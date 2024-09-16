Latest news bulletin | September 16th – Morning
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
The “gotcha” footage posted online by Vance may not be the slam dunk he apparently hoped it would be
"I'm going to make this a very momentous night with a prediction," the "Real Time" host promised.
The mayor of the recently amalgamated community of Beausoleil, which encompasses Cocagne, has resigned.Jean Hébert says he doesn't want to continue working in what has become a divisive and confrontational environment.People in the community are split over a couple of issues, said Hébert — primarily, a new bylaw requiring a phase-in of bilingual signs that would give French top billing."A lot of signs were just in English. … The federation of municipalities was giving money for the signs that wo
The suspected gunman involved in what authorities are calling an apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump was identified by authorities as Ryan Wesley Routh Sunday night. The 58-year-old allegedly carried an AK-47-style rifle with a scope onto the grounds near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He also had two backpacks filled with ceramic tile and a GoPro camera hanging on a nearby fence.Secret Service agents allegedly confronted and shot at Routh after n
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was almost time for the presidential debate, but Kamala Harris’ staff thought there was one more thing she needed to know. So less than an hour before the vice president left her Philadelphia hotel, two communications aides got her on the phone for one of the strangest briefings of her political career.
Laura Loomer has threatened legal action against comedian Bill Maher after he suggested that the MAGA provocateur was in an “arranged relationship” with former president Donald Trump.“I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” she said on X. “I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply b
Vice President Harris’s campaign mocked former President Trump in a release Sunday after he expressed his dislike for pop superstar Taylor Swift on Truth Social. “We’re pretty sure it’s Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump’s week has him Down Bad,” Harris’s campaign said Sunday in a release from spokesperson Sarafina Chitika on the social…
The former president misgendered the Latin singer, but he seemed to take it in stride.
Harris' latest look marked a glamorous departure from her typical pantsuit.
On CNN’s State of the Union, CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings, CNN Political Commentator Ashley Allison, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, and Republican pollster Brenda Gianiny join Dana Bash to react to JD Vance’s appearance on State of the Union and Trump’s decision to lean into spreading misinformation after the debate.
Former first lady Melania Trump blasted the FBI’s 2022 raid of Mar-a-Lago in a video posted on social media Saturday morning, cautioning that the rights and freedoms of Americans have to be “respected.” The video, promoting her forthcoming memoir, presents the words of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution set to music, and then features…
UPDATE, 1:10 PM: Donald Trump is on the hook legally and financially for using Eddy Grant’s 1982 hit song, “Electric Avenue,” without the musician’s permission in an online video promoting Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled on Friday. District Court Judge John G. Koeltl rejected all of Trump’s legal arguments as …
The crypto lobby has been pouring boatloads of cash into the latest presidential campaign of former president Donald Trump, who has entirely abandoned his once-hardline stance against digital currencies as the campaign dollars have rolled in. Now, on the back of recent promises to make America the "crypto capital of the world," Trump is prepping […]
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) slammed Vice President Harris’s performance at the ABC News debate versus former President Trump, claiming she acted like a “spoiled teenager.” Gingrich, in a Fox News op-ed published on Saturday, repeatedly slammed the debate moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, political “elites” and argued Harris “failed to achieve her…
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria sits down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who explains what he thinks is going on in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mind and why he says Putin is most afraid of the Russian people.
Comedians react to former President Donald Trump’s use of a fake name of a Taliban leader during the ABC News presidential debate. Watch CNN’s new comedy quiz show, “Have I Got News For You,” Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT.
Foreign secretary David Lammy said the west "won't be bullied" by the Russian president.
“A Republican candidate for vice president would never attack a woman for having kids," Bergen joked, referencing her famous 'Murphy Brown' interaction with former vice president Dan Quayle
Steep inflation has haunted Americans as our number one bogeyman over the last two and a half years.
Lindell’s Election Crime Bureau emailed election officials requesting their home addresses and info about how they monitor security threats