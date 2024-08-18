Latest news bulletin | August 18th – Evening
A photo of former U.S. President Donald Trump's wife and son resurfaced online in August.
People were stunned at the Republican's response after she was called out for saying Vice President Kamala Harris' name incorrectly.
Donald Trump’s financial disclosures are giving a rare look into the billionaire’s income streams, which include crypto, gold bars, Bibles and lots of real estate. The 167-page filing shows the president made $300,000 in royalties from a special edition of the Lee Greenwood Bible, which sells for $59.99. Buyers of the Lee Greenwood Bible should know it is “the only Bible endorsed by President Trump,” according to its website. For $1,000 buyers can get a signed copy as well.Trump also reported a
The “Fahrenheit 9/11” director described what voters may see when Donald Trump and Kamala Harris meet onstage.
The GOP's presidential candidate also laments the heyday of TiVo and says he's better looking than Kamala Harris The post Donald Trump Explains Why He Stopped Calling Jake Tapper ‘Fake,’ Argues Dana Bash Can’t Pronounce Her Own Name | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The former San Francisco mayor told the Republican presidential nominee to keep his name out of his mouth.
Donald Trump returned to his beauty pageant roots Saturday to rate his opponent Kamala Harris’ physical attributes—but compared the Democratic candidate not to other women, but to himself.It was the first time he had put himself head-to-head with Harris in the beauty stakes, and not surprisingly, he came out on top. The reason for turning the presidential race into a beauty contest was her appearance on the cover of Time magazine, something which has obsessed the Republican candidate since it ha
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), one of the nation’s largest and oldest veteran advocacy organizations, on Friday condemned former President Trump’s recent statement comparing the Medal of Honor to a presidential award for civilians, calling his remarks “asinine.” “These asinine comments not only diminish the significance of our nation’s highest award for valor, but also…
Letters to the editor on Trump, Biden’s economy, ultraconservative candidates, Tiffany Smiley and teaching creationism in schools. | Opinion
"Somebody has got to make sure that he [Trump] stops lying," Willie Brown is quoted as telling CBS News.
The fallout over the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision will crescendo next month, with judges in two of former President Trump’s four criminal cases set to tackle the implications. On Sept. 5, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan will weigh how Trump’s federal indictment accusing him of conspiring to subvert the 2020 election should proceed. And…
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has destroyed a key bridge in Russia's Kursk region and struck a second one nearby, disrupting supply lines as it pressed a stunning cross-border incursion that began Aug. 6, officials said Sunday.
Experts then and now agree: By June 1945, Japan had been militarily defeated and President Truman didn’t need to bomb Hiroshima and Nagasaki. | Opinion
Democratic strategist James Carville and David Axelrod, former senior advisor to President Obama, explain to CNN’s Micahel Smerconish why Kamala Harris’ entry into the presidential race has upended former President Donald Trump.
A police sniper potentially saved lives by shooting the rifle of the would-be assassin, a congressional report says.
Ukraine destroys a bridge over the river Seym as it continues its incursion into Russia's Kursk region.
Former president Donald Trump sparked criticism when he said the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award, is "much better" than the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, because soldiers are in "bad shape" or dead when they receive it – comments Trump's campaign suggested were misinterpreted. During an event at his Bedminster, New Jersey, estate Thursday night, which was about antisemitism, Trump called attention to a major donor, Miriam Adelson – the widow of his friend and business mogul Sheldon Adelson – upon whom he bestowed the Medal of Freedom in 2018.
Vice President Harris said in a fundraising email sent Friday that she ate “a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos” the night of the 2016 election. In the email, Harris questions whether recipients remember their own emotions and reactions to Donald Trump’s win over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in that presidential cycle. “It was election night…
CNN’s Will Ripley talks to Peter Fairlie, who stumbled upon North Korean State TV using his backyard satellite dish, about what he saw in the programming, and what happened when he posted the content online to his YouTube channel.
On July 31, Donald Trump declared on Truth Social, "SENIORS SHOULD NOT PAY TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY!" That might sound like a blessing for retirees on fixed incomes -- who happen to be one of the...