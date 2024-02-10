Latest news bulletin | February 10th – Morning
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Former junior hockey player Noah Corson has been found guilty of sexual assault. The verdict was handed down Friday morning at the Drummondville courthouse following Corson's trial, which took place in November.The victim's identity is subject to a publication ban. She was 15 at the time of the assault in 2016.The Crown and the defence had agreed that Corson had taken part in a group sexual activity involving two other hockey players at the complainant's residence. However, the debate in court c
The Duke of Sussex flew in for a day to check on his dad, following the monarch's cancer diagnosis. A royal source tells Bazaar the details.
Liz Hurley has once again mesmerised her followers with a recent Instagram post, showcasing her timeless beauty and fit physique in a striking pink bikini. See photos
The Philadelphia Eagles star is in a series of ads for Franks RedHot. Watch Jason Kelce's Super Bowl Commercial (actually, there are a few!).
King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, leaving the world wondering if he will abdicate. But what will this mean for his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet?
The former New York mayor said his claim wasn’t against his former client but rather the Republican National Committee and the Trump 2020 campaign.
The Prince of Wales also addressed Kate Middleton's recent surgery and hospital stay.
Meghan Markle has been spotted out and about as husband Prince Harry returns home to Montecito after meeting his dad King Charles in London…
"I knew this existed, but I figured it was just an American stereotype played up in the movies. But lo and behold, there it was in front of my eyes."
The photo of Swift and Kelce appeared to have been taken when the duo first met during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21
Scientists now have a better understanding of the risks ahead and a new early warning signal to watch for.
Ahead of the 'American Idol' season 7 (overall season 22) premiere on February 18, fans loved seeing Ryan Seacrest wear an all-silver suit to promote the show.
Rapper seemed to hint at the furore in his latest social media post
The $2.5 million super bowl suites, where Taylor Swift is rumored to be during the big game, includes an equally luxe menu of wagyu hot dogs and lobster quesadillas.
UPDATE, with video: Probably best not to hold your breath for any possible Two and a Half Men reboots. Jon Cryer doesn’t seem to be. Cryer, who co-starred with Charlie Sheen on the famously troubled but immensely popular CBS 2003-2015 sitcom, visited The View today to promote his latest series, the NBC sitcom Extended Family. …
Another ex-attorney for former President Trump predicted the Supreme Court would rule against his claims of immunity from criminal prosecution. Former Trump attorney Timothy Parlatore said on CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” that he believes it is likely the Supreme Court will take up Trump’s immunity case and rule against the former president. “I do…
The Beyoncé wax figure — which was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Blackpool on Wednesday — immediately drew comparison to the 'King of Queens' star on social media
Just four words from the former Fox News host say everything.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have exhumed the body of the wife of a famed former Tennessee sheriff more than a half-century after she was fatally shot in a still-unsolved killing. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it oversaw the exhumation of the body of Pauline Pusser on Thursday at Adamsville Cemetery. She was killed by incoming gunfire while in a car driven by her husband, McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser, a figure whose legend was captured in the 1973 film “Walk
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman was sentenced Friday to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of threatening a Florida judge who is overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents. Tiffani Gish, 50, of Houston, pleaded guilty in November to threatening U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. The Justice Department said Gish left voicemails threatening to kill the judge while claiming to be a member of several military combat units. S