunder Leaves Everyone Confused
The Trump White House press secretary's gaffe prompted two words to trend online.
- The Canadian Press
US seizes Venezuelan president's plane held in Dominican Republic during Rubio visit
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday seized a second plane belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ’s government that is currently in the Dominican Republic.
- The Daily Beast
National Prayer Event Devolves Into Ungodly Partisan Brawl
Thursday’s bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast, where President Donald Trump affirmed he now “much more strongly” believes in God, went off the rails once lawmakers closed their Bibles and opened their social media accounts. Republicans are hammering Rep. Jared Huffman, a Democrat from California’s North Coast, over his accusation that Speaker Mike Johnson eroded the separation of church and state by moving the mostly Christian gathering to the Capitol. “Speaker Johnson’s National Prayer Breakf
- The Independent
Liz Cheney takes a swipe at Elon Musk's citizenship as pair trade blows on X
Cheney undermined Musk’s knowledge of the U.S. by calling out his 22-year-long citizenship
- CNN
More than 150 female inmates raped and burned to death during Goma jailbreak in DRC, UN says
More than 150 female prisoners were raped and burned to death during a jailbreak last week when fleeing male inmates set fire to a prison in Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a United Nations spokesperson has said.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau wish daughter Ella-Grace a happy 16th birthday: 'You've always been unstoppable'
The Canadian prime minister said his daughter is a "smart, young woman" who inspires him daily.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Makes A Cost Estimate That Reflects The ‘Fairy Tale World’ He Lives In
The president appeared grossly out of touch in talking about the price of transportation.
- Tacoma News Tribune
Teen dies with 1,000 injuries from mom’s 3-hour beating, WA cops say. ‘I went too far’
She told police her son didn’t do his chores, authorities said.
- The Daily Beast
Senator Says They Are Getting ‘1,600 Calls a Minute’ Amid Trump-Musk Chaos
A Republican senator has revealed that the Senate is being slammed with “1,600 calls a minute” rather than the typical 40 amid the chaos of Donald Trump’s first three weeks in office. The onslaught has been so great that the Senate phone system hasn’t been able to handle it, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in an X post on Wednesday. “The U.S. Senate phone system has been receiving around 1,600 calls each minute, compared to the 40 calls per minute we usually receive, which has disrupted our call
- HuffPost UK
Grammys Producer Addresses Ye And Bianca Censori's NSFW Red Carpet Appearance Amid Media Frenzy
The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, and his wife sparked quite the furore when they paid a visit to this year's Grammys.
- The Daily Beast
Education Staffers Warned: Trump Buyout Deal Comes With a Major Catch
Leaders at the Department of Education told staff Wednesday that the Trump administration could cancel its controversial, government-wide deferred resignation offer after workers sign it, possibly leaving them without months of guaranteed pay. According to a report in NBC News, citing three department sources, two top department officials said during a virtual all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the education secretary could rescind the administration’s offer, which allows workers to voluntarily
- The Hill
Musk to House Democrat absent on subpoena vote: ‘Don’t be a d‑‑‑’
Tech billionaire and Department of Government Efficiency leader Elon Musk told Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) not to “be a d‑‑‑” after the lawmaker missed a vote to subpoena Musk and posted about it online. Earlier Wednesday, Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee quickly shut down an effort from Democrats to subpoena Musk…
- HuffPost
CNN Pundit Points Out Pam Bondi's 'Outrageous' Move On First Day As AG
The new attorney general got a poor review from the get-go by the former federal prosecutor
- HuffPost UK
Mel B Pulls No Punches About 'Weird' Tom Cruise Moment At Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday
The Spice Girls star had a fabulous story to share on the Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt.
- HuffPost
‘He Choked!’: Canadian Lawmaker Taunts Donald Trump, Then Issues Stern Warning
MP Charlie Angus said Trump has “poked the polar bear.”
- NY Daily News
NJ driver accused of killing Gaudreau brothers claims they were drunker than he was
An attorney for the New Jersey man accused of killing hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, in a drunken crash last August claims the victims drank more than the defendant and has asked for the charges to be dropped. The Gaudreau brothers were riding their bicycles along a rural road in Salem County when Sean M. Higgins attempted to pass another driver on the right and ...
- USA TODAY
'Worth every moment': Video shows victim's uncle attacking man charged in her murder
Alexander Ortiz, a 21-year-old charged with murder, was attacked by his alleged victim's uncle and another man in an Albuquerque, New Mexico courtroom.
- The Daily Beast
Hegseth’s Venmo Is on Display in Embarrassing Leak
Pete Hegesth’s Venmo is publicly viewable and showing his full list of friends and contacts, according to a report. While Hegseth’s transactions are private, his list of friends on the mobile payment service isn’t—and it’s a who’s who of Washington bigwigs, defense contractors, and healthcare executives, The American Prospect reported. A name appearing on Hegseth’s friends list could mean he has transacted with the person, but Venmo also has an option to automatically add phone contacts as frien