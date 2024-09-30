Latest news bulletin | September 30th – Morning
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
An unexpected guest joined the former president on stage in Wisconsin
"You know [Combs] is a good friend of mine. He's a good guy," Trump said of the rapper in 2012.
Although Colin Jost and Michael Che talked a bit about the major political shakeups they missed over the summer, when it comes to making fun of Donald Trump, the last few weeks alone gave them plenty of material.“Two hours ago, Donald Trump called Kamala Harris ‘a mentally disabled person,’” Jost said. “Which is amazing: I cannot believe Trump admitted he lost the debate to a mentally disabled person.”Colin added, “You can really tell Trump is worried about this election because now he’s just la
Former GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy turned into a defensive and evasive mess Sunday when confronted with false remarks by his party’s presidential nominee, former president Donald Trump, that his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, is “mentally disabled.”CNN Inside Politics host Manu Raju played McCarthy clips from a Trump rally in Wisconsin Saturday, where he said, “Joe Biden became mentally impaired, Kamala was born that way, she was born that way,” before going on to say “only a menta
Ex-president has repeated figures suggesting the Biden-Harris administration has let in thousands of criminals – but the data tells a slightly different story
BBC reporter gains access to the remote ocean territory despite UK and US attempts to stop her.
ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump escalated his personal attacks on his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, on Sunday by repeating an insult that she was “mentally impaired” while also saying she should be “impeached and prosecuted."
UK intelligence says the strike will deprive Moscow of "critical" supplies.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump meandered Saturday through a list of grievances against Vice President Kamala Harris and other issues during an event intended to link his Democratic opponent to illegal border crossings.
During a speech from Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday, former president Donald Trump gave a mind-meltingly dumb assertion that we should be more worried about "nuclear warming" than actual global warming. "What happened to the environment?" he told a room full of reporters. "They don't mention it. They don't mention that […]
Former president Donald Trump openly admitted that he “hated” to pay his workers overtime at the Trump organization and would even replace those who spoke out about it—comments the Harris campaign immediately seized upon.Speaking at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Trump, who has used a proposal to end taxes on tips as a key talking point to bolster his pro-worker bona fides on the campaign trail, confessed that he would be better off if he didn’t make his thoughts on overtime publicly known. “I s
More than 20,000 people have arrived from other countries, almost 30,000 have left for other provinces while even more arrived from other parts of Canada, and more than 10,000 are foreign nationals living on P.E.I. on temporary permits.This motion of people has caused crises in housing, health care, and general pressure on provincial infrastructure of all kinds.The mass migration to and from P.E.I. dates back to 2015, when Wade MacLauchlan became leader of the Liberal Party and premier at the sa
OTTAWA — The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with the political and fiscal plans of the Liberals.
Social media users reacted to a statement made by Donald Trump during his appearance in Wisconsin.
GENEVA (Reuters) -Switzerland's foreign affairs ministry voiced support for a Chinese-led peace plan to end the Ukraine war, saying on Saturday that its view on such efforts had significantly changed, a position Kyiv said was disappointing and illogical. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine in its third year, the two sides to the conflict remain far apart on any future path to peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is pursuing a "victory plan", while Russian President Vladimir Putin says any negotiations can only begin if Kyiv abandons vast swaths of territory and drops its bid to join NATO.
“Think about this, my 83-year-old mother is somehow going to enjoy more rights than [my daughter] Ella. It's wrong,” the second gentleman said.
HELSINKI (AP) — Norway may put a fence along part or all of the 198-kilometer (123-mile) border it shares with Russia, a minister said, a move inspired by a similar project in its Nordic neighbor Finland.
Trump has a habit of shooting himself in the foot, and the Republican Party has to turn around and pay the hospital bill.
‘People are saying he was a bad pick and in many ways he was,’ James Austin Johnson said on the first episode of SNL’s 50th season
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been taken to a secure location inside Iran amid heightened security, sources told Reuters, a day after Israel killed the head of Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah in a strike on Beirut. The move to safeguard Iran's top decision-maker is the latest show of nervousness by the Iranian authorities as Israel launched a series of devastating attacks on Hezbollah, Iran's best armed and most well-equipped ally in the region. Reuters reported this month that Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, the ideological guardians of the Islamic Republic, had ordered all of members to stop using any type of communication devices after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah blew up.