Latest news bulletin | September 9th – Morning
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Melania Trump sort of teased her upcoming memoir again Sunday in a text-based video with voiceover, in which she bemoans the cost of living in America and attempts to “silence” her husband, former President Donald Trump, before a cut to an image of the cover of Melania."The 2020 election results changed our lives forever,” said Melania in the video, posted to her X account Sunday, with each word illustrated in an italicized serif font. “It impacted our quality of life, cost of food, gasoline, sa
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called for modifying the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution and said if a vice president “lies or engages in a conspiracy to cover up the incapacity of the president” they should be removed from office.
‘We are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism,’ Donald Trump Jr’s fiancée says to sparse applause
‘What we’re seeing now is a reflection of someone who’s very troubled and very desperate,’ says Timothy O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald
Donald Trump, who was found liable for sexually abusing Carroll, falsely claimed Cooper coached her into accusing him.
Donald Trump said only he could "stop World War III" in a message going after the former GOP vice president and "Comrade Kamala Harris."
GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is gearing up to face off against Vice President Kamala Harris at their highly anticipated Sept. 10 debate on ABC News. The former president, however, has at least one more request after flip-flopping over the event’s rules and regulations.In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump shared that “no boxes or artificial lifts” will be allowed during the debate, equating the use of the height-enhancing items to “cheating.” “No boxes or artificia
Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said in a Sunday interview that Ohio Sen. JD Vance’s (R) comments on women “are not helpful.” “Just as recently as last week, JD Vance said he’s disoriented and disturbed that the head of the most powerful teachers’ union in the country doesn’t have a single child,” CBS’s Margaret…
The high-profile Democratic governor is a cochair of Harris' campaign. She said she expects a close result in Michigan in November.
Cheney and her vice presidential father both say they’ll support Harris over Trump
Vice President Kamala Harris is taking to the sky to run campaign ads.“The DNC is reaching voters where they are,” DNC spokesperson Abhi Rahman told CBS News on Saturday, of the campaign’s innovative strategy of flying planes with anti-Project 2025 banners over college football games.At the University of Wisconsin vs. South Dakota game on Saturday, tailgaters, cheeseheads and yoters will be able to see a plane with a banner that reads “Jump Around! Beat Trump + Project 2025,” in reference to the
The deadline to get a Real ID in order to fly is rapidly approaching and will impact all travelers age 18 and over who plan to fly in 2025 and beyond.
Former President George W. Bush has no plans to endorse a presidential candidate this cycle, despite the fact that Dick Cheney, who was his vice president, said that he will vote for Kamala Harris. His office told NBC News, “President Bush retired from presidential politics years ago.” Bush did not endorse in the 2020 election, …
Ukraine appears to be calling on a fleet of fire-spewing “dragon drones” in its war with Russian invaders, putting a modern twist on a munition used to horrific effect in both world wars.
Former President Trump posted online saying no props or lifts will be used in the upcoming debate to make one candidate appear taller, calling it cheating. “No boxes or artificial lifts will be allowed to stand on during my upcoming debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. We had this out previously with former NYC Mayor Michael…
Former President Trump dismissed findings Saturday from the Department of Justice (DOJ) about Russia’s covert efforts to influence the 2024 U.S. elections and joked about whether he should be offended that Russian President Vladimir Putin had offered a tongue-in-cheek endorsement of Vice President Harris. Trump held a rally in Wisconsin, where he referenced a Justice…
WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton has as much experience as any Democrat in debating Donald Trump. The 2016 presidential campaign, when she was her party’s nominee, included three of the six general-election debates Trump has participated in. Those faceoffs went a long way toward shaping the country’s vision of his candidacy and what he would be like as president. Trump, of course, went on to win the 2016 election — an outcome that still haunts Democrats. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the N
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman reacts to a new warning from US Steel in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash as President Joe Biden is expected to block a deal with Japan’s Nippon Steel.
Every family is bound to have drama, including the nine-person ménage on the Supreme Court. Hints of tensions and frustrations were noticeable this part term — with Amy Coney Barrett in the center of the drama. Ariana Baio breaks it down
Comedian Bill Maher and his GOP guest, National Review Editor-in-Chief Rich Lowry, got into a tense exchange Friday on “Real Time with Bill Maher” over voting for former President Trump and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Lowry joined former national security adviser H.R. McMaster and former CNN anchor John Avlon on the…