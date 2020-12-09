Breaking News:

Health Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Doses of the formula are expected to arrive in the country next week

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Wednesday, Dec. 9

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:02 a.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 today.

The number of active cases is now 71, down from 78 on Tuesday.

All of the new cases are in the Halifax area.

Four of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, while one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the other case is under investigation.

---

11 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,890 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 28 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 517 cases are in Toronto, 471 in Peel Region and 187 in York Region.

The province says it has conducted 48,546 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 811 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 221 in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press

