Latest news bulletin | December 1st – Morning
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100% tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar.
President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate Kash Patel to serve as FBI director, turning to a fierce ally to upend America’s premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of perceived “conspirators.” It’s the latest bombshell Trump has thrown at the Washington establishment and a test for how far Senate Republicans will go in confirming his nominees. The selection is in keeping with Trump's view that the government's law enforcement and intelligence agencies require a radical transformation and his stated desire for retribution against supposed adversaries.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. president-elect Donald Trump discussed border security and Canada-U.S. trade during a surprise meeting at Trump's estate in Florida on Friday night.Trudeau flew to Palm Beach, Fla., and visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago, where the president-elect has been meeting with his transition team in recent weeks. The visit came amid Trump's threats to impose steep tariffs on Canadian products entering the United States.On Saturday, Trump described the meeting as "very pro
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday he had an “excellent conversation” with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club after the president-elect's threat to impose significant tariffs on two of America’s leading trade partners raised alarms in Ottawa and Mexico City.
President-elect Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post on Saturday that he’s choosing Charles Kushner as US Ambassador to France.
In a single post, the president-elect told the world what the end of the Ukraine war might look like. And it is going to be a big diplomatic ask, to say the least.
The Canada Revenue Agency is being hit again with revelations it failed to detect a scam, one so obvious that, according to insiders, a simple Google or corporate registry search would have prevented it.But this time there's a twist.According to sources, the agency learned earlier this year that it wrongly paid out tens of millions to scammers who used phony businesses to claim Ontario tax credits to renovate or build commercial facilities.The CRA processed the tax credits on behalf of the Ontar
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggested he’d accept a cease-fire with Russia that left parts of his country occupied in return for NATO security guarantees over the rest, the strongest signal yet that the Ukrainian leader is open to ending the war without regaining all territory.Most Read from BloombergIn Traffic-Weary Toronto, a Battle Breaks Out Over Bike LanesIn Italy’s Motor City, Car-Free Options Are GrowingZelenskiy made the comments in an interview with Sky News bro
President-elect Donald Trump, who won a second term in the White House, has a net worth of $5.6 billion, according to a November 2024 Forbes estimate.
OTTAWA — The Conservatives plan to bring forward a non-confidence motion next week that is focused on NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's own words, as they try to convince the New Democrats to bring down the minority Liberal government.
Bill Maher and Stephen A. Smith dissected why Donald Trump grew his support among Black voters, and they believe they found the answer: Trump represented how white people felt about Black people. The HBO comedian and ESPN star sat down together for Maher’s Club Random podcast, where they analyzed why Black people could vote for a man who repeatedly expressed racist language. Maher offered a suggestion, claiming that while Black voters knew Trump was racist, the language he uses wasn’t foreign to
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) hit Elon Musk for suggesting in a post on his social platform X on Wednesday that retired Army Lt. Col Alexander Vindman “committed treason” and “will pay” after the former Trump impeachment witness accused the tech billionaire and close Trump ally of being unwittingly used by Russia. “Message to Elon Musk—The Vindman family…
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An offer of NATO membership to territory under Kyiv’s control would end “the hot stage of the war” in Ukraine, but any proposal to join the military alliance should be extended to all parts of the country that fall under internationally recognized borders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a broadcast interview.
Can liberals stop worrying and love the end of "Chevron deference"?
Hindu nationalists and pro-Khalistan Sikhs hurled fists and flagpoles at one another as the violence spilled into the grounds of the Hindu Sabha temple, in an incident which triggered days of violence across Canada and led to multiple arrests.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate Friday night, a source confirmed to The Canadian Press.
A change in presidential economic policy generates curiosity and concern about the direction and flow of interest rates or which economic sectors could flourish under the upcoming administration....
When Ukraine cuts off Russian gas shipments via its pipelines, the European Union will face major shortages – but few as bad as in tiny Moldova.
Trump’s pick for FBI director has pledged to go after the president-elect’s enemies in the “Deep State” and the media
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the NDP is turning its back on workers by holding up a promised $250 rebate the Liberals promised to send to millions of Canadians.Last week, Trudeau announced a multi-billion-dollar affordability package that includes a proposed two-month GST holiday on some goods and services — including children's toys, beer and wine and restaurant meals — and a plan to send $250 cheques to the 18.7 million people in Canada who worked in 2023 and earned $150,000 or less.The