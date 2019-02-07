The Latest: AP source: Markieff Morris to New Orleans

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, Brooklyn Nets forward James Webb III (0) watches as Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker (7) dunks over him during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in New York. A person familiar with the situation says the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to trade center Thon Maker to the Detroit Pistons for forward Stanley Johnson. The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been publicly announced.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

The Latest on NBA trades (all times Eastern):

11:25 p.m.

A person familiar with the negotiations said late Wednesday that Washington has agreed to trade Markieff Morris to the New Orleans Pelicans for Wesley Johnson.

There will be draft considerations in the deal as well, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NBA trade call was pending.

The move will help the Wizards' future tax issues, and comes on a day where Washington also agreed to move Otto Porter Jr. to Chicago for Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis.

— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami

___

10:45 p.m.

Two people familiar with the negotiations say the remodeling of the Dallas Mavericks is continuing, with the team agreeing in principle Wednesday night to send Harrison Barnes to the Sacramento Kings for Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade still needs NBA approval.

Barnes was taken out of the Dallas-Charlotte game late in the third quarter and remained on the Mavs' bench for the remainder of the contest, even as reports swirled of his pending move to the Kings. The deal comes just days after Dallas landed Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. from the New York Knicks.

The Kings are hoping to keep Barnes next season, adding him to a young and promising core. Barnes has a player option for $25.1 million.

— AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon in Dallas and AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami

___

8:40 p.m.

A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Bulls have acquired Otto Porter Jr. from the Washington Wizards for Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis.

The person spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. The Athletic first reported the deal.

The move signals Washington's intent to change things up in the aftermath of news that All-Star point guard John Wall needs surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon. Wall is expected to miss much — if not all — of next season. He already was sidelined for the rest of this season because of an operation on his left heel.

It also ends a failed experiment for Chicago after Parker signed with his hometown team.

— AP Sports Writer Andrew Seligman in Chicago.

___

8:20 p.m.

Two people with knowledge of the deal say Houston, Sacramento and Cleveland are finishing a trade that will most notably send Iman Shumpert from the Kings to the Rockets.

Houston is sending Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss to the Cavaliers. Alec Burks — now traded for the second time this season, after starting the year in Utah — will go from the Cavaliers to the Kings.

In a separate transaction, the Cavs will send Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin, both acquired from Portland earlier in the week in the deal that sent Rodney Hood to the Trail Blazers, to Houston. It remains unclear how they figure into the Rockets' plans.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the NBA trade call has not yet been completed.

Shumpert is a career 39 percent 3-point shooter, which will be valued by the Rockets. Houston is on pace to break the record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season, something it did in each of the last two seasons as well.

— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami and AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland

___

4:35 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Miami's deal with Phoenix also includes Wayne Ellington and Ryan Anderson.

Ellington would be going to the Suns, and Anderson to the Heat. Tyler Johnson was previously known to be part of the Heat-Suns deal.

The move helps free up a roster logjam that Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has been dealing with. It also lowers Miami's expected luxury tax bill considerably, though does not completely eliminate what the Heat may end up owing at season's end.

— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami

__

4:05 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Phoenix Suns have agreed with the Miami Heat on a deal that will include Tyler Johnson.

Johnson is in the third year of a four-year deal, one that is paying him about $19 million this season and again next season. He's averaged 10.8 points in 44 games for Miami this season.

The person says the teams are still working out other parts of the deal, with the hope it is completed Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it has not been finalized.

