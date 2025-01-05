Latest news bulletin | January 5th – Morning

The Daily Beast

In the end, Donald Trump was the one who saved Mike Johnson’s gavel Friday during a drama-filled House floor vote for speaker on the opening day of the new Congress. Then, almost immediately after Trump convinced them to back his man, House hardliners put Johnson on notice: Follow our rules or next time, you’re out. The president-elect managed to persuade Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Keith Self of Texas to switch their support back to Johnson—after they had already publicly cast vote