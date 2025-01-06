The Latest: Justin Trudeau says he will resign after Liberals choose new leader

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed media this morning from his residence in Ottawa to announce that he will step down as Liberal leader once his party selects a replacement.

This was his first planned news conference in the three weeks since Chrystia Freeland's resignation as finance minister and deputy prime minister, which rocked Trudeau's government and ignited an even bigger push for him to step aside.

Here's the latest (all times Eastern):

12:17 p.m.

Sachit Mehra, the president of the Liberal party, says Liberals across the country are "immensely grateful" to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his service to the country for more than a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

He says in a social media post Trudeau rebuilt the party and delivered transformational progress for Canadians, including $10-a-day child care, a national climate plan, dental care and universal pharmacare.

Mehra thanks Trudeau for his service, and says he looks forward to his "continued leadership" until the party selects a new leader.

Chrystia Freeland, who until weeks ago served as Trudeau's deputy prime minister and finance minister, keeps her wishes for him short.

In a statement posted on social media, Freeland thanks Trudeau for his service and says she wishes him and his family "the very best."

Former premier of British Columbia Christy Clark similarly thanked Trudeau on social media, adding that as a "lifelong Liberal" she looks forward to the upcoming leadership race.

ADVERTISEMENT

She says it is the biggest opportunity in more than a decade to grow the party and welcome new members.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said on social media Trudeau has let Canadians down, including with the cost of housing and groceries and fixing the healthcare system.

He says the Liberals don't deserve another chance, and that the Conservatives are not a viable option to replace them.

Instead, Singh is pitching Canadians to vote for him in a coming election, saying if they do so they'll have a government that works for them "for a change."

11:53 a.m.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Canadians may be relieved that Trudeau plans to leave office, but little changes in reality.

Poilievre says every Liberal MP has "actively worked to pass into law the job-killing, inflationary carbon tax," and have all voted to support Trudeau's "out-of-control spending."

ADVERTISEMENT

He says the only reason those MPs are now pushing back against Trudeau is because he's no longer popular enough to win an election and MPs are interested in saving their own jobs.

He says Canadians need an election, not a prorogued Parliament, so Canadians can "take back control of their lives and their country."

11:50 a.m.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says that while U.S. president-elect Donald Trump continues to threaten tariffs on Canadian goods, the federal government needs to avoid them at all costs.

He says Canada needs to "demonstrate stability and strength at this critical moment," and that the federal government must "urgently explain" to Canadians how they'll work to push back against tariffs that could be devastating on the economy.

11:41 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his plan to prorogue Parliament and step aside as Liberal leader will reset the gridlocked House of Commons and lower the level of polarization people are seeing in the House and in general society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked by reporters whether his request to prorogue is "undemocratic" as it would skirt non-confidence votes until at least March 24, Trudeau says Parliament needs to reset because an ongoing filibuster on questions of privilege have made it difficult for legislation to move through the House of Commons.

When the House of Commons sits again, Trudeau says the government will likely face a fresh confidence vote.

He says the rules for a Liberal leadership process to replace him will be made clear over the coming weeks, and the government will continue working for Canadians and protect their interests in the interim.

Trudeau says his government will be squarely focused on fighting tariffs threatened by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, saying it’s in the best interests of everyone in the country that the government take that threat seriously.

11:18 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says if he has one regret about his time in office it's that he did not change the electoral rules when he had the chance.

He says if those changes were implemented, people would look for things they have in common instead of trying to "polarize and divide Canadians," but that his party could not unilaterally change the system.

Trudeau was asked by reporters if his decision in December to remove Chrystia Freeland as finance minister and her subsequent resignation was the catalyst for his departure.

He says Freeland has been by his side for nearly 10 years, calling her an "incredible political partner" who he hoped would have agreed to continue serving in his government.

Before Trudeau began speaking to reporters this morning, his prepared speech blew away in the wind.

11:09 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he intends to resign as Liberal leader and prime minister after his party elects a new leader.

He says Gov. Gen. Mary Simon granted his request to prorogue Parliament, saying the House of Commons will not sit until March 24.

Trudeau says he came to the decision to resign after speaking with his family over the holidays, and that part of the reason was so Canadians have a "real choice" in the next election.

Citing "internal battles" within his caucus, Trudeau says he is not the best option for that race, despite being a "fighter" who is driven by his love for Canada and his desire to serve Canadians.

8:56 a.m.

The Prime Minister's Office notifies the Parliamentary Press Gallery that Trudeau "will be making an announcement and answering questions from the media" outside his home, Rideau Cottage, at 10:45 a.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2025.

Canadian Press staff, The Canadian Press