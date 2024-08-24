Latest news bulletin | August 24th – Evening
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
The side-by-side photos show the presidential hopefuls hosting rallies in key battleground states.
Trump asked Arizona Police Association President Justin Harris to get a move on during a speech where he endorsed the GOP nominee.
Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Thursday, claiming “we’re in danger” in light of how authorities in that state have been unable to find a man who threatened to kill him.NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley, citing “the situation” in southern Arizona, couldn’t get her full question out before Trump cut things short.“Can I tell you something,” he said. “We’re in danger standing here talking, so let’s not talk any longer. No, I know about it, but they d
The former president live-posted along with his opponent’s speech, then called his favorite networks to rant about it
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance stopped at a Georgia donut shop while campaigning. The video of the 'awkward' interaction went viral.
Donald Trump's niece offers advice to Kamala Harris on how to defeat her uncle in the upcoming debate.
The Republican presidential candidate's remarks near the start of the coronavirus pandemic have been repeatedly misrepresented.
On social media, the rock band reacted to the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist walking out to "My Hero" at a Donald Trump rally in Arizona.
SUDZHA, RUSSIA—We piled out of the Ukrainian armored personnel carrier to a scene of devastation. The sculpture of Lenin in the main square had been defaced, his name crossed out with and “pidor,” an obscene curse word scribbled below it. The streets were full of broken glass and branches of blown-up trees. On the wall of one house was graffitied “Ukraine Above All.” The streets were almost completely quiet, except for the crack of artillery and drone fire in the distance.Until August 6, this wa
Astrologers who interpret planets for a living are seeing surprises in November.
At the Democratic convention, the presidential nominee laid out her vision for the future — and attacked Trump and his allies as "out of their minds."
Kamala Harris, Gretchen Whitmer and Al Sharpton all took turns taking swipes at Trump on the final night of the convention.
Attendees will have the chance to win a plaque commemorating Trump and the ‘J6 Prison Choir’s’ jailhouse song ‘Jusice for All’ briefly charting at #1 on the Billboard Music Charts
Donald Trump says he has more to lose than gain from receiving security briefings during his campaign this time around. The Republican nominee told the Daily Mail he’s refusing to sit down with security agencies this election season because he fears Joe Biden’s team will accuse him of leaking confidential information, but also because he claims to just already be in the know.It’s a break from the norm for a presidential hopeful. Non-incumbent nominees of major parties often begin receiving secur
The former presidential candidate's tearful speech ended on a lighter note, as she poked fun at the Republican VP candidate's "couch controversy"
The biggest concern for aides is keeping him focused on the issues and off controversial personal attacks.
Michael Cohen, an ex-personal attorney and “fixer” for former President Trump, in a recent interview brushed off a question about how his former boss would react to Republicans’ appearances at the Democratic National Convention this past week. “I don’t really care what he’s thinking,” Cohen told CNN’s Jim Acosta Thursday, the final day of the…
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served under former President Donald Trump before resigning in 2020, shared an intriguing theory involving the pop star.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on stage with former President Donald Trump after announcing his endorsement of Trump earlier in the day. CNN contributor Lulu Garcia-Navarro reacts.
Russia has devastated Ukraine with glide bombs. But a war expert said it didn't have good enough systems to avoid hitting its own assets in Kursk.