Latest news bulletin | May 4th – Midday
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Trump may be trying to wriggle his way out of testifying, which he'd previously pledged to do.
Mark Peterson-Pool/Getty ImagesDonald Trump can dish it out, but he has shown, once again, that he simply cannot take it.As proceedings began Thursday morning in the disgraced ex-president’s criminal hush-money trial, defense attorney Todd Blanche complained to New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan that the gag order put in place to prevent Trump from intimidating witnesses, jurors, and court staff was unfair to his client.“Everybody can say anything they want, except for President Tru
Sarah Matthews "really wouldn't imagine" one person in particular coming to court as she explained why the former president is in a "bad mood" and "lashing out at aides."
The former Donald Trump spokesperson testified in Trump's criminal trial Friday.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took a shot at Fox News after a columnist for the outlet called her “an idiot” who is trying to “wreck the GOP.” “Fox News called me an idiot. That was literally their headline. They called me an idiot,” Greene said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast this week.…
The Queens-born former president made a notable error while honoring "New York's Bravest."
The author of a 2005 book about Trump says one key assumption his attorneys make often turns out to be disastrously wrong.
The former president's niece described a "split screen" effect that she believes could be damaging to the case against her uncle.
A text message saw “the normal hush of the courtroom” suddenly “punctuated by the audible clattering" of journalists' keyboards, noted Norm Eisen.
The former president made the chilling remark about the 2024 election to a Wisconsin newspaper.
"It seems Donald Trump wasn't really pleased to see me," the MSNBC host told viewers.
Elite dinner co-hosted by entrepreneur David Sacks at his home in the Hollywood Hills
Jack Nicklaus got the message loud and clear.
A Ukrainian ATACMS long-range missile strike reportedly killed over 100 Russian soldiers in Luhansk, showing the range of Ukraine's new missiles.
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig breaks down former president Donald Trump’s attorney Emil Bove’s cross-examination of attorney Keith Davidson, a key witness who negotiated the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal hush money agreements.
Democratic lawmakers are sounding the alarm over what they see as conservative justices and judges tipping the scales in favor of former President Trump in two federal cases. The two cases accuse the former president of attempting to subvert the 2020 election and obstructing justice related to his handling of classified documents. Some Democratic senators…
Does he need a good night's rest?
CNN's Kaitlan Collins suggested the former vice president "would disagree" with the Ohio senator's assessment.
Russian military personnel have entered an air base in Niger that is hosting U.S. troops, a senior U.S. defense official told Reuters, a move that follows a decision by Niger's junta to expel U.S. forces. The military officers ruling the West African nation have told the U.S. to withdraw its nearly 1,000 military personnel from the country, which until a coup last year had been a key partner for Washington's fight against insurgents who have killed thousands of people and displaced millions more. A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russian forces were not mingling with U.S. troops but were using a separate hangar at Airbase 101, which is next to Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, Niger's capital.
Fox NewsWhen Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) added to an emerging GOP trend Friday by accusing billionaire philanthropist George Soros of funding pro-Palestine protests on college campuses, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto shot back that there is “no proof” for her claim, adding wryly: “I just looked for the checks and I haven’t seen them yet.”On Your World, Mace followed the likes of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, each of whom have either sugg