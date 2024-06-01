Latest news bulletin | June 1st – Morning
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
The former president's daughter has had little to say about her father's legal battles — until now.
The son of the former president-turned-convicted-felon cited a minor celebrity to make his point.
The former president faces justice head-on in the illustration.
Sources told PEOPLE last spring that Melania hoped her husband's criminal case would disappear. Now, the Stormy Daniels hush money scheme is an impossible subject for her to avoid
Hillary Clinton made a not-so-subtle reference to Donald Trump’s criminal conviction Thursday while presenting an award in Washington, D.C.The 2016 Democratic nominee—who lost the election to Trump after he mercilessly attacked her as “crooked” and his supporters chanted “lock her up” at rallies—seemingly couldn’t pass up the opportunity for a little payback. Arriving on stage at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the Global Leadership Awards, Clinton said: “Thank you, thank
Immediately after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday—making him the first president to be a convicted criminal—Fox News described the verdict as “warfare” while descending into full freakout mode.The conservative cable giant’s hosts and pundits didn’t just stop there, though. Besides suggesting that Trump’s conviction amounted to war, the right-wing network’s personalities also fumed that it could lead to the “undoing of o
It’s unclear what effect Donald Trump’s conviction will have on his run for president, but it has already taken a toll on his physical appearance.The former president looks noticeably more tired and less confident after his grueling weeks-long criminal trial, experts told The Daily Beast.“He looks visibly exhausted from it,” said Michele Green, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York. “His under-eye area looks darker and it looks more puffy, overall his skin color and tone are more sallow. It looks
The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.
The former president's latest courthouse complaint has a huge problem.
Michael Cohen, in his first live television interview since Donald Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, criticized the strategy of the former president’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, whom he dubbed a “SLOAT: Stupidest Lawyer of All Time.”Cohen’s remark on MSNBC was in response to the way Blanche, in his closing argument Tuesday, described Cohen as the “GLOAT: Greatest Liar of All Time.”When asked by Rachel Maddow what he thought about the defense seeming to make
As Donald Trump’s supporters are reportedly posting violent threats and trying to doxx jurors in his criminal trial in New York, the convicted felon’s daughter-in-law made the wild claim Friday that ensuring juror safety will indeed be an important issue…because of President Joe Biden.On Newsmax, Republican National Committee Co-chair Lara Trump was asked about a post on X by far-right conspiracy theorist Dinesh D’Souza in which he urged his followers to respect neither the jurors nor the verdic
"What the hell are you people talking about?" asked the former Republican National Committee chair.
Tens of thousands of Canadians are emigrating from Canada to the United States and the number of people packing up and moving south has hit a level not seen in 10 years or more, according to data compiled by CBC News.There's nothing new about Canadians moving south of the 49th parallel for love, work or warmer weather, but the latest figures from the American Community Survey (ACS) suggest it's now happening at a much higher rate than the historical average.The ACS, which is conducted by the U.S
Tim O'Brien also suggested the former president is reverting to childhood with one particular court move.
The first lady drew applause from the "View" audience with her comment.
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) lamented that his party has “lost all ability to think for itself” as GOP figures rush to defend former President Trump following his felony conviction in New York. “Watching my party — the party of law and order — absolutely turn their guns against the jury, against the judge, against…
Abdul Nasser Saleh says he rarely got a good night’s sleep during the near-decade he spent working without pay on a cargo ship abandoned by its owner at ports along the Red Sea. By day he paced the deck, stuck for the last two years in the seaport of Jeddah, unable to set foot on land because of Saudi Arabia’s strict immigration laws. Saleh’s plight is part of a global problem that shows no signs of abating.
Eric Trump and Donald Jr. Trump immediately denounced their father's conviction in the hush-money trial.
Finland and Sweden pack a major air power punch for the NATO alliance, and not just from their robust fighter fleets.
According to some unnamed sources, Donald Trump has been discussing bringing Elon Musk into his second White House term should he win re-election — but the South African billionaire himself is denying any such talks. In response to the Wall Street Journal's reporting, which was based on sources whose identities were not printed, Musk tweeted that […]