Latest news bulletin | February 3rd – Morning
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Attorney Roberta Kaplan said former President Donald Trump threw papers across a table and stormed off during a deposition at Mar-a-Lago after learning that his legal team had agreed to provide her lunch.
“I’m not surprised that Trump is looking for appellate representation," Ty Cobb told CNN's Erin Burnett.
It's actually refreshing to see some old-school political payback play out.
Former national security adviser John Bolton said President Biden has “pretty well nailed” it by reportedly calling former President Trump, his likely chief reelection rival, a “f‑‑‑ing a‑‑‑‑‑‑,” per a report in Politico. During his appearance on CNN Friday morning, Bolton was asked by anchor John Berman how closely Biden’s choice of words in private…
The congresswoman is going viral for saying the Founding Fathers intended "impeachment to be used to deal with the commission of 'in-dick-table' crimes."
From the sands of Kuwait to the fields of Ukraine, the forgotten M-84s are rolling toward a new frontline.
Journalist David Ehrlich called the ‘Big Bang Theory’ star’s post ‘truly some of the most demented s*** I’ve ever seen on this or any website’
The Trump-aligned congresswoman skewered her beleaguered right-wing colleague.
The former DNC chair said GOP voters "are about to get suckered with the biggest con job you have ever seen."
“What a f**king a**hole the guy is," Biden reportedly said of his Oval Office predecessor.
(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban escalated a standoff with Western allies over Sweden’s NATO accession after a senior US lawmaker called for potential sanctions against the lone holdout.Most Read from BloombergMeta’s $197 Billion Surge Is Biggest in Stock-Market HistoryUS Hits Iranian Militias in Syria, Iraq With Wave of StrikesThe Most Popular Man in Ukraine Has Become a Problem for ZelenskiyDonald Trump Loses London Case Against Ex-MI6 Spy Over Kremlin DossierA $560 Billion
It's all about "tit-for-tat actions", apparently.
The overall strength of the Russian occupation forces on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson and Zaporizhzhya oblasts is estimated to be over 70,000 personnel with hundreds of weaponry and equipment, the spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk said on the national television on Feb. 2.
LONDON (AP) — A judge in London on Thursday threw out a lawsuit by former U.S. President Donald Trump accusing a former British spy of making “shocking and scandalous claims” that were false and harmed his reputation. Judge Karen Steyn said the case Trump filed against Orbis Business Intelligence should be dismissed. “There are no compelling reasons to allow the claim to proceed to trial,” she said. The ruling comes as Trump is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination whi
Special counsel Jack Smith's team has questioned several witnesses about a closet and a so-called "hidden room" inside former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago that the FBI didn't check while searching the estate in August 2022, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. As described to ABC News, the line of questioning in several interviews ahead of Trump's indictment last year on classified document charges suggests that -- long after the FBI seized dozens of boxes and more than 100 documents marked classified from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate -- Smith's team was trying to determine if there might still be more classified documents there.
Strikes against the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea were routine tactical aviation operations, Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Feb.1.
The Fulton County district attorney denies her “personal relationship” with prosecutor Nathan Wade had any impact on the case.
Ukraine is using cheap drones fitted with explosives to stop Russian troops breaking through its defensive lines.
Zelenskiy also said that he and his top commanders had discussed conditions along the 1000-km (600-mile) frontline of the war against Russia, singling out the situation in the beleaguered town of Avdiivka as "extraordinarily difficult". In his nightly video address, the president pointedly said he could give no details of the newly arrived air defence systems but described them as the culmination of "working tirelessly at various levels for months". Beefing up air defence has been one of the key priorities for defending cities, towns and infrastructure against Russian missile and drone attacks.
It was Donald Trump's relentless barrage of verbal attacks on writer E. Jean Carroll that resulted in nearly $100 million of damages against him.