Latest news bulletin | January 5th – Morning

Will the GOP Congress honor Trump's campaign promises?
"Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it," Trump said of the US flag flying at half-staff during his inauguration.
Honduran President Xiomara Castro issued President-elect Trump a stark warning earlier this week over his vow to pursue mass deportations when he returns to the White House, threatening to bar U.S. troops from the Latin American nation. “Faced with a hostile attitude of mass expulsion of our brothers, we would have to consider a change…
(Bloomberg) -- Since winning the US election, Donald Trump has taunted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by calling him governor of a 51st US state, threatened 25% tariffs, and vented that the US is getting ripped off by its northern neighbor because of a trade deficit. Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYC Congestion Pricing to Take Effect After Years of DelaysNYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueBurned-Out Parents Need Bett
One of the final acts of the Biden administration has left Donald Trump a chance to leave a major imprint on the alcohol industry.
“Trying to get in the good graces of an autocrat-in-waiting will only result in undermining that free press,” the Pulitzer Prize winner says of her former employer The post Washington Post Cartoonist Ann Telnaes Quits After Bezos-Owned Paper Kills Trump Satire Piece appeared first on TheWrap.
Jessica Tarlov told co-host Jeanine Pirro that she was moving "the goalposts" with her immigration talk.
Donald Trump's presidential inauguration will take place on Jan. 20. Canada and the United States have one of the strongest relationships in the world, but will that continue with Justin Trudeau as prime minister?
One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.
House Speaker Mike Johnson informed Republicans at a closed-door meeting Saturday that Donald Trump favored moving his agenda as one sweeping package, according to sources in attendance — a key announcement fraught with risk but one that sets the stage for advancing the president-elect’s ambitious plans.
Russian natural gas has stopped flowing to Europe via Ukraine after a five-year transit contract expired.
Musk backed Germany’s AfD party last month
The former Florida congressman won reelection but gave up his seat to accept a nomination that never came.
In the end, Donald Trump was the one who saved Mike Johnson’s gavel Friday during a drama-filled House floor vote for speaker on the opening day of the new Congress. Then, almost immediately after Trump convinced them to back his man, House hardliners put Johnson on notice: Follow our rules or next time, you’re out. The president-elect managed to persuade Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Keith Self of Texas to switch their support back to Johnson—after they had already publicly cast vote
Sen. Adam Schiff’s (D-Calif.) swearing-in for a full six-year term in the upper chamber this week set a U.S. record, as the 119th Congress convened for the first time Friday. The Democrat from Burbank, Calif., is the only senator in the U.S. history to have taken the oath of office three separate times in less…
Since the December rate cut, new data on GDP have given economists additional information to refine their forecasts.
"Donald, this is not the Soviet Union. You can't change the truth and you cannot silence us," wrote the former congresswoman.
Retirement is supposed to be a time of rest, relaxation, and enjoyment. Hopefully, you've worked hard for many decades and you've saved and invested enough money so you can call it quits at work...
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the East Room of the White House on a particularly frigid Saturday afternoon, President Joe Biden bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 of the most famous names in politics, sports, entertainment, civil rights, LGBTQ+ advocacy and science.
(Bloomberg) -- Within the span of a month, Wall Street’s biggest banks have quit what had been one of the most popular clubs inside global finance.Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYC Congestion Pricing to Take Effect After Years of DelaysNYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueBurned-Out Parents Need Better Public SpacesDetroit’s Michigan Central Is the Building Revival Story of 2024The Net-Zero Banking Alliance — a group dedicated