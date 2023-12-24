Latest news bulletin | December 24th – Morning
The former president hurled some unholy accusations at the Catholic incumbent in a Truth Social video.
"I see a lot of people with their hair on fire," the attorney and TV analyst tells MSNBC. "They can just douse their hair in water" The post George Conway Throws Water on Notion of a Trump Victory From Supreme Court Decision: ‘Isn’t a Big Deal’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The Colorado Supreme Court’s Tuesday decision to disqualify former President Trump from the state primary ballot has come under fire from Republicans who have claimed it is a political move against the former president. But former federal judge Michael Luttig fired back at those criticisms in an MSNBC interview Saturday, saying it is really the…
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break. The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau will travel with his immediate family to the Caribbean country from Dec. 26 to Jan. 4. Jamaica is a frequent vacation spot for Trudeau, who spent time there in August as well as after Christmas last year. He will be travelling with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, after the pair announced earlier this year they were separating following 18 years of
A poll released this week found Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley trails former President Trump by 4 points in New Hampshire, prompting online outrage from the former president. According to a December survey by American Research Group Inc. asking voters who their preference was in the Republican presidential primary, Trump earned 33 percent support. Haley…
Russian officials and orthodox activists have called for legal repercussions, highlighting Russia's increasingly conservative turn under Putin.
A senior Ukrainian Defence Ministry official has been detained over allegations he embezzled 1.5 billion Ukrainian hryvnia ($40 million) relating to an artillery shells contract, according to the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU).
Yes, this is what it has come to.
A dozen people have jumped into the race, but McCarthy's chosen Republican successor was barred from the ballot and on Friday sued the California secretary of state in an attempt to reverse the decision.
"I'm sure members of Congress have been caught up," GOP Rep. Tim Burchett said. "Why in the world would good conservatives vote for crazy stuff?"
WASHINGTON — “I’m not happy with the Supreme Court,” President Donald Trump said on Jan. 6, 2021. “They love to rule against me.” His assessment of the court, in a speech delivered outside the White House urging his supporters to march on the Capitol, had a substantial element of truth in it. Other parts of the speech were laced with fury and lies, and the Colorado Supreme Court cited some of those passages Tuesday as evidence that Trump has engaged in insurrection and was ineligible to hold off
Ukrainian defenders shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the south of Ukraine on Dec. 22, the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk has reported on Telegram
(Reuters) -Donald Trump's vow to give himself the power to gut the federal workforce if he is elected to the White House again has unions, Democrats and watchdog groups preparing for legal action and seeking to tighten protections to prevent the former president from bending the bureaucracy to his will. Trump, the clear frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, has pledged to reintroduce an executive order known as Schedule F if he wins a second term in November 2024. That would give him the power to strip employment protections from tens of thousands of government civil servants, potentially fire them and bring in loyalists willing to implement far-right policies and his self-described "retribution" agenda against those he feels have wronged him.
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips (Minn.) called the impeachment inquiry into President Biden “sickening” and said Republicans are weaponizing the impeachment process. “It’s sickening and it’s repulsive,” Phillips told NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Friday. “Once we start weaponizing impeachment as a political tactic in Congress, which is what’s happening right now, we’re really in trouble,…
“So, the more people meet him, the less they want to vote for him,” the comedian joked.
Russian invasion forces are trying to deceive the Ukrainian military in the area of Krynky on the east bank of Kherson Oblast with the help of dummy soldiers, a member of the Ukrainian Defense Forces reported on his Telegram channel Hovoryat Snayper on Dec. 21.
The NBC host also had some suggestions about the possible Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery merger The post Jimmy Fallon Ribs Young Voters Polling for Biden Over Trump: ‘We’d Rather Have President Mid Than President Sus’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The Kremlin accused the Wall Street Journal of publishing "pulp fiction" on Friday after it reported that the death of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash had been orchestrated by Russian security official Nikolai Patrushev. The WSJ reported that Prigozhin's private jet was downed by a small bomb placed under a wing. Its report cited unnamed Western intelligence officials and a former Russian intelligence officer.
Many California Democrats would ban Donald Trump from California's ballot. Gov. Gavin Newsom says voters should decide the contest.
Former President Donald Trump is seeking to delay his defamation trial set to begin next month in the 2019 lawsuit brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll, so he can consider a potential appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump is scheduled to go on trial Jan. 15 in Manhattan federal court to determine how much in damages he owes to Carroll for calling her a liar and disparaging her when he denied her rape claim. Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, sued Trump in November 2019 over comments he made shortly after Carroll publicly accused him of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s.