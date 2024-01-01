Latest news bulletin | January 1st – Morning
It is the custom of this column at the turn of each year to make negative predictions. That is, to put forward things that may have been expected to happen but will not. At the end of what has been one of the most depressing twelve month periods that most of us can recall, this lot of anti-predictions is deliberately skewed in the direction of hope and optimism while still, I sincerely believe, remaining credible.
ABC aired an interview Sunday with three former White House staffers who testified before the Jan. 6 committee, and Trump was not pleased
A Russian egg magnate has survived an assassination attempt two days after the authorities started investigating him for alleged price fixing.
This week, the former hostage Mia Schem gave her first television interview. The 21-year-old French-Israeli tattoo artist described how she had been shot, groped and dragged into Gaza by her hair, where she was operated upon by a vet without anaesthetic and kept like an animal in a zoo. “I went through a holocaust,” she said.
‘A second Trump term could mean the end of American democracy as we know it, and I don’t say that lightly,’ former Trump White House director of communications says
"We have to shut down the Hollywood elites who are trying to buy my current district," Boebert said on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast on Saturday.
A large proportion of Americans is willing to support leaders who would violate democratic principles.
Prague has refused to attend a UN Security Council meeting called by Moscow over an alleged Ukrainian attack on Belgorod on Dec. 30, amid the Russian Defense Ministry claims that Czech-made Vampire RM-70 multiple rocket launchers were involved.
As Donald Trump stood before a crowd earlier in December, he joked about the increasingly frenzied speculation over his plans for a second term in power.
Former President Trump went after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) for vetoing a proposed ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender minors Saturday. “DeWine has fallen to the Radical Left,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “No wonder he gets loudly booed in Ohio every time I introduce him at Rallies, but I won’t…
BEIJING (Reuters) -A sweeping purge of Chinese generals has weakened the People's Liberation Army, exposing deep-rooted corruption that could take more time to fix and slow Chinese leader Xi Jinping's military modernization drive amid geopolitical tensions, analysts say. China's top lawmakers senior military officers from the national legislative body on Friday, state media reported, a step that typically precedes further punishment for wayward cadres. Many of these were from the Rocket Force - a key arm of the PLA overseeing tactical and nuclear missiles.
Rep. Lauren Boebert's decision to switch districts could deflate conservative enthusiasm in the 3rd district and help Democrats flip the seat in 2024.
Russia called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to censure Ukraine after an attack on Russian soil. Barbie Nadeau reports on what was said at that meeting.
If election officials block former President Donald Trump from state ballots — having first been given a green light by the Supreme Court — it could become practically mathematically impossible for him to win the 2024 vote, writes David Mark.
Vladimir Putin has put the Russian economy on a permanent war footing.
Three women who served in the Trump White House are sounding the alarm on what a second Donald Trump term could mean for the country, with one saying it could "mean the end of American democracy as we know it." Alyssa Farah Griffin, Cassidy Hutchinson and Sarah Matthews sat down with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl to discuss their roles in speaking out against Trump in an interview that will air Sunday on "This Week." It marks the first time Griffin, Hutchinson and Matthews, who each cooperated with the House Jan. 6 committee's investigation of Trump's conduct following the 2020 election, discuss their story together.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has refuted the claim, with Ramezan Sharif, a spokesperson for the group, labeling the report "baseless."
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -One of the senior figures in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition called on Sunday for Palestinian residents of Gaza to leave the besieged enclave, making way for Israelis who could "make the desert bloom". The comments by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has been excluded from the war cabinet and discussions of day-after arrangements in Gaza, appear to underscore fears in much of the Arab world that Israel wants to drive Palestinians out of land where they want to build a future state, repeating the mass dispossession of Palestinians when Israel was created in 1948.
Poland has deployed approximately 480 soldiers to scour the countryside in Lublin Province for remnants of a Russian missile that breached the country's airspace, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said on Twitter (X) on Dec. 30.
KYIV, Ukraine — The saboteurs managed to place four explosives on a Russian freight train carrying diesel and jet fuel, roughly 3,000 miles from the Ukrainian border. But more important than the destruction of the train, Ukrainian intelligence officials said, was the timing of the blast. They needed it to blow up as the 50 rail cars were traveling through the 9-mile-long tunnel through the Severomuysky mountains, the longest train tunnel in Russia. The Ukrainians were hoping to compromise a vita